Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14240 on: Yesterday at 11:59:42 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 11:30:28 pm
Turned it off after 9 minutes...

The dialogue right from the start was nothing but plot hammer. You could just see the bullet points being ticked off with every sentence.

No slight on Trada, hope he continues to enjoy it, but I thought much less of it, smacked of typical, algorithmic Netflix pap...

It's no slight on me I don't care what other people think.

As long as I enjoy something that's all that matters.
afc turkish

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14241 on: Today at 12:13:27 am
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 11:59:42 pm
It's no slight on me I don't care what other people think.

As long as I enjoy something that's all that matters.


100%...
Buck Pete

Reply #14242 on: Today at 12:31:18 am
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 01:23:49 pm
.on the flip side the second series opener of the terriffic Irish gangster drama Kin was a belter....very much looking forward to the rest of that .........a

What? Wait!  There's a second series?

Yes! just seen first 2 episodes have dropped

thanks so much for the HU.
Fruity

Reply #14243 on: Today at 10:21:16 am
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 11:30:28 pm
Turned it off after 9 minutes...

The dialogue right from the start was nothing but plot hammer. You could just see the bullet points being ticked off with every sentence.

No slight on Trada, hope he continues to enjoy it, but I thought much less of it, smacked of typical, algorithmic Netflix pap...

Watched one and half episodes last night and not sure how I got that far. The trailer looked good but the show itself was at times a bit ridiculous. Had a Channel 5 afternoon film feel about it. I guess in recent years there has been some great TV and the bar is now pretty high.
jillc

Reply #14244 on: Today at 11:44:18 am
Quote from: John C on March 23, 2023, 06:15:46 pm
What channel is that on Jill?

Sorry John, only just saw this. It was iplayer.

Bangin Them In

Reply #14245 on: Today at 06:47:51 pm
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 11:59:42 pm
It's no slight on me I don't care what other people think.

As long as I enjoy something that's all that matters.
Watching it now, quite enjoyable
TankEngine10

Reply #14246 on: Today at 07:09:22 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 01:23:49 pm
Stuck with Your Honour series 2 till the end ...but not sure why.....ditto, Godfather Of Harlem...and Snowfall....all seemed to have long since ran out of ideas and any dramatic integrity they once had.......on the flip side the second series opener of the terriffic Irish gangster drama Kin was a belter....very much looking forward to the rest of that .........also enjoying the French Canadian Police thriller 19-2...a Montreal Hill Street Blues....a bit soapy at times but lots of quality performances and unflinching plot lines (the school shooting episode is one of the best/ most nerve shredding bits of telly I've seen for a while) ....and if you enjoy pulpy Aussie crime shows check out Last King of the Cross ...numerous familiar faces from Mr In-between and Underbelly - and also the ubiquitous Tim Roth....

I thought the first series of Kin was dreadful to be honest. Reminded me of Fair City (Irish soap opera) more than it did Love/Hate or anything decent. I like Ciaran Hinds, and Aidan Gillen has been known to be decent (though perhaps not since Obama got into office  :P ) but neither of them were at the races at all here, and some of the newbies were terribly weak. Plot was fairly substandard too, nothing out of the ordinary in it
Pistolero

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14247 on: Today at 08:42:27 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:31:18 am
What? Wait!  There's a second series?

Yes! just seen first 2 episodes have dropped

thanks so much for the HU.

No worries. Cracking series. Enjoy
