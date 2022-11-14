Spoiler

it's an unreliable narrative, they can do what they want - so your take could be 'true', or simulation within a simulation (inception take), or nothing at all could be real, could simply be an AI running simulations on its way to colonise a planet somewhere at sometime (a matrix take if you will, or even david watching dreams in ... dun dun dun prometheus). it can literally be whatever you want it to be cos the writers have given themselves outs at any juncture they wanted. and if they wanted to scrub every character in the show and throw in a whole new cast and it's a simulation by some alien race aware of human history, it's just another deus ex machina which we know they have no problem in using - btw im not suggesting this is the case lol, but they can literally do anything cos they haven't established anything tangible that is reliable - they effectively nerfed anything they wanted as they went along while handing out god mode when required to get out of an impossible situation or arrive at a plot point in their story.(btw, the whole season is based around Maura waking up, if we take the line she does at the end, how did that happen? daniel reprogrammed everything needed to wake her when the show needed him to. we are given no reason why he just couldnt have done that in episode 1 - season over. that's fucking terrible writing.)the problem with such a slippery and evasive narrative is nothing is hooked into reality as an absolute. Compare that to the matrix - what is real? nothing in 'our world' but we know as an established fact story wise that the machine world is real etc etc. Westworld, nothing is real for the hosts but we have an established fact that the park is real.when we're not given anything that is an absolute as real, is there any reason to care for any of it? im all for riding out a unreliable narrative if the payoff is worth it. after a whole season of 1899 i dont feel any payoff at all, literally nothing, there is nothing you can categorically state is real in that season. we effectively learned nothing and for me that is no payoff.the fact they wrote Dark (which was excellent) has bought them alot of good faith, so i imagine they'll get a second season (they plan for 3) and im sure fans will expect/hope it will all weave together into some amazing mindfuckery. i dont have confidence after a whole season of world building and character stories that have culminated into nothing. it needs a second season, at least, for any of this to mean something. to me that's a cardinal sin of writing when doing TV.if it didn't get a second season you'd be left with what was that about and the answer would be dont know dont care. if you take westworld again, if we only got the first season it's still a great story with payoff and a conclusion and you could rewatch it and enjoy it. if 1899 doesn't get a second season, would anyone seriously watch season 1 ever again? i dont reckon they would cos there's no point, literally nothing is established. inception is a dream in a dream job but well crafted and we have some established facts, ie decaprio did exist, it invites speculation etc but that's because he did exist, the audience are invested in what really happened with him.