There really were some high quality british shows created in the 70's,don't think Crown Court was ever shown here in Finland but i do still remember as a kid loving Onedin Line,Upstairs Downstairs and later All Creatures Great & Small and Sapphire & Steel.



Latter two i have re-watched a couple of times already,thinking of binging the first two to see if i still like them,a big undertaking though as they ran for years.



Spoiler <a href="https://youtube.com/v/KsQ-bBz34Fg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/KsQ-bBz34Fg</a>



The other one that is currently replaying on Sky Arts is 'Tales of the Unexpected' which like Crown Court had a fantastic theme tune. I forgot that Roald Dahl provides an introduction to many of the episodes with some background, which gives you a fascinating insight into the odd workings of his mind! I found the 'William and Mary' episode in which William's brain is kept alive after his death particularly disturbing.