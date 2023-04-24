Very late to the party on this one...so late, that the party is over and is now a derelict flat....

but..Crazy Ex-Girlfriend...how did i miss this?.....hilarious, smart, brilliant...love it



Brilliant innit.I got into it following Dave (of the thread title) banging on about how good it was.Actually, I just realized. There was a mid-season Xmas break during Season 3 in 2017, and I never picked it up again in the New Year!So, I still have 1.5 seasons yet to watch. Can't believe it's been 5 years since I last watched it. I had a real thing for Rachel Bloom back then.Happy daysBTW - How are you getting on with KIN series 2? I'm 4 episodes in and it's fucking brill.Edit: Just watched up to and including episode 7, oh my days. Can't wait for the Kin series 2 finale on Sunday.