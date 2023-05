We ended up watching 4 episodes last night of Poker Face, absolutely love it, this role was made for Natasha Lyonne, she's so good in it.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."