There has been a fair bit of confusion over the Yellowjackets release schedule, so for the sake of anyone who wants to know when they can watch it, and especially for the sake of those who like their viewing experience to be spoiler free, here's your heads up:



Episodes are technically releasing on Fridays (beginning tomorrow) but depending on where/how you watch, you may not have them until Sunday.



The show is still being treated as a Showtime show, despite the merger with Paramount. And as per Showtime's norm, episodes are available on their streaming apps two days before their TV broadcast. They will be dropping at 12:01am ET, meaning the torrents will be knocking around early am UK time. Every other streaming service that carries the show is being treated as 3rd party and will only get the episodes in line with the TV broadcast of a Sunday - so that's the likes of Paramount+ and Amazon Prime.



Edit: Some 3rd party streaming services (i.e anything that's not the Showtime apps) will have the episodes on Fridays, some on Sundays - and the arrangement for which day services are getting the episodes also seems to differ between the US and UK.



Paramount+ has it in the UK (subscription is required) and episodes will be dropping on Fridays.