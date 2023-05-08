Spoiler

With about 5 minutes left I thought there's no way they will tie all this up so I'm pleased a third series has been approved! Once Bren beat up his brother I just knew it would be him who pulled the trigger, I though it was going to either be him or birdy. Anthony will have some repercussions for what he did, But least Bren is dead so he can't use it against him and I don't think anyone else knew so they may be able to keep it quiet.My biggest hope for the next series is Nikita is still in it! Please don't write her out! she's great