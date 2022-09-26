It's very good.



I literally haven't a clue about League of Legends. I only knew it's a mobile phone game and that's it. Just finished it, and my overall impression of it is that there is no way this had any right to being anywhere near as good as what it is. In fact, I'm sort of stunned by just how good it was. I can't pick a flaw in it. It's literally one of the best things I've watched in a very long time. I wasn't sure about it after the first two episodes, but it just keeps building and drawing you in with fantastic writing, character development and world building. It deserves awards and a second series or two. After watching Edgerunners and thinking it was the best thing based on a game I've watched, it's quickly been relegated after this. It's set a very high bar.