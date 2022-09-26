« previous next »
Just watched the first episode of Inside Man on BBC 1. It's in the top 4 of everything I have seen this year on a screen. Get yourself in to BBC iPlayer and watch it.
Think Pascal might work as Joel we'll see,the chemistry and the relationship between the two leads is paramount though,their story really needs to feel moving to audiences to make it good not so much the CGI.

Yeah Pedro is brilliant, I think he'll make a great Joel. I wonder if it will cover the first game fully.
Pascal looks fine for Joel, but I think the girl is miscast. At least on appearance. Max from Stranger Things would have been perfect casting.
good call

tho in fairness to the actress cast, we'll see how she does but as mentioned earlier, bit jarring visually
The whole thing is a bit jarring visually, kind of expected given it's an adaptation of game that was trying to be a film. Looks good though, baller cast and the 'Badass and Child duo' trope should work a treat if the chemistry is there.
Finished The Old Man the other night, thought it was poor. Amy Brennemans character was pointless, the dialogue was boring and the ending was predictably awful. A waste of a great cast.
sounds epic lol

one to swerve in my ever diminishing sphere of what to binge (serial killer docs atm - the last two have highlighted how shit the cops were, dahmer and gacey, equally appalling police work for different reasons)
Just watched the first episode of Inside Man on BBC 1. It's in the top 4 of everything I have seen this year on a screen. Get yourself in to BBC iPlayer and watch it.

Just watched it, real Sherlock vibes, which makes sense considering the writer.  Pretty preposterous stuff but good performances and it was a really fun first episode.
Quite enjoying Welcome to Wrexham, in no small part due to willingness of Reynolds and McElhenney to relentlessly take the piss out of themselves and each other.

But we've only seen the first nine episodes of season 1, and it's been completely negative. Nothing good happening on the playing side at all.

Thank goodness the two owners are funny, because everything else is profoundly grim to date... :D

This ie a gem of a show. Me and the Wife are loving it. Short episodes so easily box them off.
Thanks to the missus, Just had to sit through possibly the worst BBC drama Ive ever had the misfortune to watch.

Crossfire

Absolutely fucking horrendous script, ploteverything. Definitely not Keely Hawes finest 3 hours.

Utter garbage. Avoid!!

Just saw a trailer for it and think Ive stayed at that hotel. :D

Not worth a watch then?
It's very good.
I literally haven't a clue about League of Legends. I only knew it's a mobile phone game and that's it. Just finished it, and my overall impression of it is that there is no way this had any right to being anywhere near as good as what it is. In fact, I'm sort of stunned by just how good it was. I can't pick a flaw in it. It's literally one of the best things I've watched in a very long time. I wasn't sure about it after the first two episodes, but it just keeps building and drawing you in with fantastic writing, character development and world building. It deserves awards and a second series or two. After watching Edgerunners and thinking it was the best thing based on a game I've watched, it's quickly been relegated after this. It's set a very high bar.
 It deserves awards and a second series

There is a second series in production but with the first one taking 6 years to make we could be waiting a long time for it. Were they the first animated shows youve watched?
There is a second series in production but with the first one taking 6 years to make we could be waiting a long time for it. Were they the first animated shows youve watched?
No. I watched a few anime's when I was a kid when they were on at the weekends. Seen the usual Manga stuff like GiTS and Akira. Most of Studio Ghibli stuff too. It's just that this is something based on a game. I know LoL is widely popular as a mobile game, but because its a mobile game, I just never gave a toss about it. Either way, just because a game is popular and gets a cartoon or a live action thing made from it, the vast majority of the times they are absolute wank, and that even includes stuff that has some kind of interesting lore or backstory already built into it. This is a very rare example of literally getting everything right, even if it wasn't based on anything at all. The acting, characters, animation, the world, story, pacing, writing. Everything about it is just spot on. If Disney, Marvel or Pixar had made this, it'd be spoken about as one of their all time masterpieces.

Oh, and that 6 year time frame is something I'd take with a pinch of salt. Yes, it took 6 years to get it off the ground, green lit, production team assembled, all the assets built, storyboards and all that. That's expected for most things in TV. The fact they have all these things in place now and have the world built, all the groundwork basically, it's all in place. It's just a matter of planning all the storyboarding and scenes that goes with the writing. Could be half that time to make it. Maybe even less.
I literally haven't a clue about League of Legends. I only knew it's a mobile phone game and that's it. Just finished it, and my overall impression of it is that there is no way this had any right to being anywhere near as good as what it is. In fact, I'm sort of stunned by just how good it was. I can't pick a flaw in it. It's literally one of the best things I've watched in a very long time. I wasn't sure about it after the first two episodes, but it just keeps building and drawing you in with fantastic writing, character development and world building. It deserves awards and a second series or two. After watching Edgerunners and thinking it was the best thing based on a game I've watched, it's quickly been relegated after this. It's set a very high bar.

you're basically echoing almost verbatim what all of us haven't-got-a-clue-about-league-of-legends crowd have said after watching Arcane, like i said earlier and as you reiterate here, there is nothing i can fault, literally, nothing (and that just doesn't happen with me, even for my fav films/shows of all time) - glad you loved it as many (most/all?) of us has, and like you it wasn't something i was waiting to watch, i only picked it up on the recommendation of the guys here  :thumbup

in other news just finished Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer (2020), it's very good (you know what i mean), i've watched more bundy stuff than i care to recall and there was shit here i wasn't aware of and perspectives i've not seen before. of all the most discussed/notorious serial murderers bundy has always been the most interesting to me, quite unlike most, if not all, the others that fall into a similar degree of notoriety (there are commonalities of course)

if it's your kind of thing, i recommend it
Finished The Old Man the other night, thought it was poor. Amy Brennemans character was pointless, the dialogue was boring and the ending was predictably awful. A waste of a great cast.

I Couldnt get further than e4. It started so well I thought. And had some great Moments in 2 and 3. I reckon you could get a very good 2 hour movie with a re-edit and a bit of narration from Jeff
[..arcane is good stuff..]

[..yeah, arcane is good stuff..]

Heh, interesting. I'm pretty much as you lot have described - as to how much I know about Arcane/the game/IP already, but I might have to sneak a peek now..

Other stuff. Halfway thru 2nd season of Detectorists, (after being recommended in here), and what a brilliant quirky little show! Can only echo what I've read on here and look forward to the rest of it.
'Am I Being Unreasonable?'......20 mins into the first episode and I'd iust assumed this was going to be yet another of the dysfunctional, 30 something non-comedies that the BBC has been pumping out rather regularly of late.....nope, very wrong on that one ...turned into an absolutely terrific, very noirish comic thriller that completely pulls the rug on you....loved it...hats off to the creators/stars, Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli
No. I watched a few anime's when I was a kid when they were on at the weekends. Seen the usual Manga stuff like GiTS and Akira. Most of Studio Ghibli stuff too. It's just that this is something based on a game. I know LoL is widely popular as a mobile game, but because its a mobile game, I just never gave a toss about it. Either way, just because a game is popular and gets a cartoon or a live action thing made from it, the vast majority of the times they are absolute wank, and that even includes stuff that has some kind of interesting lore or backstory already built into it. This is a very rare example of literally getting everything right, even if it wasn't based on anything at all. The acting, characters, animation, the world, story, pacing, writing. Everything about it is just spot on. If Disney, Marvel or Pixar had made this, it'd be spoken about as one of their all time masterpieces.

Oh, and that 6 year time frame is something I'd take with a pinch of salt. Yes, it took 6 years to get it off the ground, green lit, production team assembled, all the assets built, storyboards and all that. That's expected for most things in TV. The fact they have all these things in place now and have the world built, all the groundwork basically, it's all in place. It's just a matter of planning all the storyboarding and scenes that goes with the writing. Could be half that time to make it. Maybe even less.

I used to be a big league player and even I didn't expect it to be as good as it was, most fans of the game didn't to be honest. It's pretty much flawless in my eyes and with it being a moba it's not like they had the story fully written for them already, I think them not being restricted and having so much creative freedom definitely helped it turn out so good.
Like you say the vast majority of adaptions from video games are absolute wank, I can't think of any good ones off the top of my head. I'm hopeful for The Last of Us but will have to wait and see.

Yeah, I don't think it's gonna take as long as that for the next season now that they have everything in place, but I don't think it's gonna be a yearly thing either, 2/3 years probably. 
you're basically echoing almost verbatim what all of us haven't-got-a-clue-about-league-of-legends crowd have said after watching Arcane, like i said earlier and as you reiterate here, there is nothing i can fault, literally, nothing (and that just doesn't happen with me, even for my fav films/shows of all time) - glad you loved it as many (most/all?) of us has, and like you it wasn't something i was waiting to watch, i only picked it up on the recommendation of the guys here  :thumbup


I'm pretty sure that I'm the only one on here who didn't like it  ;D  The animation is obviously amazing, but I didn't think they did nearly enough with exposition to establish the world. I also didn't really care for the characters. It's been quite a while since I watched it, and the latter complaint is just a matter of personal taste, so I could be totally off. I'm happy enough to leave people alone and let them enjoy what they want without me bitching and ruining it. It's easier to do that with this than it was when all of you were watching and inexplicably enjoying "Suits" - I really struggled to stay quiet over that fucking thing  ;D
'Am I Being Unreasonable?'......20 mins into the first episode and I'd iust assumed this was going to be yet another of the dysfunctional, 30 something non-comedies that the BBC has been pumping out rather regularly of late.....nope, very wrong on that one ...turned into an absolutely terrific, very noirish comic thriller that completely pulls the rug on you....loved it...hats off to the creators/stars, Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli

My wife and I watched the first episode or two at the weekend. Loved it. As you found, it wasn`t what I expected and my attention was grabbed the moment one of the characters asked "do you think she's a c*nt".
Inside Man is worth a watch, because anything with both David Tennant and Stanley Tucci is worth a watch. Its good but you do have to suspend your disbelief for the 5-10mins of what happens for the main character to get himself into his predicament. Its a bit silly, but I guess worth it for the setup.

I think I'm kinda tired of the auteur-detective trope but I'm willing to forgive it for Tucci in this case  ;D

Its a lot better than the final season of Sherlock, that's for sure.
Inside Man is worth a watch, because anything with both David Tennant and Stanley Tucci is worth a watch. Its good but you do have to suspend your disbelief for the 5-10mins of what happens for the main character to get himself into his predicament. Its a bit silly, but I guess worth it for the setup.

I think I'm kinda tired of the auteur-detective trope but I'm willing to forgive it for Tucci in this case  ;D

Its a lot better than the final season of Sherlock, that's for sure.

Has this finished now?
My wife and I watched the first episode or two at the weekend. Loved it. As you found, it wasn`t what I expected and my attention was grabbed the moment one of the characters asked "do you think she's a c*nt".



It gets better with every episode mate......enjoy
Season 2 of Berlin Station was better than Season 1.

Just finished. Excellent spy drama if you watch it all the way through. Apparently it was cancelled after S3.
Just finished. Excellent spy drama if you watch it all the way through. Apparently it was cancelled after S3.

It was pretty good i thought,particularly the 2nd season's plot seemed eerily realistic.

The best and most realistic feeling modern series of the genre by a large margin though for me was Le Bureau des Legendes,highly recommended.
Really enjoying the Second series of Bloodlands on BBC1

Very surprised to see that finally James Nesbit is actually doing a grand job (and without mentioning Man Utd) as an extremely bent DCI with ties to all sorts of dubious people and factions.

Cant usually be doing with him but he is bloody good in this.  He is helped by a very decent supporting cast and a really intriguing plot.

Also, maybe as its set in Northern Ireland, hes right in his comfort zone.


Its a pretty good police procedural as it goes and Im loving it.
Watched the first series of it Pete but havent bothered with this one. Did quite like all the moody, scenic shits of misty lakes in the first one.
The best and most realistic feeling modern series of the genre by a large margin though for me was Le Bureau des Legendes,highly recommended.

Thanks for the recommendation. Not easy to watch here without renting it. But may add another subscription for a month to watch it.
Thanks for the recommendation. Not easy to watch here without renting it. But may add another subscription for a month to watch it.

 :thumbup NP mate,hope you like it!
Watched the first series of it Pete but havent bothered with this one. Did quite like all the moody, scenic shits of misty lakes in the first one.
Scenic shits are my favourite kind of shits.
