With about 5 minutes left I thought there's no way they will tie all this up so I'm pleased a third series has been approved! Once Bren beat up his brother I just knew it would be him who pulled the trigger, I though it was going to either be him or birdy. Anthony will have some repercussions for what he did, But least Bren is dead so he can't use it against him and I don't think anyone else knew so they may be able to keep it quiet.My biggest hope for the next series is Nikita is still in it! Please don't write her out! she's great

I just don't know how they are going to replace Bren with a better villain of the show. I suspect it will be the drug dealer Madigan, as he knows Amanda tried to set him up with the FBI monitored bank account and will want revenge.



Anthony, won't get into trouble with the guards but he is a marked man by the mad mother and associates of the ginger lad he "plugged".



Fuck, Bren was an absolute nightmare. Reminded me of Ray in "Nil byMouth". Scary as you know there are guys just like him in every city. Once it was revealed Bren had Paedo tendencies, he simply had to go. I had a feeling too it would be Frank who pulled the trigger. Gutted he then pulled it on himself, Aiden Gillen was quiet in that series anyway. So maybe he had had enough.