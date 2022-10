Edgerunners - just binged it (not hard, fucking 25 mins an episode, i hate that shit), really good, always been a fan of cyberpunk since fuck knows (oh the days of Shadowrun on the snes, has it been bettered by any cyberpunk game?)



so the universe (from the game Cyberpunk) is way more up my street than Arcane (i'd call that soft cyberpunk traits) but Arcane is superior in every way



not pissing on edgerunners, loved it, defo would recommend, but not on Arcane's level