Think Pascal might work as Joel we'll see,the chemistry and the relationship between the two leads is paramount though,their story really needs to feel moving to audiences to make it good not so much the CGI.
Just watched the first episode of Inside Man on BBC 1. It's in the top 4 of everything I have seen this year on a screen. Get yourself in to BBC iPlayer and watch it.
Quite enjoying Welcome to Wrexham, in no small part due to willingness of Reynolds and McElhenney to relentlessly take the piss out of themselves and each other.But we've only seen the first nine episodes of season 1, and it's been completely negative. Nothing good happening on the playing side at all.Thank goodness the two owners are funny, because everything else is profoundly grim to date...
Thanks to the missus, Just had to sit through possibly the worst BBC drama Ive ever had the misfortune to watch.CrossfireAbsolutely fucking horrendous script, plot
everything. Definitely not Keely Hawes finest 3 hours.Utter garbage. Avoid!!
Crosby Nick never fails.
It's very good.
