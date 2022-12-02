Just watched Troll on Netflix
Absolutely bonkers
.but fun
I love Netflix programmes form around the world
they bring something different to the party.
Really loving SAS Rogue Heroes, only have 1 episode to go but cant help thinking the Paddy Mayne character is too much of a psycho for me if I was in that situation. Happy with having a bit of a nutter on my team but not someone that angry.
Just read this - touring Cairo looking for Richard Dimbleby to beat him up. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paddy_Mayne
Yeah, a bit over the top, (mind, for all I know - that's exactly how he was). Otherwise, good show and look forward to more.
Just starting Blackbird today before the football.
Wednesday is good fun
A touch of Harry Potter, a dash of Stranger Things
But Wednesday is just much too hot for the role
When will the rest of season 2 of Slow Horses be released? Is it a 2 eps per week thingie?
