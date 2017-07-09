« previous next »
Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 972622 times)

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13520 on: October 30, 2022, 01:57:46 am »
can someone give me a brief non spoiler outline about this show with a chef as central character, please - is it drama, comedy, cooking fetish stuff? just a sentence will do, i wanna get some sense of wtf it's about  :D

(thinking about it, i didn't mind the nicholas cage movie where he was a chef and that was that weird dark comedy type thing where the main dude ran a homemade cake shop, for the life of me can't recall what it was called, i liked that, was oddball tv)
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13521 on: October 30, 2022, 06:41:43 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on October 30, 2022, 01:57:46 am
can someone give me a brief non spoiler outline about this show with a chef as central character, please - is it drama, comedy, cooking fetish stuff? just a sentence will do, i wanna get some sense of wtf it's about  :D

(thinking about it, i didn't mind the nicholas cage movie where he was a chef and that was that weird dark comedy type thing where the main dude ran a homemade cake shop, for the life of me can't recall what it was called, i liked that, was oddball tv)
My best description is once you watch the first episode you'll definitely be watching 2-3 more right after it, reels you in.

Episodes are 25 mins long and fly by. :)
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13522 on: October 30, 2022, 07:37:00 am »
A young chef from the fine dining world comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a heartbreaking death in his family.

A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's suicide.

As Carmy fights to transform both the shop and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveals itself as his chosen family.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13523 on: October 30, 2022, 07:38:33 am »
Quote from: .adam on July  6, 2022, 09:54:05 am
Also a big recommendation for The Bear. It's ability to convey the chaos and anxiety of working in a kitchen is great. Short, punchy half hour episodes too.

It's fucking boss. I recommended it in here months ago.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13524 on: October 30, 2022, 08:07:43 am »
Quote from: .adam on October 30, 2022, 07:37:00 am
A young chef from the fine dining world comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a heartbreaking death in his family.

A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's suicide.

As Carmy fights to transform both the shop and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveals itself as his chosen family.

Added to this, it is one of the best casted, acted, written, directed, edited and soundtracked tv shows Ive ever seen. I cared for every single character, even Richie. Cant wait to rewatch it.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13525 on: October 30, 2022, 01:28:27 pm »
The scenes where Sydney just losing her shit in the kitchen was the best acting in the show.

And the little scene with the Donut on the floor and the grin right after knowing they are amazing.

I'd be amazed if anyone didn't like this show.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13526 on: October 30, 2022, 02:25:28 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on October 30, 2022, 01:57:46 am
can someone give me a brief non spoiler outline about this show with a chef as central character, please - is it drama, comedy, cooking fetish stuff? just a sentence will do, i wanna get some sense of wtf it's about  :D

(thinking about it, i didn't mind the nicholas cage movie where he was a chef and that was that weird dark comedy type thing where the main dude ran a homemade cake shop, for the life of me can't recall what it was called, i liked that, was oddball tv)

Award winning chef returns home after tragedy to run the family sandwich shop.. where everyone's a mess and lots of shouting happens. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll get hungry.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13527 on: October 30, 2022, 02:40:26 pm »
thanks guys

sounds like something i most definitely would swerve big time, doesn't sound remotely of interest to me

however

as it's been raved about in here so much, i will watch the first episode and see where that goes
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13528 on: October 30, 2022, 03:44:13 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on October 29, 2022, 05:38:15 pm
Are you talking about the Wticher?

I'm talking about the Watcher...
Bugger.. ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13529 on: October 30, 2022, 04:02:03 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RNuBawKLpUo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RNuBawKLpUo</a>
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13530 on: October 30, 2022, 05:53:16 pm »
Quote from: BER on October 30, 2022, 02:25:28 pm
Award winning chef returns home after tragedy to run the family sandwich shop.. where everyone's a mess and lots of shouting happens. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll get hungry.

After the first episode... Fak is boss... :D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13531 on: October 30, 2022, 07:30:22 pm »
The Bear

There is nothing about this show that would interest me to watch it (i like cooking, so montages of that are fine but that's it), it's pretty much the bog standard kind of show i do not watch - microcosm of a group of people's lives in a fenced environment (the workplace in this instance), with a main course of drama generously sprinkled with natural humour (ie not gags or skits). On paper that's TV nowadays paint by numbers scenario.

Yet it is quite brilliant. I binged the season in one sitting and from minute one to the very end it is flawlessly written and executed. I can't really praise it anymore than that and it's a perfect showcase of excellent writing with a clear vision wonderfully realised, a triumph in that the offer on the table is exactly what i dont want yet i am totally captivated throughout.

thanks to the guys in the thread that have been banging on about this for some time (i did notice it), there's is no way i'd bothered with this if it hadn't been for you guys

that's two i owe to the thread (Reservation Dogs being the other)
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13532 on: October 30, 2022, 10:17:42 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on October 30, 2022, 07:30:22 pm
The Bear

There is nothing about this show that would interest me to watch it (i like cooking, so montages of that are fine but that's it), it's pretty much the bog standard kind of show i do not watch - microcosm of a group of people's lives in a fenced environment (the workplace in this instance), with a main course of drama generously sprinkled with natural humour (ie not gags or skits). On paper that's TV nowadays paint by numbers scenario.

Yet it is quite brilliant. I binged the season in one sitting and from minute one to the very end it is flawlessly written and executed. I can't really praise it anymore than that and it's a perfect showcase of excellent writing with a clear vision wonderfully realised, a triumph in that the offer on the table is exactly what i dont want yet i am totally captivated throughout.

thanks to the guys in the thread that have been banging on about this for some time (i did notice it), there's is no way i'd bothered with this if it hadn't been for you guys

that's two i owe to the thread (Reservation Dogs being the other)

"How old is she?"

"Uh, she's 5. Like Carmy. Food & Wine's Best New Dickhead."


Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13533 on: October 30, 2022, 10:47:03 pm »
Third season of "Deadwind" out on Netflix. It's not a documentary on farts, if you were wondering.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13534 on: October 31, 2022, 08:12:59 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on October 30, 2022, 07:30:22 pm
The Bear

There is nothing about this show that would interest me to watch it (i like cooking, so montages of that are fine but that's it), it's pretty much the bog standard kind of show i do not watch - microcosm of a group of people's lives in a fenced environment (the workplace in this instance), with a main course of drama generously sprinkled with natural humour (ie not gags or skits). On paper that's TV nowadays paint by numbers scenario.

Yet it is quite brilliant. I binged the season in one sitting and from minute one to the very end it is flawlessly written and executed. I can't really praise it anymore than that and it's a perfect showcase of excellent writing with a clear vision wonderfully realised, a triumph in that the offer on the table is exactly what i dont want yet i am totally captivated throughout.

thanks to the guys in the thread that have been banging on about this for some time (i did notice it), there's is no way i'd bothered with this if it hadn't been for you guys

that's two i owe to the thread (Reservation Dogs being the other).

Im trying hard to like this, but struggling.  I dont get what its supposed to be.  Its not dramatic, Its not funny, there is no great plot.
Its very American, far too many Ya'll's and Goddammit's for me to enjoy the dialogue. It took just over an episode for someone to start firing a gun in public. 
However its fast paced and not boring.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13535 on: October 31, 2022, 09:40:02 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on October 29, 2022, 05:38:15 pm
Are you talking about the Wticher?

I'm talking about the Watcher...

Witch you taking about Wallis?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13536 on: October 31, 2022, 11:51:03 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 31, 2022, 08:12:59 am
Im trying hard to like this, but struggling.  I dont get what its supposed to be.  Its not dramatic, Its not funny, there is no great plot.
Its very American, far too many Ya'll's and Goddammit's for me to enjoy the dialogue. It took just over an episode for someone to start firing a gun in public. 
However its fast paced and not boring.

I'm in a similar boat.  It feels like it's a good show, but I'm not sure what it actually is, and I'm not really all that bothered about watching the next episode.  Think we've watched 3 episodes in the same amount of weeks so far.

The Devil's Hour on Prime is pretty fun so far, two episodes in.  Preposterous plot, as you'd expect, but some great performances.  Jessica Raine especially is excellent, never seen her in anything before.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13537 on: October 31, 2022, 03:39:24 pm »
Really want to like The Peripheral as the plot seems interesting.

Really hard to get past the dire cockney accents, exposition dumbs and wooden acting.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13538 on: October 31, 2022, 03:42:28 pm »
Another vote for The Bear here. Fantastic stuff. I really want one of those sandwiches.

Heard lots of good things about Peripheral so onto that next.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13539 on: October 31, 2022, 06:14:26 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 31, 2022, 08:12:59 am
Im trying hard to like this, but struggling.  I dont get what its supposed to be.  Its not dramatic, Its not funny, there is no great plot.
Its very American, far too many Ya'll's and Goddammit's for me to enjoy the dialogue. It took just over an episode for someone to start firing a gun in public. 
However its fast paced and not boring.

I can totally understand that, just because something is well written and executed doesn't mean it's instantly enjoyable for all. I'm not a fan of the subject matter or even its manner of scenes, fast edits and dialogue that has characters speaking over each other almost constantly (tho the episode that is one single take is impressive, i think it's 7), i dont like either of those normally. But it's pressure cooker tv perfectly suited for its subject matter.

I consider it masterly crafted episode to episode and over a season (it does mix up its presentation in setting and content on occasion, eg the single shot episode mentioned above and a soliloquy of considerable length for tv in another episode - two presentations we rarely see in tv and thus keeping it fresh over the season).

So i wouldn't expect everyone to like it (fuck, i didn't think i was going to), im not aware of any piece of art actually liked by all, but an appreciation of its craft i would think should be pretty universal. Lots of people aren't fans of Rembrandt but i doubt there is anyone who would question his masterful skill with a brush.

As an aside, i was always quite stunned by Rembrandt's attention to detail regarding hands - hands are not easy and something the human eye quickly picks up on if 'wrong', the detail in Rembrandt's hands are quite stunning, especially when you consider how 'insignificant' they are in the pieces themselves


it's hard for me to wrap my head around that hand is simply paint on a flat surface of canvas
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13540 on: October 31, 2022, 07:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on October 31, 2022, 06:14:26 pm
I can totally understand that, just because something is well written and executed doesn't mean it's instantly enjoyable for all. I'm not a fan of the subject matter or even its manner of scenes, fast edits and dialogue that has characters speaking over each other almost constantly (tho the episode that is one single take is impressive, i think it's 7), i dont like either of those normally. But it's pressure cooker tv perfectly suited for its subject matter.

I consider it masterly crafted episode to episode and over a season (it does mix up its presentation in setting and content on occasion, eg the single shot episode mentioned above and a soliloquy of considerable length for tv in another episode - two presentations we rarely see in tv and thus keeping it fresh over the season).

So i wouldn't expect everyone to like it (fuck, i didn't think i was going to), im not aware of any piece of art actually liked by all, but an appreciation of its craft i would think should be pretty universal. Lots of people aren't fans of Rembrandt but i doubt there is anyone who would question his masterful skill with a brush.

As an aside, i was always quite stunned by Rembrandt's attention to detail regarding hands - hands are not easy and something the human eye quickly picks up on if 'wrong', the detail in Rembrandt's hands are quite stunning, especially when you consider how 'insignificant' they are in the pieces themselves


it's hard for me to wrap my head around that hand is simply paint on a flat surface of canvas

Wow that painting  :lickin

For what its worth I really liked Boiling point, I think Im heavily biased towards British stuff
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13541 on: November 1, 2022, 08:41:49 am »
I love how Rembrandt understood the importance of hands. Michelangelo did exquisite, expressive hands too. As a photographer, next to the eyes, I find them the most telling and expressive thing in a portrait.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13542 on: November 1, 2022, 11:57:40 am »
Fucking hell Matt Hancock sign up to I'm a Celebrity he's already had the whip removed.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13543 on: November 1, 2022, 12:32:01 pm »
Anyone watching the latest series of Babylon Berlin?

It's outstanding. So many different story lines that may or may not all come together, all against the background of the rise of the Nazi's in 1930's Berlin. Very atmospheric.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13544 on: November 1, 2022, 12:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on November  1, 2022, 12:32:01 pm
Anyone watching the latest series of Babylon Berlin?

It's outstanding. So many different story lines that may or may not all come together, all against the background of the rise of the Nazi's in 1930's Berlin. Very atmospheric.

It's an absolutely brilliant show.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13545 on: November 1, 2022, 02:34:50 pm »
Has anyone watched "The Devils Hour" on Amazon with Peter Capaldi? Any good?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13546 on: November 1, 2022, 03:14:26 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on October 31, 2022, 06:14:26 pm
I can totally understand that, just because something is well written and executed doesn't mean it's instantly enjoyable for all. I'm not a fan of the subject matter or even its manner of scenes, fast edits and dialogue that has characters speaking over each other almost constantly (tho the episode that is one single take is impressive, i think it's 7), i dont like either of those normally. But it's pressure cooker tv perfectly suited for its subject matter.

I consider it masterly crafted episode to episode and over a season (it does mix up its presentation in setting and content on occasion, eg the single shot episode mentioned above and a soliloquy of considerable length for tv in another episode - two presentations we rarely see in tv and thus keeping it fresh over the season).

So i wouldn't expect everyone to like it (fuck, i didn't think i was going to), im not aware of any piece of art actually liked by all, but an appreciation of its craft i would think should be pretty universal. Lots of people aren't fans of Rembrandt but i doubt there is anyone who would question his masterful skill with a brush.

As an aside, i was always quite stunned by Rembrandt's attention to detail regarding hands - hands are not easy and something the human eye quickly picks up on if 'wrong', the detail in Rembrandt's hands are quite stunning, especially when you consider how 'insignificant' they are in the pieces themselves


it's hard for me to wrap my head around that hand is simply paint on a flat surface of canvas

Thats incredible. I often watch those portrait artist of the year programmes and am amazed by some of the photo like quality that can be produced. But, as skilled as they are (and they really are) many of the artist use iPads to take a photo and refer to the photo detail as they paint.  Rembrandt didnt have any of that, just pure genius.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13547 on: November 1, 2022, 03:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on October 31, 2022, 06:14:26 pm
I can totally understand that, just because something is well written and executed doesn't mean it's instantly enjoyable for all. I'm not a fan of the subject matter or even its manner of scenes, fast edits and dialogue that has characters speaking over each other almost constantly (tho the episode that is one single take is impressive, i think it's 7), i dont like either of those normally. But it's pressure cooker tv perfectly suited for its subject matter.

I consider it masterly crafted episode to episode and over a season (it does mix up its presentation in setting and content on occasion, eg the single shot episode mentioned above and a soliloquy of considerable length for tv in another episode - two presentations we rarely see in tv and thus keeping it fresh over the season).

So i wouldn't expect everyone to like it (fuck, i didn't think i was going to), im not aware of any piece of art actually liked by all, but an appreciation of its craft i would think should be pretty universal. Lots of people aren't fans of Rembrandt but i doubt there is anyone who would question his masterful skill with a brush.

As an aside, i was always quite stunned by Rembrandt's attention to detail regarding hands - hands are not easy and something the human eye quickly picks up on if 'wrong', the detail in Rembrandt's hands are quite stunning, especially when you consider how 'insignificant' they are in the pieces themselves


it's hard for me to wrap my head around that hand is simply paint on a flat surface of canvas

On the subject of painting does anyone know this young lady from Canada, shes a big red and her work is absolutely amazing, heres Jurgen

https://twitter.com/silentkw/status/1305545673555628032

shes done Kenny, Mo and many others. Have a look at her site, I think its mind blowing how good she is. Shes a tattoo artist by trade.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13548 on: November 1, 2022, 05:10:05 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on November  1, 2022, 02:34:50 pm
Has anyone watched "The Devils Hour" on Amazon with Peter Capaldi? Any good?

3 episodes in and it's a good watch.  Really top notch performances from all involved, and it's moving along nicely.  Kind of a sci-fi, horror, drama, but it's knitted together pretty well.

The plot is ridiculous but what can you do.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13549 on: November 1, 2022, 06:32:07 pm »
Quote from: tubby on November  1, 2022, 05:10:05 pm
3 episodes in and it's a good watch.  Really top notch performances from all involved, and it's moving along nicely.  Kind of a sci-fi, horror, drama, but it's knitted together pretty well.

The plot is ridiculous but what can you do.

Something of an omnishambles, is it?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13550 on: November 2, 2022, 03:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on November  1, 2022, 03:38:29 pm
On the subject of painting does anyone know this young lady from Canada, shes a big red and her work is absolutely amazing, heres Jurgen

https://twitter.com/silentkw/status/1305545673555628032

shes done Kenny, Mo and many others. Have a look at her site, I think its mind blowing how good she is. Shes a tattoo artist by trade.

I follow her on Twitter - she is insanely talented.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13551 on: November 2, 2022, 07:22:12 pm »
Probably a bit behind any convo, but just finished season three of For All Mankind.  Not quite as good as season 2, but still really fantastic viewing at times.  My favorite sci-fi series for some time.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13552 on: November 2, 2022, 11:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on November  2, 2022, 07:22:12 pm
Probably a bit behind any convo, but just finished season three of For All Mankind.  Not quite as good as season 2, but still really fantastic viewing at times.  My favorite sci-fi series for some time.

It's brilliant! Sometimes a bit melodramatic with all the Danny stuff etc but everything else is great. Can't wait to see where they go with it in S3 and if we get to see Europa or one of the other moons.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13553 on: Yesterday at 09:41:28 am »
Sandman has been renewed for a 2nd series
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13554 on: Today at 06:21:29 am »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on October 18, 2022, 03:00:47 pm
Binged my way through Bad Sisters over the last week on Apple, absolutely brilliant. Claes Bang may have been almost too good as JP, I don't think I'll be able to watch him in anything else as he was such a monster. Sharon Horgan is great, I know this is an adaptation, but she really put her own mark on it. It doesn't need a second season, it'd stand really well on its own, but I'd love to see those characaters again.

Was also not prepared to fall hopelessly in love with Bono's daughter.

JP is a PRICK.

Agree on everything you said. Eve Hewson is just as stunning a her mum when she was young. However, Sarah Greene is bloody awesome and at my age I find very few things sexier than a very funny Sharon Horgan.

