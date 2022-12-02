« previous next »
Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

« Reply #13680 on: December 2, 2022, 11:15:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December  2, 2022, 08:59:38 pm
Just watched Troll on Netflix

Absolutely  bonkers .but fun

I love Netflix programmes form around the world they bring something different to the party.

Just watched it too.

A Nordic King Kong. And the Norwegian Prime Minister bore a marked resemblance to Theresa May.
« Last Edit: December 3, 2022, 09:38:55 am by SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? »
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13681 on: December 4, 2022, 10:18:31 pm »
Really loving SAS Rogue Heroes, only have 1 episode to go but cant help thinking the Paddy Mayne character is too much of a psycho for me if I was in that situation. Happy with having a bit of a nutter on my team but not someone that angry.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13682 on: December 4, 2022, 10:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on December  4, 2022, 10:18:31 pm
Really loving SAS Rogue Heroes, only have 1 episode to go but cant help thinking the Paddy Mayne character is too much of a psycho for me if I was in that situation. Happy with having a bit of a nutter on my team but not someone that angry.

Just read this - touring Cairo looking for Richard Dimbleby to beat him up. ;D

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paddy_Mayne

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13683 on: December 5, 2022, 08:47:28 am »
Just starting Blackbird today before the football.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13684 on: December 5, 2022, 10:24:36 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on December  4, 2022, 10:18:31 pm
Really loving SAS Rogue Heroes, only have 1 episode to go but cant help thinking the Paddy Mayne character is too much of a psycho for me if I was in that situation. Happy with having a bit of a nutter on my team but not someone that angry.

Yeah, a bit over the top, (mind, for all I know - that's exactly how he was). Otherwise, good show and look forward to more.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13685 on: December 5, 2022, 10:28:47 am »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December  4, 2022, 10:23:28 pm
Just read this - touring Cairo looking for Richard Dimbleby to beat him up. ;D

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paddy_Mayne

That made me laugh, can just imagine it.  :)

Quote from: Ycuzz on December  5, 2022, 10:24:36 am
Yeah, a bit over the top, (mind, for all I know - that's exactly how he was). Otherwise, good show and look forward to more.

Yes I think I will read the book to make sure he was that much of a nutjob, I'm pretty sure he was.
I'm loving the soundtrack, couldn't believe I heard some Saxon and Motorhead on a TV show.
« Last Edit: December 5, 2022, 05:10:36 pm by Nitramdorf »
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13686 on: December 5, 2022, 06:22:02 pm »
was binging The Peripheral but halfway through ep6 gave up, just too tedious
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13687 on: December 5, 2022, 07:53:21 pm »
Wednesday is good fun

A touch of Harry Potter, a dash of Stranger Things

But Wednesday is just much too hot for the role
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13688 on: Yesterday at 11:08:13 am »
Quote from: The G in Get Hard on December  5, 2022, 08:47:28 am
Just starting Blackbird today before the football.

I loved Blackbird! Really enjoyed it. The Larry charachter is brilliant.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13689 on: Yesterday at 11:09:43 am »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December  5, 2022, 07:53:21 pm
Wednesday is good fun

A touch of Harry Potter, a dash of Stranger Things

But Wednesday is just much too hot for the role

Agreed! she was great in X too. Would definitely recommend that if you've not seen it  :lickin
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13690 on: Yesterday at 08:43:05 pm »
When will the rest of season 2 of Slow Horses be released? Is it a 2 eps per week thingie?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13691 on: Yesterday at 08:58:10 pm »
Quote from: #1 Barry Manilow Fan. Y? Cuzz It's Xmas For All The Children on Yesterday at 08:43:05 pm
When will the rest of season 2 of Slow Horses be released? Is it a 2 eps per week thingie?

Yep.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13692 on: Today at 05:25:56 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uLtkt8BonwM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uLtkt8BonwM</a>
