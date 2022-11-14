The Devil's Hour on Amazon.It's alright. Most unsettling thing is Jamie Tartt without his Phil Foden accent.
I think its all up on Dailymotion, I watched them all again the other year.Im a big fan of Blunt, so really want to catch The English. But I dunno, as with a lot of modern Western works they just look too clean and proper.
Watched Tulsa King last night.Tyler Sheridan's scripted new show after the gazillion dollar contract with Paramount he signed.Less on the serious side Sheridan is famous for and he's gone more light comedy with this show, Sly Stallone is brilliant in it though, most of the scenes look like cut scenes in GTA. Don't expect The Sopranos or Boardwalk Empire, it's more in the vein of the Travolta movie Get Shorty.
