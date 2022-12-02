Just watched Troll on Netflix
Absolutely bonkers
.but fun
I love Netflix programmes form around the world
they bring something different to the party.
Really loving SAS Rogue Heroes, only have 1 episode to go but cant help thinking the Paddy Mayne character is too much of a psycho for me if I was in that situation. Happy with having a bit of a nutter on my team but not someone that angry.
Just read this - touring Cairo looking for Richard Dimbleby to beat him up. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paddy_Mayne
Yeah, a bit over the top, (mind, for all I know - that's exactly how he was). Otherwise, good show and look forward to more.
Just starting Blackbird today before the football.
Wednesday is good fun
A touch of Harry Potter, a dash of Stranger Things
But Wednesday is just much too hot for the role
When will the rest of season 2 of Slow Horses be released? Is it a 2 eps per week thingie?
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uLtkt8BonwM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uLtkt8BonwM</a>
Think Apple usually releases two episodes at the start, then it's one episode a week from then on. First two eps were good I thought. Really enjoyed the first series so much that I went and read the next few books, so I'm coming into this one knowing where the plot is going but the characters are engaging enough that it doesn't really matter.
I loved Blackbird! Really enjoyed it. The Larry charachter is brilliant.
This season of White Lotus has been really, really good again.
It's another great cast, who do you think is the floating body?
