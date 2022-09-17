I got recommended a show called 'Invincible' from a friend. Was reluctant to give it a watch because it looked like a daft knock off cartoon version of The Boys. Turns out it's actually pretty good, well written, shocking at times, and very entertaining. The last episode is just up there with anything I've ever watched on TV. It's absolutely brutal.



So I gave another anime a go. Castlevania. Again, very entertaining, a bit silly, but then again it's a thing about vampires based on a videogame, but very fun and probably the best thing based on a video game I've seen to date, despite me saying that about the first few episodes of Halo...which invariably turned out to be shit, but ah well.



Keeping with the anime itch, I watched the first 3 episodes of Netflix's Cyberpunk, and again it's just entertaining.



Don't let it put you off because they're cartoons. They're better than a lot of these overrated, expensive TV shows being made today, even though they're still TV shows, and, well, probably expensive. You know what I mean.