Thought Black Bird was excellent.



Seems to also be known as The Falcon's Tale.



For those that don't know the plot, a convict is offered the chance to have his sentence commuted if he can elicit a confession from a suspected serial killer.



Taron Egerton is the main protagonist and is excellent (and fucking jacked by the way). The real star though is Paul Walter Hauser who plays the suspected serial killer, Larry Hall.