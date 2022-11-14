« previous next »
Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 14, 2022, 07:32:11 pm
I remember Good Guys, was late on Friday nights on BBC 2 in the late 90s.

Some of the episodes are on Youtube, all my mates at school watched that show.

Good times the 90s for comedy, Seinfeld, Larry Sanders, Frasier, Friends.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 15, 2022, 10:46:23 pm
The Devil's Hour on Amazon.

It's alright. Most unsettling thing is Jamie Tartt without his Phil Foden accent.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 15, 2022, 10:53:45 pm
The Devil's Hour on Amazon.

It's alright. Most unsettling thing is Jamie Tartt without his Phil Foden accent.

Yes.   ;D

It started off well, but got a bit lost.
Jesicca Raine is very good in it, so is the kid.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 16, 2022, 11:44:50 am
Watched Tulsa King last night.

Tyler Sheridan's scripted new show after the gazillion dollar contract with Paramount he signed.

Less on the serious side Sheridan is famous for and he's gone more light comedy with this show, Sly Stallone is brilliant in it though, most of the scenes look like cut scenes in GTA. ;D

Don't expect The Sopranos or Boardwalk Empire, it's more in the vein of the Travolta movie Get Shorty.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 16, 2022, 07:22:28 pm
Not exactly hot off the press, but Bodies has appeared on Netflix.  A super fast paced medical drama. Created by Jed Mercurio (Line of Duty) 

If you didnt get it back in 2006 it's well worth a watch.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 02:22:21 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on November 11, 2022, 10:45:29 am
I think its all up on Dailymotion, I watched them all again the other year.

Im a big fan of Blunt, so really want to catch The English. But I dunno, as with a lot of modern Western works they just look too clean and proper.

I thought my TV was on the wrong picture settings the colour saturation is so over the top with this one.  ???
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 02:57:08 pm
Watched Tulsa King last night.

Tyler Sheridan's scripted new show after the gazillion dollar contract with Paramount he signed.

Less on the serious side Sheridan is famous for and he's gone more light comedy with this show, Sly Stallone is brilliant in it though, most of the scenes look like cut scenes in GTA. ;D

Don't expect The Sopranos or Boardwalk Empire, it's more in the vein of the Travolta movie Get Shorty.

Stallone is an absolute legend.  I've seen the trailer and it just looks like trashy fun, I'm gonna wait for three or four to drop and then watch it.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 04:27:04 am
just got hold of a new netflix show 1899 (whole season drop of 8 eps)

described as mystery/horror

i shall report back after i've binged it  ;D
