« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 353 354 355 356 357 [358]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 1030579 times)

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,550
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14280 on: April 2, 2023, 12:42:54 am »
Finished The Bear and absolutely loved it. The last two episodes are phenomenal television.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,136
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14281 on: April 2, 2023, 11:43:10 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April  2, 2023, 12:42:54 am
Finished The Bear and absolutely loved it. The last two episodes are phenomenal television.
Agreed. Can't wait for season 2!
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,442
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14282 on: April 2, 2023, 08:58:46 pm »
They are saying the Night Agent has been a big hit for Netflix and they have renewed it for a 2nd series
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,679
  • Indefatigability
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14283 on: Yesterday at 11:01:14 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April  2, 2023, 12:42:54 am
Finished The Bear and absolutely loved it. The last two episodes are phenomenal television.
Its really good. Benefits from episodes that are relatively short.
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,639
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14284 on: Yesterday at 07:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Trada on April  2, 2023, 08:58:46 pm
They are saying the Night Agent has been a big hit for Netflix and they have renewed it for a 2nd series

Strange to hear, as it's absolutely forgettable.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,201
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14285 on: Today at 02:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March 30, 2023, 09:08:38 pm
Blue Lights - about probationary police officers in Belfast, one episode in  and its pretty good, very fast paced

BBC1/iplayer

Binge watched the entire series over the weekend, thought it was outstanding. Got a few bad reviews, but definitely a really good watch.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,316
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14286 on: Today at 06:37:27 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on January  9, 2023, 05:44:47 pm
Started watching 'Our Flag Means Death' on the BBC, based in thr true story of an 18th century Upper class landowner who fancied being a pirate. Seen the first episode and it's decent, if not laugh out loud funny. Plus Rhys Darby is always great.

Also been watching the US version of ghosts, which isn't as bad as I thought it'd be. Obviously not as good as the UK version but with it being an American show, it's easy to differentiate it from the UK with the ghosts being part of American history.

Was searching for a specific Ghosts thread and failed, but just want to agree with you on both points. Enjoy them both, though my family cant accept I like Ghosts US. I like it because its not identical to the UK version. My wife says they spend too much time on exposition where the UK just rolls with it.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.
Pages: 1 ... 353 354 355 356 357 [358]   Go Up
« previous next »
 