Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
April 24, 2023, 01:01:18 pm
Quote from: Ycuzz on April 24, 2023, 08:17:32 am
I'm only 4 episodes in, and there's already been a few of those.

Now I'm wondering if I've already seen it or not, heh

You've seen it if you've finished Ep 4.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
April 24, 2023, 04:38:50 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on April 17, 2023, 09:59:33 pm
Party Down was one of my favourite comedies from the mid 2000s. And then they cancelled it, c*nts.

It came for a third season in Feb this year.

There's a 3rd season of this?  How have I not heard of it!  And how do I stream it?  I see on Prime I can watch it if I sign up for a free trial of lionsgate+ - but is there any other way?

Next you will be telling me there is a 4th season of Happy Endings coming out - another of the most underrated US sitcoms in history
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
April 24, 2023, 06:06:19 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April 24, 2023, 01:01:18 pm
You've seen it if you've finished Ep 4.

Spoiler
The sledgehammer?
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
April 24, 2023, 06:33:04 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on April 24, 2023, 04:38:50 pm
There's a 3rd season of this?  How have I not heard of it!  And how do I stream it?  I see on Prime I can watch it if I sign up for a free trial of lionsgate+ - but is there any other way?

Next you will be telling me there is a 4th season of Happy Endings coming out - another of the most underrated US sitcoms in history
If only Happy Endings got another.I agree, that was really underrated.

Party Down.

https://fmovies.to/series/party-down-j2y7n/1-1
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
April 25, 2023, 12:30:40 am
Quote from: Ycuzz on April 24, 2023, 06:06:19 pm
Spoiler
The sledgehammer?
[close]

Yep
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
April 27, 2023, 12:52:56 pm
Colin from Accounts is very good so far. Up to episode 5.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
April 27, 2023, 01:30:58 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 27, 2023, 12:52:56 pm
Colin from Accounts is very good so far. Up to episode 5.

It's all good apart from the episode where her mates come over for a party. Shitty stereotypes of people in their 30s which, at best, might be applicable to teenagers.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
April 27, 2023, 01:38:35 pm
Quote from: .adam on April 27, 2023, 01:30:58 pm
It's all good apart from the episode where her mates come over for a party. Shitty stereotypes of people in their 30s which, at best, might be applicable to teenagers.

Yeah I didnt like that episode either.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
April 28, 2023, 03:21:06 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on April 24, 2023, 06:33:04 pm
If only Happy Endings got another.I agree, that was really underrated.

Party Down.

https://fmovies.to/series/party-down-j2y7n/1-1

I binged all of Party Down on the train up to Edinburgh on Tuesday.  Was brilliant I thought - really re-captured the magic - ended up signing up for the 7 day trial of hallmark+
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
April 28, 2023, 03:45:34 pm
Barry, wonderful Barry.  Dexter mixed with Curb, a wonderful show.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
April 28, 2023, 07:42:07 pm
Quote from: .adam on April 27, 2023, 01:30:58 pm
It's all good apart from the episode where her mates come over for a party. Shitty stereotypes of people in their 30s which, at best, might be applicable to teenagers.
Thought the last two episodes were underwhelming but the rest was good.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
April 28, 2023, 07:42:35 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on April 28, 2023, 03:45:34 pm
Barry, wonderful Barry.  Dexter mixed with Curb, a wonderful show.
Hank talking about the podcast did make me laugh ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
April 29, 2023, 07:28:45 pm
The in thing seems to be you have to hate these types of shows.

but I enjoyed the 1st episode of Citadel
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
April 29, 2023, 11:20:23 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on April 28, 2023, 03:45:34 pm
Barry, wonderful Barry.  Dexter mixed with Curb, a wonderful show.

I started season 4 but I've decided to re-watch the first 3 seasons again as I've forgotten a lot of what had happened. Really funny show but fairly violent too.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
April 30, 2023, 01:13:40 pm
Quote from: SvenJohansen on April 29, 2023, 11:20:23 pm
I started season 4 but I've decided to re-watch the first 3 seasons again as I've forgotten a lot of what had happened. Really funny show but fairly violent too.

It really does get a bit dark in later seasons when you see the impact of his actions on the people around him
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
May 2, 2023, 09:08:42 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 28, 2023, 07:42:07 pm
Thought the last two episodes were underwhelming but the rest was good.

Agree with this. There were always a decent underlying drama, but those shifted from comedy to straight up - and not so very good, drama..
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
May 3, 2023, 08:48:17 am
The Diplomat, Alibi version not netflix, is pretty decent.

Its not blowing anyone away, but its an easy to watch and enjoyable crime drama, with one crime the story throughout
but with each episode also introducing new crimes solved in one episode

Did all 6 episodes in 3 days.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
May 3, 2023, 11:12:45 am
Very late to the party on this one...so late, that the party is over and is now a derelict flat....
but..Crazy Ex-Girlfriend...how did i miss this?.....hilarious, smart, brilliant...love it
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
May 3, 2023, 04:11:44 pm
The Diplomat has been renewed for a 2nd season they had to with that cliffhanger and Sweet Tooth has been renewed for a final 3rd series that was quick seeing the 2nd series was only released last week must be getting good numbers
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
May 4, 2023, 12:24:02 pm
Anyone missing Mindhunter should give Through the Darkness a go on Netflix. In a similar vein and deals with the formation of a Behavioural Analysis Team in South Korea.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
May 4, 2023, 10:27:01 pm
Barry episode 4.

What a fucking show. Just amazing. Everything about it was so bleak yet beautifully shot by Hader (with obvious Wes Anderson influences) and brilliant acting. Give Antony Carrigan an Emmy already.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
May 4, 2023, 10:41:51 pm
Quote from: Ray K on May  4, 2023, 10:27:01 pm
Barry episode 4.

What a fucking show. Just amazing. Everything about it was so bleak yet beautifully shot by Hader (with obvious Wes Anderson influences) and brilliant acting. Give Antony Carrigan an Emmy already.

Just finished it. Devastating.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
May 4, 2023, 11:41:41 pm
Quote from: Ray K on May  4, 2023, 10:27:01 pm
Barry episode 4.

What a fucking show. Just amazing. Everything about it was so bleak yet beautifully shot by Hader (with obvious Wes Anderson influences) and brilliant acting. Give Anthony Carrigan an Emmy already.

Hard to believe it's the same person.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 02:50:18 am
Shrinking

Really simple fun little show with good actors. Enjoying watching with the trouble and strife.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 11:32:39 am
Quote from: Pistolero on May  3, 2023, 11:12:45 am
Very late to the party on this one...so late, that the party is over and is now a derelict flat....
but..Crazy Ex-Girlfriend...how did i miss this?.....hilarious, smart, brilliant...love it

Brilliant innit.

I got into it following Dave (of the thread title) banging on about how good it was.

Actually, I just realized.  There was a mid-season Xmas break during Season 3 in 2017, and I never picked it up again in the New Year!

So, I still have 1.5 seasons yet to watch.    Can't believe it's been 5 years since I last watched it.  I had a real thing for Rachel Bloom back then.

Happy days :)

BTW - How are you getting on with KIN series 2?  I'm 4 episodes in and it's fucking brill. 

Edit: Just watched up to and including episode 7, oh my days.  Can't wait for the Kin series 2 finale on Sunday.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 05:40:55 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:32:39 am
Brilliant innit.

I got into it following Dave (of the thread title) banging on about how good it was.
Actually, I just realized.  There was a mid-season Xmas break during Season 3 in 2017, and I never picked it up again in the New Year!
So, I still have 1.5 seasons yet to watch.    Can't believe it's been 5 years since I last watched it.  I had a real thing for Rachel Bloom back then.

I love it mate...genuinely, constantly laugh out loud funny......a great cast of oddball characters.....thought provoking at times despite all the humour....and Rachel Bloom is tremendous.....I saw a description of it and thought the musical bits would put me off...but they provide some of the biggest laughs in the show!....only one series in, looking forward to the rest of it


Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:32:39 am

BTW - How are you getting on with KIN series 2?  I'm 4 episodes in and it's fucking brill. 

Edit: Just watched up to and including episode 7, oh my days.  Can't wait for the Kin series 2 finale on Sunday.

Series 2 has been an absolute belter......the pace and tension from the first few episodes just never lets up ....and Bren, eh?...what a character!   :o 8) ..........didnt realize it was the finale on Sunday....loads of juice left in it though....hopefully a series renewal isn't too far off




Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 06:07:25 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 05:40:55 pm

and Bren, eh?...what a character!   


Bren. oooof!  Bad, BAD man.  He is one of the worst/best TV villains ever.

Surely Bren can't make It to the next series?   

I thought I recognized the actor so googled him.  One of his earliest roles was another right nasty piece of work in Eastenders during the early 90's.  Liam Tyler.  He terrorized Fat Nigel.



 

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 10:38:35 pm
Is that The Orgazoid?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 11:14:13 pm
He could shave a spiders arse if he wanted to.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 11:29:31 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:38:35 pm
Is that The Orgazoid?

It is! I laughed so much when I clocked that.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 11:19:42 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 11:29:31 pm
It is! I laughed so much when I clocked that.

:D He's my favourite one episode Peep Show character by far. Love that episode.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 11:45:53 am
Been watching Murder in Successville. It's good.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 10:31:38 pm
Just started to watch the new Apple TV sci fi show The Silo started to be released yesterday.

starring Rebecca Ferguson enjoying it so far
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 10:33:31 pm
Quote from: Trada on Today at 10:31:38 pm
Just started to watch the new Apple TV sci fi show The Silo started to be released yesterday.

starring Rebecca Ferguson enjoying it so far


Same, both were decent & I'm looking forward to the rest.
