« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 327 328 329 330 331 [332]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 943662 times)

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,651
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13240 on: August 31, 2022, 12:11:04 am »
Noticed that Unforgotten is coming back for a fifth series on ITV. Little bit surprised given how the last series ended.

Just caught the last two episodes of series 4 again. Had forgotten how emotional it was
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,753
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13241 on: August 31, 2022, 04:11:00 am »
Quote from: Igor Tripod Biscan on August 21, 2022, 03:59:01 pm
It's a term originally meaning 'alert to injustice in society, especially racism' that has been co-opted by thick right wing bell ends as a replacement for 'political correctness gone mad' as a way to undermine people being understanding, tolerant and standing up for marginalised people

Usually used when discussing things that in no way affect them directly like having a person of colour play a character in a movie that was originally white and male

Typically used by massive cnuts

Spot on. Imagine being triggered (borrowing one of their other favourite clichés) by the name Rashid because it doesnt appear in the original... ffs.

Im proud to be woke.
« Last Edit: August 31, 2022, 04:14:13 am by Peabee »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13242 on: August 31, 2022, 08:11:58 am »
Quote from: duvva on August 31, 2022, 12:11:04 am
Noticed that Unforgotten is coming back for a fifth series on ITV. Little bit surprised given how the last series ended.

Just caught the last two episodes of series 4 again. Had forgotten how emotional it was

Thats good news and as you say surprising given the end to the last series.

Spoiler
Sinead Keenan is the replacement
[close]
Logged

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,591
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13243 on: August 31, 2022, 01:40:29 pm »
Finished the Old Man yesterday. I quite liked it, (I do like a good slow burn), ending fell flat a bit, but overall good.
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,672
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13244 on: Yesterday at 10:20:11 am »
Quote from: Peabee on August 31, 2022, 04:11:00 am
Spot on. Imagine being triggered (borrowing one of their other favourite clichés) by the name Rashid because it doesnt appear in the original... ffs.

Im proud to be woke.

huh? if you're refering to my post, i assume you are, i wasn't triggered by the actor's name ffs lol, i was pointing out that they only cite four actors (the first three we knew) and that fourth actor is playing a character that isn't even in the book, which for me is never good sign when taking from source material that has plenty of good characters - and the video i posted of why the approach doesn't make any sense to the source material summed it up all very well (with the casting of Louis, claudia and daniel molly changing the whole dynamic, setting and story of the book - as i said, just call it something else cos the source material story is clearly not the one you wanted to make)

if they said Dune is being made for tv, that is set in present day with the main character an old man who isn't the son of a power family head and other main characters similarly are changed in major ways that changes the whole dynamic of their original characters, for me, it's not gonna be Dune - call it inspired by, a reimagining or something, but dont call it Dune, cos it's not
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:41:42 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,672
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13245 on: Today at 03:34:08 pm »
just finished binging The Sinner with bill pulman (3 seasons worth)

if you like detective shows that aren't action/'csi' based but are more in the psychological vein, might be for you

pulman is excellent and the focus of the show, think columbo type as a 'friendly' detective but instead of humour edged, more psychological issues of his own edged

season 1 is the pick of the bunch but enjoyed them all, if im gonna watch a detective show, this is more my kind of thing than action based or forensic driven shows

edit: quickly checking what kind of rating the seasons got on imdb, just found out there's a season 4 out there  :D ffs, i'll be back
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
Pages: 1 ... 327 328 329 330 331 [332]   Go Up
« previous next »
 