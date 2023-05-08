Re watching Better Call Saul from the start. First series is brilliant. Excellent story and great actors. Really good to see how Saul actions affect others. Reminds me a bit of The Shield, where the lead characters selfish but half noble actions have really bad consequences for the people around him.



I have a theory for the Breaking Bad universe that it's "dark karma", there is cause and calamitous effect, you can do any action you want but it'll snowball into some horrendous result and I absolutely love it about the showsBCS is so good. I watched an episode recently (I wanted the terminology Howard used for his "spin the fizzy water can" trick, and yes it does work on beer). Luxurious television.I want to rewatch it. Not yet but soon. Enjoy the ride again! I wonder if you'll notice things you didn't see the first time round. I think it is laced with foreshadowing