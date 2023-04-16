« previous next »
Just finished season 1 of The Detectorists.

No idea how I missed this - had literally never seen a second of it before the start of this week, nor did I really have a clue what to expect. Decided to watch it on a whim because had nothing else to watch and decided that as its only half an hour an episode it was no biggie if it was rubbish.

Its bloody fantastic; the writing and acting are absolutely sublime.

Cant wait to get started on season 2.

Didn't think the trailer for the new True Detective looked exactly awesome but still, will give it a go
Absolute quiet gem. Truly charming show.
When's that out?
Recently binged all 3 series of this - fabulous show . Regretted that I didn't didn't take my time with it .

Fantastic cast as well , but Toby Jones was born for the part .
With Jodie Foster in  Alaska, it should be great. I hope it's great
Theres a couple of episodes of Ripping Yarns on iplayer. Some more on the weekend. Havent seen it in years.
I was 15 miles outside Graybridge before I was finally caught by the school leopard
Yeah she's usually great but just didn't get that hook from the trailer like any of the other seasons
The 2nd trailer for the 2nd series of Sweet Tooth just out starts April 27th,it looks really good

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/69rdBVs4u4c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/69rdBVs4u4c</a>
Party Down is a brilliant sitcom

Only in series 1 and it's up there with the US Office for me so far
I'm a huge David Cronenberg fan, Dead Ringers is one of my favourite films.   When I heard not only were they adapting it for TV they were also changing the Mantel twins from male to female, I was dubious to say least.  Surprisingly,  it's getting some brilliant reviews and is supposed to be gloriously unhinged.

Definitely be giving it a go.
Saw the first episode and agreed, dead funny.
Its a bit of an underappreciated gem, I agree!
Party Down was one of my favourite comedies from the mid 2000s. And then they cancelled it, c*nts.

It came for a third season in Feb this year.
Eyyy other people have seen it

It's so funny. Into series 2 now

So far seems like a bit of a modern classic
Just catching up on this thread - my youngest has been harping on about the 2nd season, he really loved the 1st
Good taste, very underrated show.
"The Bay" - don't bother. Wall to wall muppets.
Just adding to this. It's great stuff.
Colin from accounts.

Finished it last night. Turnes more drama than comedy in the last episodes, but still good.

Now, finally time for last season of Barry. Excellent!
Also enjoyed Colin from Accounts.

If you've never seen Rake or Mr Inbetween, they're both Aussie ones worth watching!
Loving Colin from Accounts..
Barry s4

Crap, didn't know they'd portion out the episodes :(

Anyhoot. First two was good, just as the show is. It's very very good.
Rain Dogs on BBC was much better than my expectations.
It's a HBO show, they're always weekly releases.

It's still very good, but not sure if 8 episodes of Barry behind bars is going to be as compelling, no matter how much he can internalise his PTSD into childhood fantasies.

I did love Fuches attempts to entrap Barry while wearing the wire. 'Do you remember killing that guy in Rochester? Tell me about that' 
It's pretty much on a par with Homer wearing his giant hat asking Apu 'So, tell me about the crimes. You know, the crimes?'

The first reveal of Noho Hank's outfit in the restaurant is a total joy, though.
Couldn't get into Rake but Mr. Inbetween was brilliant and has been lauded in this thread before
Fair points, but I'm hoping there will be... more to it.

It was utterly brilliant!
The first 3 episodes of Mrs Davis dropped yesterday on Peacock a comedy/drama by the look of things a nun? trying to stop AI taking over the world..... maybe just going by the trailer

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PIOnrEujKl8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PIOnrEujKl8</a>
Dead Ringers is fantastic and Rachel Weisz is a force of nature.  The basic premise of Cronenberg's film is there, but they've built upon it and tweaked in fresh, original ways.  Possibly not one to watch with the kids or when the parents are visiting.  It earns it's disclaimer.
