Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 14, 2022, 07:32:11 pm
I remember Good Guys, was late on Friday nights on BBC 2 in the late 90s.

Some of the episodes are on Youtube, all my mates at school watched that show.

Good times the 90s for comedy, Seinfeld, Larry Sanders, Frasier, Friends.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 15, 2022, 10:46:23 pm
The Devil's Hour on Amazon.

It's alright. Most unsettling thing is Jamie Tartt without his Phil Foden accent.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 15, 2022, 10:53:45 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 15, 2022, 10:46:23 pm
The Devil's Hour on Amazon.

It's alright. Most unsettling thing is Jamie Tartt without his Phil Foden accent.

Yes.   ;D

It started off well, but got a bit lost.
Jesicca Raine is very good in it, so is the kid.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 16, 2022, 11:44:50 am
Watched Tulsa King last night.

Tyler Sheridan's scripted new show after the gazillion dollar contract with Paramount he signed.

Less on the serious side Sheridan is famous for and he's gone more light comedy with this show, Sly Stallone is brilliant in it though, most of the scenes look like cut scenes in GTA. ;D

Don't expect The Sopranos or Boardwalk Empire, it's more in the vein of the Travolta movie Get Shorty.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 16, 2022, 07:22:28 pm
Not exactly hot off the press, but Bodies has appeared on Netflix.  A super fast paced medical drama. Created by Jed Mercurio (Line of Duty) 

If you didnt get it back in 2006 it's well worth a watch.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 17, 2022, 02:22:21 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on November 11, 2022, 10:45:29 am
I think its all up on Dailymotion, I watched them all again the other year.

Im a big fan of Blunt, so really want to catch The English. But I dunno, as with a lot of modern Western works they just look too clean and proper.

I thought my TV was on the wrong picture settings the colour saturation is so over the top with this one.  ???
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 17, 2022, 02:57:08 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on November 16, 2022, 11:44:50 am
Watched Tulsa King last night.

Tyler Sheridan's scripted new show after the gazillion dollar contract with Paramount he signed.

Less on the serious side Sheridan is famous for and he's gone more light comedy with this show, Sly Stallone is brilliant in it though, most of the scenes look like cut scenes in GTA. ;D

Don't expect The Sopranos or Boardwalk Empire, it's more in the vein of the Travolta movie Get Shorty.

Stallone is an absolute legend.  I've seen the trailer and it just looks like trashy fun, I'm gonna wait for three or four to drop and then watch it.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 18, 2022, 04:27:04 am
just got hold of a new netflix show 1899 (whole season drop of 8 eps)

described as mystery/horror

i shall report back after i've binged it  ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 18, 2022, 10:44:32 am
Quote from: Armand9 on November 18, 2022, 04:27:04 am
just got hold of a new netflix show 1899 (whole season drop of 8 eps)

described as mystery/horror

i shall report back after i've binged it  ;D

Been waiting for this all year!!! If it's half as good as Dark it will be a brilliant show!

Think this will be my Sunday afternoon/Evening viewing  ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 18, 2022, 01:43:22 pm
only managed to see first episode but i'll do the rest today

the credits are a total ripoff of Arcane - dont know why they did that but whatever (tho White Rabbit as song choice is good, pity they churned out a duff cover)

more concerned about shit being flagged from the very outset in the episode but we'll see

its ambience did give me a lovecraftian feel, so that bodes well

hoping for a banger as the young 'uns say  ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 18, 2022, 10:30:03 pm
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 19, 2022, 10:19:09 am
1899

White Rabbit (original), The Killing Moon (bunnymen), Child in Time (purple), The Wizard (sabbath), Don't Fear the Reaper (BOC) and All Along the Watchtower

fuck me this show has the best soundtrack going

everything else is utter shite unfortunately

i could say why but i go on too much so i'll leave it at shite

yeah, covers it
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 19, 2022, 10:50:25 am
I've just finished episode 3 of 1899:

Spoiler
there's enough to keep me interested but it's more complex and teasing than Dark I think and I would have expected sme pay offs by now. The music is great. Seems to be literally too dark at times, is that the same for others? I can't see what's happening sometimes - maybe just my telly? I'm going to try and binge it this weekend.

So far I can't see this living up to 'Dark' but will persist.

[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 19, 2022, 01:05:42 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on November 11, 2022, 08:52:03 am
The English is released on prime today. Anything with Emily Blunt has to be worth a watch.


https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11771270/?ref_=pe_5248820_681723040



Thought this was brilliant from start to finish, like a western Peaky Blinders! Beautiful to watch and so well written. Was on bbc iPlayer so more accessible to people than prime?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 19, 2022, 01:19:07 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on November 19, 2022, 10:50:25 am
I've just finished episode 3 of 1899:

Spoiler
there's enough to keep me interested but it's more complex and teasing than Dark I think and I would have expected sme pay offs by now. The music is great. Seems to be literally too dark at times, is that the same for others? I can't see what's happening sometimes - maybe just my telly? I'm going to try and binge it this weekend.

So far I can't see this living up to 'Dark' but will persist.

[close]

stick with it, make up your own mind

but it's all downhill from episode 3 onwards

bit of world building at the start had some promise but the more balls the juggler puts in the air, the more fuckery is gonna happen and sure enough, they dropped the lot

this is a masterclass of just churning over mystery box after mystery box while throwing macguffins around all over the place, where your own world logic is repeatedly ignored whenever the writers saw fit and i couldn't imagine getting through the season without a deus ex machina and sure enough, we got at least one of those, altho some may argue a slew of them

where your genuinely interesting choice of having an array of characters with different languages (nice mechanic for alienation, confusion, mistrust, feeling isolated tho surrounded, which helped build decent atmopshere early on) was always going to be a challenge but whenever language would get in the way - well it doesn't, cos i say a sentence to you and you say you dont understand, so i say one word of that sentence (still in my foreign tongue that you have no idea about) and you immediately understand

marvellous, incredible writing, lets repeat that over and over again

and for the love of god dont anyone say the odd bilingual character sorted it all out cos it didn't, the shit i described above happened all the time to people who only knew their mother tongue

in keeping with the setting of 1899, that is just the tip of the iceberg of its problems and shite writing, there's a fucking huge slab of ice under the water that dismantles this show quicker than you can say Titanic

Spoiler
If you want to see what 1899 was aiming for, watch Red Dwarf s05 ep06 called Back to Reality. It's brilliant, it's hilarious, so well written within the Red Dwarf universe, doesn't continually fuck up its own logic and there's not a deus ex machina in sight
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 19, 2022, 06:39:41 pm
Finished it now:

Spoiler
overall I enjoyed it. I thought the first 2 episodes were strong and kept me guessing. As someone mentioned episode 3 it starts to become irritating- how many times did someone say 'this can't be real!' Or how many times did you want to just shake the boy for not talking! Episode 4-6 were repetitive and not a great deal of pay off for me. The last 2 picked up the pace again. Still not really sure on a lot of things. So her brother created this 'simulation' in the year 2099? What's the point in it all? There's a lot of things unexplained but obviously there will be a 2nd season.

Compared to Dark, this falls short, too many threads, some of which were not interesting. But definitely worth a watch and better than a lot of things on telly I've seen this year.
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 20, 2022, 02:31:12 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on November 19, 2022, 06:39:41 pm
Finished it now:

Spoiler
overall I enjoyed it. I thought the first 2 episodes were strong and kept me guessing. As someone mentioned episode 3 it starts to become irritating- how many times did someone say 'this can't be real!' Or how many times did you want to just shake the boy for not talking! Episode 4-6 were repetitive and not a great deal of pay off for me. The last 2 picked up the pace again. Still not really sure on a lot of things. So her brother created this 'simulation' in the year 2099? What's the point in it all? There's a lot of things unexplained but obviously there will be a 2nd season.

Compared to Dark, this falls short, too many threads, some of which were not interesting. But definitely worth a watch and better than a lot of things on telly I've seen this year.
[close]

deep breath....  ;D
Spoiler
it's an unreliable narrative, they can do what they want - so your take could be 'true', or simulation within a simulation (inception take), or nothing at all could be real, could simply be an AI running simulations on its way to colonise a planet somewhere at sometime (a matrix take if you will, or even david watching dreams in ... dun dun dun prometheus  ;)). it can literally be whatever you want it to be cos the writers have given themselves outs at any juncture they wanted. and if they wanted to scrub every character in the show and throw in a whole new cast and it's a simulation by some alien race aware of human history, it's just another deus ex machina which we know they have no problem in using - btw im not suggesting this is the case lol, but they can literally do anything cos they haven't established anything tangible that is reliable - they effectively nerfed anything they wanted as they went along while handing out god mode when required to get out of an impossible situation or arrive at a plot point in their story.

(btw, the whole season is based around Maura waking up, if we take the line she does at the end, how did that happen? daniel reprogrammed everything needed to wake her when the show needed him to. we are given no reason why he just couldnt have done that in episode 1 - season over. that's fucking terrible writing.)

the problem with such a slippery and evasive narrative is nothing is hooked into reality as an absolute. Compare that to the matrix - what is real? nothing in 'our world' but we know as an established fact story wise that the machine world is real etc etc. Westworld, nothing is real for the hosts but we have an established fact that the park is real.

when we're not given anything that is an absolute as real, is there any reason to care for any of it? im all for riding out a unreliable narrative if the payoff is worth it. after a whole season of 1899 i dont feel any payoff at all, literally nothing, there is nothing you can categorically state is real in that season. we effectively learned nothing and for me that is no payoff.

the fact they wrote Dark (which was excellent) has bought them alot of good faith, so i imagine they'll get a second season (they plan for 3) and im sure fans will expect/hope it will all weave together into some amazing mindfuckery. i dont have confidence after a whole season of world building and character stories that have culminated into nothing. it needs a second season, at least, for any of this to mean something. to me that's a cardinal sin of writing when doing TV.

if it didn't get a second season you'd be left with what was that about and the answer would be dont know dont care. if you take westworld again, if we only got the first season it's still a great story with payoff and a conclusion and you could rewatch it and enjoy it. if 1899 doesn't get a second season, would anyone seriously watch season 1 ever again? i dont reckon they would cos there's no point, literally nothing is established. inception is a dream in a dream job but well crafted and we have some established facts, ie decaprio did exist, it invites speculation etc but that's because he did exist, the audience are invested in what really happened with him.
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 20, 2022, 12:32:49 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 16, 2022, 07:22:28 pm
Not exactly hot off the press, but Bodies has appeared on Netflix.  A super fast paced medical drama. Created by Jed Mercurio (Line of Duty) 

If you didnt get it back in 2006 it's well worth a watch.
Thanks for the heads up, everything is a bit shite or already seen on Freeview and Netflix that I had noticed, glad to have something to dig in to.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 20, 2022, 03:02:15 pm
Quote from: moondog on November 19, 2022, 01:05:42 pm


Thought this was brilliant from start to finish, like a western Peaky Blinders! Beautiful to watch and so well written. Was on bbc iPlayer so more accessible to people than prime?

Agree. Not entirely sure if its historically accurate (and probably a bit clean as mentioned elsewhere) but its a good well written yarn with excellent acting and super cinematography. Visually excellent. Would recommend
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 20, 2022, 03:36:40 pm
Quote from: Red Ol on November 20, 2022, 03:02:15 pm
Agree. Not entirely sure if its historically accurate (and probably a bit clean as mentioned elsewhere) but its a good well written yarn with excellent acting and super cinematography. Visually excellent. Would recommend

im really looking forward to getting into this, shall blitz it soon
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 20, 2022, 08:49:12 pm
Ive just finished The English too. Loved it.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 10:19:34 am
Haven't read any of the 1899 Spoilers but very disappointed to hear it seems to be crap. I will give it a go anyway when I'm done with Andor and the Crown.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 02:46:16 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:19:34 am
Haven't read any of the 1899 Spoilers but very disappointed to hear it seems to be crap. I will give it a go anyway when I'm done with Andor and the Crown.

It's not crap by any means. 'Dark' set such high standards that it was always going to be tough to live up to it. I won't spoil any of it for you, it starts well and ends well but the middle dragged for me.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 03:05:45 pm
Quote from: S on November 20, 2022, 08:49:12 pm
Ive just finished The English too. Loved it.

so glad something i was looking forward to watching delivered

loved it

solid writing of story and characters and an excellent cast - can't think of a lemon in the whole cast, all were good in the role they played, big or small

oh, and a nice little homage to Dances with Wolves, i dont believe that was accidental, it's pretty iconic in that genre

there is one thing that bugs me and maybe someone can help me out here

Spoiler
my hearing isn't the best and maybe i missed a line or something but what reason is there that she didn't go north with eli at the end? the sheriff had his two bodies and intended to play them off against each other to satisfy the 'law'. so what reason is there that she has to hang around/can't go with eli?
[close]

as an aside - i recall my gran telling me a number of times about seeing Buffalo Bill's circus as she called it, which whenever we watched westerns (and that was alot, my old man loved them and they were THE film type of the time) it would often hit me 'it's not that long ago' tho seemed so distant in time when seeing it on film

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 03:15:43 am
Very good news about "Rogue Heroes."

"According to Backstage, a second season of SAS Rogue Heroes has already been green-lit. Bustle has reached out to the BBC rep for confirmation, and I will update you when I hear back, but for now it looks like more SAS Rogue Heroes are on the horizon, with (series creator Steven) Knight telling LADbible that there will be at least three more seasons.

'We're gonna take it to after the end of the Second World War and then see what happens, because the story just keeps [...] going,' Knight said on a Zoom call with the rest of the cast, who seemed surprised and elated with the news. 'Obviously the war keeps going and it just gets more and more incredible,' Knight continued, adding that they may 'break away and do Colditz as well.' (Colditz is another book by Macintyre, which tells the story of a goup of British officers held captive in a Nazi German gothic castle as they plan their escape.)"

https://www.bustle.com/entertainment/sas-rogue-heroes-season-2-steven-knight-plans
