There really were some high quality british shows created in the 70's,don't think Crown Court was ever shown here in Finland but i do still remember as a kid loving Onedin Line,Upstairs Downstairs and later All Creatures Great & Small and Sapphire & Steel.



Latter two i have re-watched a couple of times already,thinking of binging the first two to see if i still like them,a big undertaking though as they ran for years.



The other one that is currently replaying on Sky Arts is 'Tales of the Unexpected' which like Crown Court had a fantastic theme tune. I forgot that Roald Dahl provides an introduction to many of the episodes with some background, which gives you a fascinating insight into the odd workings of his mind! I found the 'William and Mary' episode in which William's brain is kept alive after his death particularly disturbing.