Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

BER

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14200 on: March 17, 2023, 12:18:20 pm
Done after one episode of Extrapolations. Just extremely dull and feels like a spoof in parts even though they are going for the complete opposite.

Nice to see Heather Graham in something again though.
.adam

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14201 on: March 17, 2023, 01:47:43 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on March 16, 2023, 04:48:17 pm
There is just a lot more tv, full stop.  And unfortunately that means that the majority of the shows which do make it over here are either pure shite - like 2.5 men, Big Bang Theory, 2 Broke Girls; or just very middle of the road an inoffensive (Scrubs, HIMYM, Modern Family - although you could make good arguments about all three being decent at the start of their runs).

But equally, the States over the past 20ish years has brought us gems like Arrested Development, Party Down, Community, Parks and Rec, 30 Rock, Broklynn 99, The Good Place, Bojack, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Barry, Atlanta, Veep - the list goes on and on.  Almost none of them, outside of streaming services, got shown over here - and even in the States they are often not getting as high ratings as the more middle of the road ones above - but that applies equally to British sitcomes - Mrs Browns Boys and the Inbetweeners are so shite its unfunny, but they get miles higher ratings than the more interesting/high brow types, like Fleabag and TTOI

Oh, don't get me wrong, I love American shows. I just think they produce a fair amount of this sort of this 'safe' comedy style sort of stuff which I don't think scans well over here.

Fair enough on the other stuff, I love a bunch of those shows.
jillc

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14202 on: March 17, 2023, 04:22:59 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on March 16, 2023, 04:48:17 pm
There is just a lot more tv, full stop.  And unfortunately that means that the majority of the shows which do make it over here are either pure shite - like 2.5 men, Big Bang Theory, 2 Broke Girls; or just very middle of the road an inoffensive (Scrubs, HIMYM, Modern Family - although you could make good arguments about all three being decent at the start of their runs).

But equally, the States over the past 20ish years has brought us gems like Arrested Development, Party Down, Community, Parks and Rec, 30 Rock, Broklynn 99, The Good Place, Bojack, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Barry, Atlanta, Veep - the list goes on and on.  Almost none of them, outside of streaming services, got shown over here - and even in the States they are often not getting as high ratings as the more middle of the road ones above - but that applies equally to British sitcomes - Mrs Browns Boys and the Inbetweeners are so shite its unfunny, but they get miles higher ratings than the more interesting/high brow types, like Fleabag and TTOI

I entirely get your point about shows that go under the radar while others get over hyped and get stupid huge audiences as a result. I get even more suspicious when companies like HBO get involved and do a terrible job of pushing those shows when they are the official distributor of said show. In fact I will give an example of it later on.
jillc

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14203 on: March 18, 2023, 08:30:22 pm
Brian Coxs Universe documentary has been incredible tonight some truly stunning view of galaxies and stars.
Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14204 on: March 19, 2023, 12:02:12 am
Quote from: jillc on March 18, 2023, 08:30:22 pm
Brian Coxs Universe documentary has been incredible tonight some truly stunning view of galaxies and stars.

Yeah I started watching and was mesmerised.

The Hubble was a game changer, but the imagery they get back from the James Webb is going to be simply mind-blowing.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14205 on: March 19, 2023, 12:38:11 am
Quote from: jillc on March 18, 2023, 08:30:22 pm
Brian Coxs Universe documentary has been incredible tonight some truly stunning view of galaxies and stars.


New series ?
Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14206 on: March 19, 2023, 09:26:10 pm
I'm enjoying Extrapolations

You just know a lot of people will totally hate it.

It seems every episode goes 10 years forward in the climate crisis I love that they have learnt to talk to the last of the........... etc....... Heartbreaking
Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14207 on: March 19, 2023, 11:09:22 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 19, 2023, 12:38:11 am

New series ?

Thinking about it, must have been a repeat mate.

The James Webb has already been launched and sending back images, but the episode i watched on Saturday was telling us it was in the final stages of production.
jillc

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14208 on: March 20, 2023, 05:25:23 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 19, 2023, 12:38:11 am

New series ?


I'm not sure, I've not seen many of his to know.

Quote from: Buck Pete on March 19, 2023, 12:02:12 am
Yeah I started watching and was mesmerised.

The Hubble was a game changer, but the imagery they get back from the James Webb is going to be simply mind-blowing.

The Hubble was just incredible and it was great fun seeing how thrilled all the scientists were, when they talking about it. Even they were having their minds blown. It wasn't just me.  :)
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14209 on: March 20, 2023, 10:15:50 pm
Going through The Bridge/Bron again, fucking phenomenal series, up there with the best.
Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14210 on: March 21, 2023, 02:27:07 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on March 20, 2023, 10:15:50 pm
Going through The Bridge/Bron again, fucking phenomenal series, up there with the best.

Saga Norén, brilliant character.
Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14211 on: March 21, 2023, 03:20:10 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on March 14, 2023, 07:21:16 pm
The second series of Sweet Tooth is out on April the 27th.

https://twitter.com/DaniaJRamirez/status/1635717447612534790?t=-HuScN7WWO4nnPoeuqmoGg&s=19

Trailer just dropped

 <a href="https://youtube.com/v/lJp9Rd3rhSw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/lJp9Rd3rhSw</a>
TankEngine10

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14212 on: March 21, 2023, 10:25:42 pm
I'm assuming this has been discussed a few pages back but I'm too lazy to check. The Last of Us - I'm two episodes in now. Does it get good at any point?
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14213 on: Yesterday at 08:07:44 am
Quote from: TankEngine10 on March 21, 2023, 10:25:42 pm
I'm assuming this has been discussed a few pages back but I'm too lazy to check. The Last of Us - I'm two episodes in now. Does it get good at any point?

In my opinion, from episode one, I thought every episode varied between good and great.  Episode three is considered the best, but also probably the most divisive.  There's only nine episodes, you're two down, I'd probably finish it and if I didn't like like it not bother with season two.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14214 on: Yesterday at 08:19:37 am
Quote from: TankEngine10 on March 21, 2023, 10:25:42 pm
I'm assuming this has been discussed a few pages back but I'm too lazy to check. The Last of Us - I'm two episodes in now. Does it get good at any point?
If you dislike after two episodes it probably isn't for you?
RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14215 on: Yesterday at 09:41:52 pm
ITVx app that recently popped up on Sky Q.

Started watching Cracker again this week on the app, my Other Half hasn't seen it before and is really liking it,

One of the great forgotten British TV shows.

kellan

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14216 on: Today at 10:12:49 am
There has been a fair bit of confusion over the Yellowjackets release schedule, so for the sake of anyone who wants to know when they can watch it, and especially for the sake of those who like their viewing experience to be spoiler free, here's your heads up:

Episodes are technically releasing on Fridays (beginning tomorrow) but depending on where/how you watch, you may not have them until Sunday.

The show is still being treated as a Showtime show, despite the merger with Paramount. And as per Showtime's norm, episodes are available on their streaming apps two days before their TV broadcast. They will be dropping at 12:01am ET, meaning the torrents will be knocking around early am UK time. Every other streaming service that carries the show is being treated as 3rd party and will only get the episodes in line with the TV broadcast of a Sunday - so that's the likes of Paramount+ and Amazon Prime.

Edit: Some 3rd party streaming services (i.e anything that's not the Showtime apps) will have the episodes on Fridays, some on Sundays - and the arrangement for which day services are getting the episodes also seems to differ between the US and UK.

Paramount+ has it in the UK (subscription is required) and episodes will be dropping on Fridays.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:53:37 pm by kellan »
kaesarsosei

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14217 on: Today at 01:26:37 pm
Quote from: kellan on Today at 10:12:49 am
There has been a fair bit of confusion over the Yellowjackets release schedule, so for the sake of anyone who wants to know when they can watch it, and especially for the sake of those who like their viewing experience to be spoiler free, here's your heads up:

Episodes are technically releasing on Fridays (beginning tomorrow) but depending on where/how you watch, you may not have them until Sunday.

The show is still being treated as a Showtime show, despite the merger with Paramount. And as per Showtime's norm, episodes are available on their streaming apps two days before their TV broadcast. They will be dropping at 12:01am ET, meaning the torrents will be knocking around early am UK time. Every other streaming service that carries the show is being treated as 3rd party and will only get the episodes in line with the TV broadcast of a Sunday - so that's the likes of Paramount+ and Amazon Prime.

I'm still confused. I thought this was on a Sky channel (Atlantic?) last season, and now its on Paramount, Showtime AND Amazon? As a Prime subscriber can I watch this or do I need an extra subscription to Para?
Baby Huey

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14218 on: Today at 03:01:19 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:26:37 pm
I'm still confused. I thought this was on a Sky channel (Atlantic?) last season, and now its on Paramount, Showtime AND Amazon? As a Prime subscriber can I watch this or do I need an extra subscription to Para?
Season 1 is on Prime, you got to pay for it. I would think it will be the same for season 2.
Qston

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14219 on: Today at 03:20:12 pm
Not sure if it has been mentioned already, but Gold on the BBC about the Brinks Mat robbery was good. Also highlights some of the corruption that there was is in the Met
kellan

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14220 on: Today at 03:47:34 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:26:37 pm
I'm still confused. I thought this was on a Sky channel (Atlantic?) last season, and now its on Paramount, Showtime AND Amazon? As a Prime subscriber can I watch this or do I need an extra subscription to Para?
It's no longer on Sky Atlantic. It's now on Paramount+ in the UK (subscription required) and can be bought on Amazon Prime. If you have the Paramount+ sub, you can watch their shows via Amazon Prime, but it still requires the stand-alone Paramount+ sub - although there is a seven-day free trial.

Since making my first post I've now seen that info has changed regarding the UK release and it will in fact be on Paramount+ on Fridays, not Sundays.

As I said, it's really quite confusing and nobody seems to know what's what.
AndyMuller

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14221 on: Today at 04:02:21 pm
Quote from: kellan on Today at 03:47:34 pm
It's no longer on Sky Atlantic. It's now on Paramount+ in the UK (subscription required) and can be bought on Amazon Prime. If you have the Paramount+ sub, you can watch their shows via Amazon Prime, but it still requires the stand-alone Paramount+ sub - although there is a seven-day free trial.

Since making my first post I've now seen that info has changed regarding the UK release and it will in fact be on Paramount+ on Fridays, not Sundays.

As I said, it's really quite confusing and nobody seems to know what's what.

Welcome to the streaming era which costs you more money and confusion than ever.  ;D
Baby Huey

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14222 on: Today at 04:48:57 pm
Theres loads of streaming sites that have pretty much everything you need, free of charge. Just have to look them up.
John C

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14223 on: Today at 06:15:46 pm
Quote from: jillc on March 18, 2023, 08:30:22 pm
Brian Coxs Universe documentary has been incredible tonight some truly stunning view of galaxies and stars.
What channel is that on Jill?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14224 on: Today at 06:17:05 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:15:46 pm
What channel is that on Jill?

All on iPlayer
AndyMuller

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14225 on: Today at 06:17:41 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 04:48:57 pm
Theres loads of streaming sites that have pretty much everything you need, free of charge. Just have to look them up.

Was talking more legit streaming Huey lad.
