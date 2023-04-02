Started watching 'Our Flag Means Death' on the BBC, based in thr true story of an 18th century Upper class landowner who fancied being a pirate. Seen the first episode and it's decent, if not laugh out loud funny. Plus Rhys Darby is always great.



Also been watching the US version of ghosts, which isn't as bad as I thought it'd be. Obviously not as good as the UK version but with it being an American show, it's easy to differentiate it from the UK with the ghosts being part of American history.



Was searching for a specific Ghosts thread and failed, but just want to agree with you on both points. Enjoy them both, though my family cant accept I like Ghosts US. I like it because its not identical to the UK version. My wife says they spend too much time on exposition where the UK just rolls with it.