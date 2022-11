Operation Good Guys is one of the unsung heroes if BBC comedy,



Remember that episode where the Good Guys were getting a lecture from either the robbery or drug squad on a sting they were planning. They had a decoy briefcase loaded with money and multi coloured unwashable dye that exploded in the criminals faces.The lecturer guy told then he was going for a cup of tea and on no account touch the briefcase.As the camera slowly panned away from the room, through the Perspex window, the viewers eventually see this massive explosion of colour.Then it cuts to one of the Good Guys with a bright blue fluorescent face explaining that he honestly didn't touch anything.Get it watched folks.