For those of you that have access to torrent sites



Paul T Goldman (Peacock).

Its a crazy story about a really mild mannered and delusional guy who was convinced his 2nd wife was involved in an international human trafficking ring. Its narrative is fascinating, part documentary, part dramatization all with Paul T Goldman (not his real name) being himself in the dramatization and the doc.

He is a very unreliable narrator with delusions of grandeur. 5 episodes are out, final episode next week



George and Tammy (Paramount)

The story of Tammy Wynette and her husband George Jones. It stars Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain who seems to be carving out a career as Famous Southern women (Like Tammy Faye Baker) - She is really good and Michael Shannon is...well...Michael Shannon



Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Kumail Nanjiani as the founder of the Chippendales. Murder, sex, drugs and betrayal. There is a good documentary on Amazon called The curse of the Chippendales that goes into the story a lot more but this is a decent dramatisation (a bit cheesy at points) but an enjoyable watch