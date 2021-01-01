« previous next »
Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Re watching Better Call Saul from the start. First series is brilliant. Excellent story and great actors. Really good to see how Saul actions affect others. Reminds me a bit of The Shield, where the lead characters selfish but half noble actions have really bad consequences for the people around him.
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 05:50:17 am
Re watching Better Call Saul from the start. First series is brilliant. Excellent story and great actors. Really good to see how Saul actions affect others. Reminds me a bit of The Shield, where the lead characters selfish but half noble actions have really bad consequences for the people around him.

I have a theory for the Breaking Bad universe that it's "dark karma", there is cause and calamitous effect, you can do any action you want but it'll snowball into some horrendous result and I absolutely love it about the shows :D

BCS is so good. I watched an episode recently (I wanted the terminology Howard used for his "spin the fizzy water can" trick, and yes it does work on beer). Luxurious television.

I want to rewatch it. Not yet but soon. Enjoy the ride again! I wonder if you'll notice things you didn't see the first time round. I think it is laced with foreshadowing
Watched 11.22.63, which I think aired in 2016.

Interesting premise. Started strong when it was more focused on JFK, but I was losing interest by the end. It turned into more of a love story.
Was good 11.22.63 but I found it got a bit jarring. Too episodic at times. The book is ace and much more detailed so they cut stuff

Ending though wow
The Power on Amazon is dreadful, Don't waste your time.
