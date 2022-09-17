« previous next »
Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 952644 times)

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13320 on: September 17, 2022, 02:55:05 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 17, 2022, 02:50:47 pm

No,maybe just a single murder in the NW of England  ;D

Its just a crush, I promise

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13321 on: September 17, 2022, 03:24:44 pm »
Just keep your head on a swivel because If you see a Merc heading your way at speed,it's already too late.
« Reply #13322 on: September 17, 2022, 11:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 17, 2022, 02:55:05 pm
Its just a crush, I promise



Your beer is on the wall with Bob...
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13323 on: September 18, 2022, 08:22:06 am »
Just finished the first series of Star trek strange new worlds really enjoyed the series it doesn't take itself to seriously so much better than Star Trek Discovery that personally I got bored watching it in the end.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13324 on: September 18, 2022, 08:30:55 am »
Quote from: Trada on September 18, 2022, 08:22:06 am
Just finished the first series of Star trek strange new worlds really enjoyed the series it doesn't take itself to seriously so much better than Star Trek Discovery that personally I got bored watching it in the end.

Thanks will have a go at SNW,same for me struggled through Discovery season 1 and never went back,that show didn't feel like Star Trek at all for me.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13325 on: September 18, 2022, 11:53:42 am »
Quote from: Ycuzz on August 31, 2022, 01:40:29 pm
Finished the Old Man yesterday. I quite liked it, (I do like a good slow burn), ending fell flat a bit, but overall good.
Only watched the first episode so far but I know Jeff had to deal with cancer ops during production and then got Covid on the Chemo ward.
He's OK now.His grandad was a Scouser who emigrated to the States.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13326 on: September 19, 2022, 04:09:49 am »
Just burned through Season 1 of Deep State with Mark Strong. Another complicated spy drama filmed in multiple locations with good actors. Probably the most jumpy time line Ive ever watched. Constantly jumping 2 or 3 years backwards and forwards.

Does make it hard to follow.

On Epix in the US.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13327 on: September 19, 2022, 05:50:07 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September 16, 2022, 01:04:50 pm
Shantaram stars 14th Oct on Apple. The book is fantastic.

Oh nice, thanks for the heads up there.

I read the book about 15 yrs ago and loved it.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13328 on: September 19, 2022, 03:41:40 pm »
Night Sky on Amazon is quite good. Only 2 eps in but enjoying it so far. Sissy Spacek and J. K. Simmons are both excellent in it.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13329 on: September 19, 2022, 06:24:27 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on September 19, 2022, 03:41:40 pm
Night Sky on Amazon is quite good. Only 2 eps in but enjoying it so far. Sissy Spacek and J. K. Simmons are both excellent in it.
Have thought about watching that bit saw it wasn't renewed for another season so haven't bothered.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13330 on: September 19, 2022, 07:46:46 pm »
Just watched Deceit on Netflix, originally on Ch4 and still on All 4. 
An excellent dramatisation of the Rachel Nickel murder on Wimbledon common. Really, really good bit of telly.

@Buck Pete.






Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13331 on: September 20, 2022, 02:21:11 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on September 19, 2022, 04:09:49 am
Just burned through Season 1 of Deep State with Mark Strong. Another complicated spy drama filmed in multiple locations with good actors. Probably the most jumpy time line Ive ever watched. Constantly jumping 2 or 3 years backwards and forwards.

Does make it hard to follow.

On Epix in the US.

Just burned series 2 in about 1 day of Deep State. Really good. Really bizarre to see a spy thriller involving CIA etc but all the American characters are actually British actors, including 100% welsh bloke acting as a southern states executive power broker guy.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13332 on: September 20, 2022, 10:17:25 pm »
So apparently Quantum Leap 2022 is a thing :/
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13333 on: September 21, 2022, 06:32:29 pm »
I got recommended a show called 'Invincible' from a friend. Was reluctant to give it a watch because it looked like a daft knock off cartoon version of The Boys. Turns out it's actually pretty good, well written, shocking at times, and very entertaining. The last episode is just up there with anything I've ever watched on TV. It's absolutely brutal.

So I gave another anime a go. Castlevania. Again, very entertaining, a bit silly, but then again it's a thing about vampires based on a videogame, but very fun and probably the best thing based on a video game I've seen to date, despite me saying that about the first few episodes of Halo...which invariably turned out to be shit, but ah well.

Keeping with the anime itch, I watched the first 3 episodes of Netflix's Cyberpunk, and again it's just entertaining.

Don't let it put you off because they're cartoons. They're better than a lot of these overrated, expensive TV shows being made today, even though they're still TV shows, and, well, probably expensive. You know what I mean.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13334 on: September 21, 2022, 08:17:52 pm »
Try Attack On Titan next.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13335 on: September 21, 2022, 09:35:28 pm »
Season 2 of Berlin Station was better than Season 1.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13336 on: September 21, 2022, 09:36:42 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 19, 2022, 07:46:46 pm
Just watched Deceit on Netflix, originally on Ch4 and still on All 4. 
An excellent dramatisation of the Rachel Nickel murder on Wimbledon common. Really, really good bit of telly.

@Buck Pete.








Cheers for this mate. Just read the reviews for this and it looks really good.

Im really familiar with the case and seen numerous documentaries about it. But this dramatisation looks something really different.

Will get on it asap
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13337 on: September 21, 2022, 09:41:06 pm »
Just noticed that a remake of Quantum leap has started to drop may give that a watch at some point I used to like the original series back in the day.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13338 on: September 22, 2022, 03:34:23 pm »
I'm through about half of the first (and only so far) season of "Kleo" on Netflix. It's excellent. It's about a young East German agent set up by her peers in 1987 who gets out of jail three years later and goes after those who betrayed her. It's like an infinitely more funny "Killing Eve" that makes sense and isn't shit. Really good stuff.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13339 on: September 22, 2022, 05:55:40 pm »
Dahmer on Netflix is better than i thought it was going to be. Written by Ryan Murphy who did all the American Horror Story series and Ratched. I'm dubious of anything Netflix make because of their non existent quality control but this was well done.

If only these gits would do more Mindhunter!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13340 on: September 22, 2022, 09:51:24 pm »
Thanks to the missus, Just had to sit through possibly the worst BBC drama Ive ever had the misfortune to watch.

Crossfire

Absolutely fucking horrendous script, ploteverything. Definitely not Keely Hawes finest 3 hours.

Utter garbage. Avoid!!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13341 on: Yesterday at 10:10:18 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on September  6, 2022, 10:26:27 am
Parks and Rec is amazing, as good as the US Office IMO, but be warned - season 1 is quite bad although only 6 episodes.

Community - 4 of us who loved the Office and P&R tried for at least 10 episodes but just could not get into this. Barely got 1 laugh in the whole 10 episodes.

In my opinion - Parks and Rec is better than the US Office (and has a way longer peak - the final 3-4 seasons of the US Office are just *awful* unwatchable garbage).  Community, at least the first 3 seasons, was slightly better than Parks, and is just incredibly creative and clever - easily up with Arrested Development (first 3 seasons) as the most imaginative, clever and dense show in American history.  30 Rock, for what it's worth, is also better than the US Office - the Thursday Night 2009-2013 block when all 4 were at their peak was some incredible programming (and for me, the ranking of the shows at their peaks were Community/Parks/30 Rock/Office, although Parks and Community swap places when looking at their full run, as well as depending on my mood).

The Good Place is another brilliant show I always recommend - made by Michael Schur (Office/Parks/Brooklyn 99), very clever, shortish run for an American sitcom.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13342 on: Yesterday at 10:17:33 am »
Recently, taking a break from my PS5 to catch up on TV (put 160 hours into AC: Valhalla, so wanted a break lol) - binged the Orville (went in sceptical, as I really don't like Seth Mcfarlane, but ended  up loving it), Star Trek Lower Decks (my favourite Star Trek ever maybe); as well as enjoying She-Hulk (really enjoying it, and I love Jameela Jalil) and the third season or Never Have I Ever.  Also have watched the first 2 episodes of  Only Murders ... (hasn't really gripped me yet, but will probably give it another episode or 2 as I know lots like it) and the first episode of Andor (will mention more on the Star wars thread)
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13343 on: Yesterday at 01:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on September 21, 2022, 06:32:29 pm
I got recommended a show called 'Invincible' from a friend. Was reluctant to give it a watch because it looked like a daft knock off cartoon version of The Boys. Turns out it's actually pretty good, well written, shocking at times, and very entertaining. The last episode is just up there with anything I've ever watched on TV. It's absolutely brutal.

So I gave another anime a go. Castlevania. Again, very entertaining, a bit silly, but then again it's a thing about vampires based on a videogame, but very fun and probably the best thing based on a video game I've seen to date, despite me saying that about the first few episodes of Halo...which invariably turned out to be shit, but ah well.

Keeping with the anime itch, I watched the first 3 episodes of Netflix's Cyberpunk, and again it's just entertaining.

Don't let it put you off because they're cartoons. They're better than a lot of these overrated, expensive TV shows being made today, even though they're still TV shows, and, well, probably expensive. You know what I mean.

Invincible is really good yeah. I don't watch other animated drama shows but I'd recommend anyone watch this. Apparently Season 2 has finished all the voice work and they are already working on Season 3.

Apparently there's a series based on League of Legends (a big game) which is also really good.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13344 on: Yesterday at 02:19:34 pm »
Quote from: Trada on September 21, 2022, 09:41:06 pm
Just noticed that a remake of Quantum leap has started to drop may give that a watch at some point I used to like the original series back in the day.

I made it through 5 mins before switching off :/
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13345 on: Yesterday at 11:27:59 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 01:50:28 pm
Invincible is really good yeah. I don't watch other animated drama shows but I'd recommend anyone watch this. Apparently Season 2 has finished all the voice work and they are already working on Season 3.

Apparently there's a series based on League of Legends (a big game) which is also really good.
Good to know it's getting a second series. Thought it was excellent. Some great characters and really well written.

Edgerunners is equally amazing, but for different reasons. The style and artwork of it is second to none. Great soundtrack too. I haven't watched many anime's, but it's arguably up there with Ghost in the Shell. It's just that well done. I can't see that getting a second series, but I honestly prefer that it didn't.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13346 on: Today at 07:25:41 am »
yes Invincible was very good, more adult tone than typical for cartoon superheroes and exceedingly brutal lol

if you're trying out anime, seriously, check out Arcane, blew me away and I watch a fair bit of anime, i can't fault it at all (fucking rare for me)

i've just ripped through Terminal List cos i couldn't find anything to binge and thought fuck it

not the kind of show i'd normally bother with but was good, pratt is excellent and the rest of the cast is strong, it's not without fault but for those that like that kind of thing, worth a blast

now i just have to find something fucking else i can binge, i'll be down to vikings at this rate (my mate keeps banging on about it but after watching the first episode when it first came out, i literally said out loud 'i can't watch this shit' due to the terrible acting)

Quote from: peachybum on September 22, 2022, 05:55:40 pm
Dahmer on Netflix is better than i thought it was going to be. Written by Ryan Murphy who did all the American Horror Story series and Ratched. I'm dubious of anything Netflix make because of their non existent quality control but this was well done.

If only these gits would do more Mindhunter!

seconded on the Mindhunter front, can't believe they canned it

tho i think i've found my next binge, Dahmer it is
« Reply #13347 on: Today at 12:52:04 pm »
To be fair to Netflix I'm not entirely sure it was them who stopped Mindhunter, I always read that it was Fincher looking to do over things. A terrible decision IMO, he's obviously more interested in films, fair enough to him like but Mindhunter was special, both seasons. Doesn't make it any easier to accept considering (I personally) haven't cared for his last couple of films.

Get back to work you fucker  :wanker
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13348 on: Today at 08:58:17 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 07:25:41 am
if you're trying out anime, seriously, check out Arcane, blew me away and I watch a fair bit of anime, i can't fault it at all (fucking rare for me)

Arcane was brilliant, I didn't expect it to be anywhere near that good. The only problem with it is that it took 6 years to make so we could be waiting a while for season 2.

Another animated show that's currently airing is Pantheon which has been great so far.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13349 on: Today at 09:30:33 pm »
Quite enjoying Welcome to Wrexham, in no small part due to willingness of Reynolds and McElhenney to relentlessly take the piss out of themselves and each other.

But we've only seen the first nine episodes of season 1, and it's been completely negative. Nothing good happening on the playing side at all.

Thank goodness the two owners are funny, because everything else is profoundly grim to date... :D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13350 on: Today at 10:19:11 pm »
Anyone watched Industry?  Im about 5 episodes into series 1 - not sure what to make of it yet.  Lots of tits and cock, mind.   :D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13351 on: Today at 11:19:01 pm »
Arcane it is.
