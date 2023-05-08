« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 356 357 358 359 360 [361]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 1041573 times)

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,793
  • Never Forget
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14400 on: May 8, 2023, 05:50:17 am »
Re watching Better Call Saul from the start. First series is brilliant. Excellent story and great actors. Really good to see how Saul actions affect others. Reminds me a bit of The Shield, where the lead characters selfish but half noble actions have really bad consequences for the people around him.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,823
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14401 on: May 8, 2023, 10:28:24 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on May  8, 2023, 05:50:17 am
Re watching Better Call Saul from the start. First series is brilliant. Excellent story and great actors. Really good to see how Saul actions affect others. Reminds me a bit of The Shield, where the lead characters selfish but half noble actions have really bad consequences for the people around him.

I have a theory for the Breaking Bad universe that it's "dark karma", there is cause and calamitous effect, you can do any action you want but it'll snowball into some horrendous result and I absolutely love it about the shows :D

BCS is so good. I watched an episode recently (I wanted the terminology Howard used for his "spin the fizzy water can" trick, and yes it does work on beer). Luxurious television.

I want to rewatch it. Not yet but soon. Enjoy the ride again! I wonder if you'll notice things you didn't see the first time round. I think it is laced with foreshadowing
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,430
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14402 on: May 8, 2023, 10:49:21 am »
Watched 11.22.63, which I think aired in 2016.

Interesting premise. Started strong when it was more focused on JFK, but I was losing interest by the end. It turned into more of a love story.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,823
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14403 on: May 8, 2023, 03:17:17 pm »
Was good 11.22.63 but I found it got a bit jarring. Too episodic at times. The book is ace and much more detailed so they cut stuff

Ending though wow
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,845
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14404 on: May 8, 2023, 03:54:20 pm »
The Power on Amazon is dreadful, Don't waste your time.
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14405 on: May 8, 2023, 10:02:07 pm »
This is good. Season one is available.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d1RHjFgl06Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d1RHjFgl06Y</a>
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,458
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14406 on: May 8, 2023, 10:50:23 pm »
Just watching the 3rd episode of the Citadel really enjoying it almost feels like a TV series of the Kingsman shame its only 6 episodes long
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,542
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14407 on: Yesterday at 12:17:02 am »
Guilty pleasure alert.  Don't judge me!

The new series of "Glow Up" is back on BBC.

Ding-Dong!!
Logged

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,873
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14408 on: Yesterday at 08:35:56 am »
Quote from: Trada on May  6, 2023, 10:31:38 pm
Just started to watch the new Apple TV sci fi show The Silo started to be released yesterday.
[...]

Came in here to test the waters regarding this. :)

Have hopes.
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14409 on: Yesterday at 04:49:15 pm »
Quote from: John C on April 12, 2023, 11:37:34 pm
A few pages back did someone say they'd tried The Gold and jibbed it? I thought it was ok, quite fascinating really.

I watch this over the last few weeks, really enjoyed it. About half way through the penny drop as to who and why I'd heard of Kenneth Noye before.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,542
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14410 on: Yesterday at 05:04:39 pm »
Quote from: jediwarrior on Yesterday at 04:49:15 pm
I watch this over the last few weeks, really enjoyed it. About half way through the penny drop as to who and why I'd heard of Kenneth Noye before.

Anytime I feel myself getting into any kind of road rage incident I try and take a step back and think of Kenny Noye :(

Some pure nutters out there.
Logged

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,150
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14411 on: Yesterday at 06:48:10 pm »
Can highly recommend the series of books that The Silo is based on. The Wool trilogy by Hugh Howey.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,753
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14412 on: Today at 01:55:10 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on May  4, 2023, 12:24:02 pm
Anyone missing Mindhunter should give Through the Darkness a go on Netflix. In a similar vein and deals with the formation of a Behavioural Analysis Team in South Korea.

I just wanted to second this recommendation - it is really good and will scratch that "Mindhunter" itch.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,542
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14413 on: Today at 11:10:58 am »
Oh WOW!!

The finale of S2 of the Irish gangster show "Kin" was absolutely epic.   So SO good!

The last series (S3) has been greenlit and already filmed I'm led to believe, so not long to wait before it hits our screens hopefully.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 356 357 358 359 360 [361]   Go Up
« previous next »
 