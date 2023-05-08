« previous next »
Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

AndyInVA

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14400 on: May 8, 2023, 05:50:17 am
Re watching Better Call Saul from the start. First series is brilliant. Excellent story and great actors. Really good to see how Saul actions affect others. Reminds me a bit of The Shield, where the lead characters selfish but half noble actions have really bad consequences for the people around him.
ToneLa

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14401 on: May 8, 2023, 10:28:24 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on May  8, 2023, 05:50:17 am
Re watching Better Call Saul from the start. First series is brilliant. Excellent story and great actors. Really good to see how Saul actions affect others. Reminds me a bit of The Shield, where the lead characters selfish but half noble actions have really bad consequences for the people around him.

I have a theory for the Breaking Bad universe that it's "dark karma", there is cause and calamitous effect, you can do any action you want but it'll snowball into some horrendous result and I absolutely love it about the shows :D

BCS is so good. I watched an episode recently (I wanted the terminology Howard used for his "spin the fizzy water can" trick, and yes it does work on beer). Luxurious television.

I want to rewatch it. Not yet but soon. Enjoy the ride again! I wonder if you'll notice things you didn't see the first time round. I think it is laced with foreshadowing
S

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14402 on: May 8, 2023, 10:49:21 am
Watched 11.22.63, which I think aired in 2016.

Interesting premise. Started strong when it was more focused on JFK, but I was losing interest by the end. It turned into more of a love story.
ToneLa

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14403 on: May 8, 2023, 03:17:17 pm
Was good 11.22.63 but I found it got a bit jarring. Too episodic at times. The book is ace and much more detailed so they cut stuff

Ending though wow
Henry Gale

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14404 on: May 8, 2023, 03:54:20 pm
The Power on Amazon is dreadful, Don't waste your time.
Baby Huey

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14405 on: May 8, 2023, 10:02:07 pm
This is good. Season one is available.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d1RHjFgl06Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d1RHjFgl06Y</a>
Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14406 on: May 8, 2023, 10:50:23 pm
Just watching the 3rd episode of the Citadel really enjoying it almost feels like a TV series of the Kingsman shame its only 6 episodes long
Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14407 on: May 9, 2023, 12:17:02 am
Guilty pleasure alert.  Don't judge me!

The new series of "Glow Up" is back on BBC.

Ding-Dong!!
Ycuzz

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14408 on: May 9, 2023, 08:35:56 am
Quote from: Trada on May  6, 2023, 10:31:38 pm
Just started to watch the new Apple TV sci fi show The Silo started to be released yesterday.
[...]

Came in here to test the waters regarding this. :)

Have hopes.
jediwarrior

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14409 on: May 9, 2023, 04:49:15 pm
Quote from: John C on April 12, 2023, 11:37:34 pm
A few pages back did someone say they'd tried The Gold and jibbed it? I thought it was ok, quite fascinating really.

I watch this over the last few weeks, really enjoyed it. About half way through the penny drop as to who and why I'd heard of Kenneth Noye before.
Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14410 on: May 9, 2023, 05:04:39 pm
Quote from: jediwarrior on May  9, 2023, 04:49:15 pm
I watch this over the last few weeks, really enjoyed it. About half way through the penny drop as to who and why I'd heard of Kenneth Noye before.

Anytime I feel myself getting into any kind of road rage incident I try and take a step back and think of Kenny Noye :(

Some pure nutters out there.
SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14411 on: May 9, 2023, 06:48:10 pm
Can highly recommend the series of books that The Silo is based on. The Wool trilogy by Hugh Howey.
red mongoose

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14412 on: May 10, 2023, 01:55:10 am
Quote from: Agent99 on May  4, 2023, 12:24:02 pm
Anyone missing Mindhunter should give Through the Darkness a go on Netflix. In a similar vein and deals with the formation of a Behavioural Analysis Team in South Korea.

I just wanted to second this recommendation - it is really good and will scratch that "Mindhunter" itch.
Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14413 on: May 10, 2023, 11:10:58 am
Oh WOW!!

The finale of S2 of the Irish gangster show "Kin" was absolutely epic.   So SO good!

The last series (S3) has been greenlit and already filmed I'm led to believe, so not long to wait before it hits our screens hopefully.

Henry Gale

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14414 on: May 10, 2023, 11:28:38 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 10, 2023, 11:10:58 am
Oh WOW!!

The finale of S2 of the Irish gangster show "Kin" was absolutely epic.   So SO good!

The last series (S3) has been greenlit and already filmed I'm led to believe, so not long to wait before it hits our screens hopefully.

I loved it! I will spoiler it just in case....

Spoiler
With about 5 minutes left I thought there's no way they will tie all this up so I'm pleased a third series has been approved! Once Bren beat up his brother I just knew it would be him who pulled the trigger, I though it  was going to either be him or birdy. Anthony will have some repercussions for what he did, But least Bren is dead so he can't use it against him and I don't think anyone else knew so they may be able to keep it quiet.

My biggest hope for the next series is Nikita is still in it! Please don't write her out! she's great  ;D
[close]
Ycuzz

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14415 on: May 10, 2023, 12:43:47 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on May 10, 2023, 01:55:10 am
I just wanted to second this recommendation - it is really good and will scratch that "Mindhunter" itch.

Well, I do have a Mindhunter itch.. so, guess I'll add to the list. Thanks!
Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14416 on: May 10, 2023, 12:48:27 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on May 10, 2023, 11:28:38 am
I loved it! I will spoiler it just in case....

Spoiler
With about 5 minutes left I thought there's no way they will tie all this up so I'm pleased a third series has been approved! Once Bren beat up his brother I just knew it would be him who pulled the trigger, I though it  was going to either be him or birdy. Anthony will have some repercussions for what he did, But least Bren is dead so he can't use it against him and I don't think anyone else knew so they may be able to keep it quiet.

My biggest hope for the next series is Nikita is still in it! Please don't write her out! she's great  ;D
[close]

Spoiler
I just don't know how they are going to replace Bren with a better villain of the show.  I suspect it will be the drug dealer Madigan, as he knows Amanda tried to set him up with the FBI monitored bank account and will want revenge.

Anthony, won't get into trouble with the guards but he is a marked man by the mad mother and associates of the ginger lad he "plugged".

Fuck, Bren was an absolute nightmare.  Reminded me of Ray in "Nil byMouth".  Scary as you know there are guys just like him in every city.   Once it was revealed Bren had Paedo tendencies, he simply had to go.   I had a feeling too it would be Frank who pulled the trigger.  Gutted he then pulled it on himself, Aiden Gillen was quiet in that series anyway.  So maybe he had had enough.
[close]
Henry Gale

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14417 on: May 10, 2023, 02:16:25 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 10, 2023, 12:48:27 pm
Spoiler
I just don't know how they are going to replace Bren with a better villain of the show.  I suspect it will be the drug dealer Madigan, as he knows Amanda tried to set him up with the FBI monitored bank account and will want revenge.

Anthony, won't get into trouble with the guards but he is a marked man by the mad mother and associates of the ginger lad he "plugged".

Fuck, Bren was an absolute nightmare.  Reminded me of Ray in "Nil byMouth".  Scary as you know there are guys just like him in every city.   Once it was revealed Bren had Paedo tendencies, he simply had to go.   I had a feeling too it would be Frank who pulled the trigger.  Gutted he then pulled it on himself, Aiden Gillen was quiet in that series anyway.  So maybe he had had enough.
[close]

Spoiler
He was horrible! Watching him around Birdy and when he ordered that little dress for Michaels daughter made me feel all weird! Watching him get killed was very satisfying. Yeah I'm a big fan of Aiden Gillen but he didn't really do much in this did he? Not in the latest series anyway. I agree with Madigan, he's not as scary as Bren but he's a different kind of scary isn't he?

Hopefully we don't have to wait ages for the next series!
[close]
red mongoose

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14418 on: May 10, 2023, 04:21:30 pm
Quote from: Ycuzz on May 10, 2023, 12:43:47 pm
Well, I do have a Mindhunter itch.. so, guess I'll add to the list. Thanks!

 :thumbup

If you need it: https://ww1.kissasian.land/through-the-darkness-2022-episode-1/
Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14419 on: May 10, 2023, 04:32:11 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on May  4, 2023, 12:24:02 pm
Anyone missing Mindhunter should give Through the Darkness a go on Netflix. In a similar vein and deals with the formation of a Behavioural Analysis Team in South Korea.

Nice one.

Will give this a bash.
Henry Gale

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14420 on: Yesterday at 09:06:22 am
Enjoyed the first few episodes of Silo.

Is that ladies name really Allison Becker?  ;D
Nitramdorf

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14421 on: Yesterday at 08:35:51 pm
The second series of Foundation is streaming on July 14th.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14422 on: Yesterday at 09:03:35 pm
New Rian Johnson show, Poker Face, coming to Sky on May 26th. Stars Natasha Lyonne, has had rave reviews and is a Columbo-esque case of the week crime show.
Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14423 on: Yesterday at 09:55:32 pm
Quote from: Ycuzz on April 23, 2023, 05:06:23 pm
3 episodes in ZeroZeroZero.

Tense stuff and so far - very good. Also, Mogwai with the music! That was a nice bonus.

2 episodes in and think its bloody magnificent. Thanks again RAWK!

Like a Narcos/Gomorrah hybrid. But dare I say it, better! Very realistic, tense and scary stuff.

Some really good characters introduced already.

Sergeant Manuel is a stone cold bad ass. I do love a good villain :)
Jean Girard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14424 on: Today at 09:57:54 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 09:55:32 pm
2 episodes in and think its bloody magnificent. Thanks again RAWK!

Like a Narcos/Gomorrah hybrid. But dare I say it, better! Very realistic, tense and scary stuff.

Some really good characters introduced already.

Sergeant Manuel is a stone cold bad ass. I do love a good villain :)

It's made by one of the guys behind Gomorrah actually. So bang on.

I'd have it right up there as a series with best things of the last 10 years. 
BarryCrocker

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14425 on: Today at 10:42:14 am
Just finished season 2 of Kin. Could literally be about another Dublin family whose name starts with Kin. Hard to believe that Clare Dunne is only 32.
AndyMuller

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14426 on: Today at 11:24:24 am
I've lost access to my usual plug to watch the likes of Kin etc and I need to catch up on season 2.

Can somebody hook me up please?
BarryCrocker

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14427 on: Today at 11:51:38 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:24:24 am
I've lost access to my usual plug to watch the likes of Kin etc and I need to catch up on season 2.

Can somebody hook me up please?

Spoiler
https://cataz.net/tv/watch-kin-2021-71953
[close]
Ycuzz

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14428 on: Today at 12:00:38 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:03:35 pm
New Rian Johnson show, Poker Face, coming to Sky on May 26th. Stars Natasha Lyonne, has had rave reviews and is a Columbo-esque case of the week crime show.

Season 2? No, cant be that yet...
AndyMuller

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14429 on: Today at 12:02:33 pm
