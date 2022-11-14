Watched Tulsa King last night.Tyler Sheridan's scripted new show after the gazillion dollar contract with Paramount he signed.Less on the serious side Sheridan is famous for and he's gone more light comedy with this show, Sly Stallone is brilliant in it though, most of the scenes look like cut scenes in GTA.Don't expect The Sopranos or Boardwalk Empire, it's more in the vein of the Travolta movie Get Shorty.