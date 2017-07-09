Im trying hard to like this, but struggling. I dont get what its supposed to be. Its not dramatic, Its not funny, there is no great plot.

Its very American, far too many Ya'll's and Goddammit's for me to enjoy the dialogue. It took just over an episode for someone to start firing a gun in public.

However its fast paced and not boring.



I can totally understand that, just because something is well written and executed doesn't mean it's instantly enjoyable for all. I'm not a fan of the subject matter or even its manner of scenes, fast edits and dialogue that has characters speaking over each other almost constantly (tho the episode that is one single take is impressive, i think it's 7), i dont like either of those normally. But it's pressure cooker tv perfectly suited for its subject matter.I consider it masterly crafted episode to episode and over a season (it does mix up its presentation in setting and content on occasion, eg the single shot episode mentioned above and a soliloquy of considerable length for tv in another episode - two presentations we rarely see in tv and thus keeping it fresh over the season).So i wouldn't expect everyone to like it (fuck, i didn't think i was going to), im not aware of any piece of art actually liked by all, but an appreciation of its craft i would think should be pretty universal. Lots of people aren't fans of Rembrandt but i doubt there is anyone who would question his masterful skill with a brush.As an aside, i was always quite stunned by Rembrandt's attention to detail regarding hands - hands are not easy and something the human eye quickly picks up on if 'wrong', the detail in Rembrandt's hands are quite stunning, especially when you consider how 'insignificant' they are in the pieces themselvesit's hard for me to wrap my head around that hand is simply paint on a flat surface of canvas