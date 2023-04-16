Barry s4



Crap, didn't know they'd portion out the episodes



Anyhoot. First two was good, just as the show is. It's very very good.



It's a HBO show, they're always weekly releases.It's still very good, but not sure if 8 episodes of Barry behind bars is going to be as compelling, no matter how much he can internalise his PTSD into childhood fantasies.I did love Fuches attempts to entrap Barry while wearing the wire. 'Do you remember killing that guy in Rochester? Tell me about that'It's pretty much on a par with Homer wearing his giant hat asking Apu 'So, tell me about the crimes. You know, the crimes?'The first reveal of Noho Hank's outfit in the restaurant is a total joy, though.