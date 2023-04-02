« previous next »
Finished The Bear and absolutely loved it. The last two episodes are phenomenal television.
Finished The Bear and absolutely loved it. The last two episodes are phenomenal television.
Agreed. Can't wait for season 2!
They are saying the Night Agent has been a big hit for Netflix and they have renewed it for a 2nd series
Finished The Bear and absolutely loved it. The last two episodes are phenomenal television.
Its really good. Benefits from episodes that are relatively short.
They are saying the Night Agent has been a big hit for Netflix and they have renewed it for a 2nd series

Strange to hear, as it's absolutely forgettable.
Blue Lights - about probationary police officers in Belfast, one episode in  and its pretty good, very fast paced

BBC1/iplayer

Binge watched the entire series over the weekend, thought it was outstanding. Got a few bad reviews, but definitely a really good watch.
Started watching 'Our Flag Means Death' on the BBC, based in thr true story of an 18th century Upper class landowner who fancied being a pirate. Seen the first episode and it's decent, if not laugh out loud funny. Plus Rhys Darby is always great.

Also been watching the US version of ghosts, which isn't as bad as I thought it'd be. Obviously not as good as the UK version but with it being an American show, it's easy to differentiate it from the UK with the ghosts being part of American history.

Was searching for a specific Ghosts thread and failed, but just want to agree with you on both points. Enjoy them both, though my family cant accept I like Ghosts US. I like it because its not identical to the UK version. My wife says they spend too much time on exposition where the UK just rolls with it.
I've been watching Crown Court on Talking pictures and I'm completely hooked! It's on three times a week during the day and I'm having to record it and watch it in the evening so as not to be distracted whilst working from home. :-X

Gripping stuff and the way the camera cuts back to the judge to show the expressions on his face are priceless!  ;D

https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/23239016.crown-court-talking-pictures-tv-series-one-episode-one/

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/playlist?list=PL--9nyEl7s-s7MWwLynnW6ZKYROwQvxzd" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/playlist?list=PL--9nyEl7s-s7MWwLynnW6ZKYROwQvxzd</a>

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/playlist?list=PLTLZ1lg0P-EQKPk3N0tbgEdddQxmxH_Kc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/playlist?list=PLTLZ1lg0P-EQKPk3N0tbgEdddQxmxH_Kc</a>
I've been watching Crown Court on Talking pictures and I'm completely hooked! It's on three times a week during the day and I'm having to record it and watch it in the evening so as not to be distracted whilst working from home. :-X

Gripping stuff and the way the camera cuts back to the judge to show the expressions on his face are priceless!  ;D

https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/23239016.crown-court-talking-pictures-tv-series-one-episode-one/

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/playlist?list=PL--9nyEl7s-s7MWwLynnW6ZKYROwQvxzd" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/playlist?list=PL--9nyEl7s-s7MWwLynnW6ZKYROwQvxzd</a>

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/playlist?list=PLTLZ1lg0P-EQKPk3N0tbgEdddQxmxH_Kc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/playlist?list=PLTLZ1lg0P-EQKPk3N0tbgEdddQxmxH_Kc</a>

There really were some high quality british shows created in the 70's,don't think Crown Court was ever shown here in Finland but i do still remember as a kid loving Onedin Line,Upstairs Downstairs and later All Creatures Great & Small and Sapphire & Steel.

Latter two i have re-watched a couple of times already,thinking of binging the first two to see if i still like them,a big undertaking though as they ran for years.
There really were some high quality british shows created in the 70's,don't think Crown Court was ever shown here in Finland but i do still remember as a kid loving Onedin Line,Upstairs Downstairs and later All Creatures Great & Small and Sapphire & Steel.

Latter two i have re-watched a couple of times already,thinking of binging the first two to see if i still like them,a big undertaking though as they ran for years.

The other one that is currently replaying on Sky Arts is 'Tales of the Unexpected' which like Crown Court had a fantastic theme tune. I forgot that Roald Dahl provides an introduction to many of the episodes with some background, which gives you a fascinating insight into the odd workings of his mind! I found the 'William and Mary' episode in which William's brain is kept alive after his death particularly disturbing.
 :o

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Tales_of_the_Unexpected_episodes#Episodes
The other one that is currently replaying on Sky Arts is 'Tales of the Unexpected' which like Crown Court had a fantastic theme tune. I forgot that Roald Dahl provides an introduction to many of the episodes with some background, which gives you a fascinating insight into the odd workings of his mind! I found the 'William and Mary' episode in which William's brain is kept alive after his death particularly disturbing.
 :o

Spoiler
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/KsQ-bBz34Fg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/KsQ-bBz34Fg</a>
[close]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Tales_of_the_Unexpected_episodes#Episodes

 :) Thanks for the tips mate,think that one's another not ever shown here in my neck of the woods,think i'd remember Roald Dahl's introductions at least but who knows as it's been a while!
Think we had 2 channels back then and the best entertainments were Dallas and the german police procedurals Der Alte,Tatort and Derrick.
I do enjoy the odd episode of Tales of the Unexpected. Some are too absurd for words but there are some gems which are well-crafted dramas.
I wanted to like Joe Lycett's Friday night show because I liked him before he got everywhere, but Christ it's try-hard. It's like someone's been asked to answer the essay question "what was edgy in the late 90s?"
Mini series The Good Mothers (Disney+)  based on true story about fight against  the Ndrangheta through their women...very good  and very well made feels authentic .
Extraordinary on Disney is an enjoyable comedy. Half way through it.
Strange to hear, as it's absolutely forgettable.

I've enjoyed the series it's nothing groundbreaking but some of the twists were a surprise it's,  tinker Taylor soldiers spy compared to the rubbish Charlie Cox show Treason.
Just finished the series final of The Night Agent really enjoyed lots of twists and turns and some surprises.

Looking forward to the The Last Kingdom film on Friday
Nice I didn't realise that was this week.
Finished The Good Place last night. A really easy to watch, fun show that then absolutely rips your heart out in the last 50 minutes and makes you question everything about your existence.
Beef, on Netflix is well worth a watch.
