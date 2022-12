So far, so good. Three episodes in and no problem. Though I can't fast forward through the adverts. Is there a way around that?



I think only if you sign up to premium, 6 quid a month.I'm close to giving up, I like the show but got to the last ad break in episode 4 and then couldn't go any further. In total I spent over 2 hours on that episode and still didnt get to the end. Seems to work better on a tab.Hope yours continues to work properly.