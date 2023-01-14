« previous next »
Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 1001065 times)

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13920 on: January 14, 2023, 10:06:57 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on January 13, 2023, 12:24:25 pm
Two episodes or so into The English, about English people in the Wild West.

Finding it really well made, but quite slow and predictable brutal violence.

Hard to imagine people wanting to move out there and take their risks of random assault and murder around every corner.

I loved the first three episodes, thought it had the makings of a masterpiece but it fell away due to a disjointed/muddled plot over the last three episodes. Still immensely watchable even if not as good as initially promised.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13921 on: January 14, 2023, 12:48:48 pm »


"Nicholas Lyndhurst to star in Frasier reboot."
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13922 on: January 14, 2023, 08:43:38 pm »
Loved The English, not perfect but a proper old school Western and the two leads are amazing, great chemistry.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13923 on: January 15, 2023, 10:37:41 am »
Still watching Kaleidoscope and enjoying how it develops.

Watched Treason episode 1 and 2 last night. New to Netflix and set to the backdrop of MI6.

Worst plot Ive seen in a while with lead characters doing simply unbelievable things that real world they would never do. Binned off.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13924 on: January 15, 2023, 06:02:30 pm »
Quote from: BER on January 14, 2023, 08:43:38 pm
Loved The English, not perfect but a proper old school Western and the two leads are amazing, great chemistry.


There's been a few quality spag western type series this past few years.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13925 on: January 16, 2023, 09:33:28 am »
For those of you that have access to torrent sites

Paul T Goldman (Peacock).
Its a crazy story about a really mild mannered and delusional guy who was convinced his 2nd wife was involved in an international human trafficking ring.  Its narrative is fascinating, part documentary, part dramatization all with Paul T Goldman (not his real name) being himself in the dramatization and the doc.
He is a very unreliable narrator with delusions of grandeur. 5 episodes are out, final episode next week

George and Tammy (Paramount)
The story of Tammy Wynette and her husband George Jones. It stars Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain who seems to be carving out a career as Famous Southern women (Like Tammy Faye Baker) - She is really good and Michael Shannon is...well...Michael Shannon

Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
Kumail Nanjiani as the founder of the Chippendales. Murder, sex, drugs and betrayal.  There is a good documentary on Amazon called The curse of the Chippendales that goes into the story a lot more but this is a decent dramatisation (a bit cheesy at points) but an enjoyable watch
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13926 on: January 16, 2023, 08:10:24 pm »
Slow Horses
Add my support for it.
Really fantastic.
First episode was slow but gets better quickly.
Gary Oldman is amazing.

Compared to the Treason, which has a similar back drop, it is total chalk and cheese. Treason is utter shite by comparison.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13927 on: January 16, 2023, 08:34:32 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on January 16, 2023, 08:10:24 pm
Slow Horses
Add my support for it.
Really fantastic.
First episode was slow but gets better quickly.
Gary Oldman is amazing.


That's a really shit quintain.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13928 on: January 16, 2023, 09:31:51 pm »
Anyone watch Abbott Elementary? I'd recommend it to anyone who likes The Office, Parks and Rec, and Superstore type shows. Its probably most similar to the latter. Just easy to watch comedy.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13929 on: Yesterday at 09:24:12 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on January 15, 2023, 10:37:41 am
Watched Treason episode 1 and 2 last night. New to Netflix and set to the backdrop of MI6.

Worst plot Ive seen in a while with lead characters doing simply unbelievable things that real world they would never do. Binned off.


'Great stuff the way we poisoned that guy's drink, shame I fucked up the getaway and made myself a liability. Anyway, I could murder a cuppa.'

Absolute shit.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13930 on: Yesterday at 09:51:09 am »
Quote from: rowan_d on Yesterday at 09:24:12 am
'Great stuff the way we poisoned that guy's drink, shame I fucked up the getaway and made myself a liability. Anyway, I could murder a cuppa.'

Absolute shit.

I liked when they tried to hid the body they dug a grave about 3 inches deep and put a few tree leaves on him.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13931 on: Yesterday at 09:57:00 am »
I also binged watched all of the Hold the Front page series when Josh Widdecombe and Nish Kumar work for a different local newspaper each episode hoping to get a front page story

Really enjoyed the show funny  and interesting. I hope there is a 2nd series.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13932 on: Yesterday at 10:28:52 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 16, 2023, 08:34:32 pm
That's a really shit quintain.

I had to look that up.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13933 on: Yesterday at 10:34:33 am »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 09:51:09 am
I liked when they tried to hid the body they dug a grave about 3 inches deep and put a few tree leaves on him.

Or the guys wife whose character was an ex Royal Artillery Captain with war experience and is married to a career spy suddenly wants to know what he is up to and thinks bugging their house and his conversations is a good idea and then giving such information to a foreign national.

Seems legit.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13934 on: Yesterday at 10:44:19 am »
First episode of Kaleidoscope (we got the yellow one) was good, it tears along at a mad pace, which is right up my street.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13935 on: Yesterday at 02:58:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:44:19 am
First episode of Kaleidoscope (we got the yellow one) was good, it tears along at a mad pace, which is right up my street.

I thought it was very average. There was actually nothing in mixing up the episodes other than it being different - you could do the same thing with any TV series with a straight forward enough plot like this one. It gives the perception that it is a complex storyline, but in effect it is anything but.

Although saying that, Yellow is probably the best place to start.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13936 on: Yesterday at 02:59:49 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:58:11 pm
I thought it was very average. There was actually nothing in mixing up the episodes other than it being different - you could do the same thing with any TV series with a straight forward enough plot like this one. It gives the perception that it is a complex storyline, but in effect it is anything but.

Although saying that, Yellow is probably the best place to start.

Ah ok, only that one episode in so far, will report back once we've finished it.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13937 on: Yesterday at 03:00:48 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:59:49 pm
Ah ok, only that one episode in so far, will report back once we've finished it.

Yep don't want to put you off! I know people that do like it so maybe I'm the odd one here.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13938 on: Yesterday at 03:56:20 pm »
Did we Happy Valley this week?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13939 on: Yesterday at 10:14:15 pm »
Is it just me or is Ted Lasso extremely overrated? I'm almost done with season one and I find very few of the characters are believable, they're almost cartoonish. And a lot of the dialogue seems very Disney to me. I get the characters in a comedy tend to be a little over the top but this is just very cheesy and childish, like the Mexican fella with endless energy telling everyone that football is life.

I like the feel good/emotional moments but other than that, I guess I just don't see the appeal.

And I don't think I've laughed once.

I'm just wondering if it's just me cos all I've seen is endless praise for the show  ::)
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13940 on: Yesterday at 10:17:10 pm »
Quote from: F-T-9 on Yesterday at 10:14:15 pm
Is it just me or is Ted Lasso extremely overrated? I'm almost done with season one and I find very few of the characters are believable, they're almost cartoonish. And a lot of the dialogue seems very Disney to me. I get the characters in a comedy tend to be a little over the top but this is just very cheesy and childish, like the Mexican fella with endless energy telling everyone that football is life.

I like the feel good/emotional moments but other than that, I guess I just don't see the appeal.

And I don't think I've laughed once.

I'm just wondering if it's just me cos all I've seen is endless praise for the show  ::)

Fully agree. My impression is that its only really liked by people who don't have a serious interest in football. Those that don't notice just how ridiculous some of football-related stuff is, which for me is too difficult to look past.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13941 on: Yesterday at 10:23:15 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on January 15, 2023, 10:37:41 am
Watched Treason episode 1 and 2 last night. New to Netflix and set to the backdrop of MI6.

Worst plot Ive seen in a while with lead characters doing simply unbelievable things that real world they would never do. Binned off.

One of the worst Netflix shows ive ever seen.....still got the windows open trying to get the stink out.....what the fuck were Ciarán Hinds and Charlie Cox thinking?....arsewiping bad
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13942 on: Yesterday at 10:28:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:56:20 pm
Did we Happy Valley this week?
Just the first one of S3 so far :)
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13943 on: Yesterday at 10:43:45 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:17:10 pm
Fully agree. My impression is that its only really liked by people who don't have a serious interest in football. Those that don't notice just how ridiculous some of football-related stuff is, which for me is too difficult to look past.

Not sure how true that is, seen a lot of praise for the shown in here, suspecting most people in here are avid football enthusiasts  ;D

But yes, totally agree. As someone who loves football, I find it impossible to suspend belief when it comes to Ted Lasso.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13944 on: Yesterday at 10:45:11 pm »
Quote from: F-T-9 on Yesterday at 10:43:45 pm
Not sure how true that is, seen a lot of praise for the shown in here, suspecting most people in here are avid football enthusiasts  ;D

But yes, totally agree. As someone who loves football, I find it impossible to suspend belief when it comes to Ted Lasso.

First series was funny but I couldn't get through episode 1 of S2
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13945 on: Yesterday at 10:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 10:23:15 pm
One of the worst Netflix shows ive ever seen.....still got the windows open trying to get the stink out.....what the fuck were Ciarán Hinds and Charlie Cox thinking?....arsewiping bad

The recruit is a lot better series really enjoy that as a spy show
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13946 on: Yesterday at 11:18:37 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:17:10 pm
Fully agree. My impression is that its only really liked by people who don't have a serious interest in football. Those that don't notice just how ridiculous some of football-related stuff is, which for me is too difficult to look past.

I quite liked it, but there was a scene in series 2 or 3 involving a dog. That was TLs jumping the shark moment.
I stopped watching straight away
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13947 on: Today at 12:05:49 am »
Ted Lasso is harmless fun, it's the comedy equivalent of Dream Team - the football is purely a vehicle for the content. It's light-hearted, optimistic and funny. I love it and I go to Anfield and around non-league and my wife likes it and she thought Ait-Nouri was Salah tonight.
