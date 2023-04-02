Finished The Bear and absolutely loved it. The last two episodes are phenomenal television.
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
They are saying the Night Agent has been a big hit for Netflix and they have renewed it for a 2nd series
Blue Lights - about probationary police officers in Belfast, one episode in and its pretty good, very fast pacedBBC1/iplayer
Started watching 'Our Flag Means Death' on the BBC, based in thr true story of an 18th century Upper class landowner who fancied being a pirate. Seen the first episode and it's decent, if not laugh out loud funny. Plus Rhys Darby is always great. Also been watching the US version of ghosts, which isn't as bad as I thought it'd be. Obviously not as good as the UK version but with it being an American show, it's easy to differentiate it from the UK with the ghosts being part of American history.
I've been watching Crown Court on Talking pictures and I'm completely hooked! It's on three times a week during the day and I'm having to record it and watch it in the evening so as not to be distracted whilst working from home. Gripping stuff and the way the camera cuts back to the judge to show the expressions on his face are priceless! https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/23239016.crown-court-talking-pictures-tv-series-one-episode-one/<a href="https://youtube.com/v/playlist?list=PL--9nyEl7s-s7MWwLynnW6ZKYROwQvxzd" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/playlist?list=PL--9nyEl7s-s7MWwLynnW6ZKYROwQvxzd</a><a href="https://youtube.com/v/playlist?list=PLTLZ1lg0P-EQKPk3N0tbgEdddQxmxH_Kc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/playlist?list=PLTLZ1lg0P-EQKPk3N0tbgEdddQxmxH_Kc</a>
There really were some high quality british shows created in the 70's,don't think Crown Court was ever shown here in Finland but i do still remember as a kid loving Onedin Line,Upstairs Downstairs and later All Creatures Great & Small and Sapphire & Steel.Latter two i have re-watched a couple of times already,thinking of binging the first two to see if i still like them,a big undertaking though as they ran for years.
The other one that is currently replaying on Sky Arts is 'Tales of the Unexpected' which like Crown Court had a fantastic theme tune. I forgot that Roald Dahl provides an introduction to many of the episodes with some background, which gives you a fascinating insight into the odd workings of his mind! I found the 'William and Mary' episode in which William's brain is kept alive after his death particularly disturbing. Spoiler<a href="https://youtube.com/v/KsQ-bBz34Fg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/KsQ-bBz34Fg</a>[close]https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Tales_of_the_Unexpected_episodes#Episodes
Strange to hear, as it's absolutely forgettable.
