Spoiler

with stranger things by the end of season 1 we 'knew' what we were dealing with and how that related to our world (doesn't mean all questions are answered but the main ones up to that point etc). In From i am still none the wiser what the fuck is going on, what the monsters are and how it relates to our world. What did we finally learn about the monsters and their relationship to our world? That they live below ground by day where they have painted pictures on tunnel walls at some point. And a recently introduce ghostly figure of a boy appears benevolent rather than want to rip your guts out. Arguably this is the only thing we actually found out that has any real meaning to this point - the kid appears to be on 'our side'.



A cynic's point of view would be all they did was put in some new mysterious shit to give us more questions to deal with rather than answering any we had - the light, the spiders, the suggestion there are worse things than the monsters we're already aware of. The vibe i got wasn't they were revealing more of the road map just adding shit to push the storyline on without actually knowing at this point what this added shit really is. Eg what's going on with the sheriff's story to get beyond the woods (great character btw) - uhm, dont have an answer to that but throw in something mysterious to halt his progress for now. I wouldn't be shocked at all if we never find out what that light was (or it'll end up being some throwaway shit they feel compelled to throw in having now introduced it but wont really have any meaning overall).



If they'd gone the route of shows i've already mentioned we'd have a decent grasp/revelation what the monsters are and how they relate to our world and why this town appears to live outside of time/space as we know it. Doesn't answer all questions by any means, still dont know the origin of the monsters, how they get out of the town back to the real world, or any of the new shit they introduced in the finale, but we'd have had a nice round up of where we are to this point. I'm no wiser at all, we just have a few slim connections we didn't have earlier.



Now they may have a good road map, know exactly what they're doing (or at least enough to make for a compelling satisfying story that will be revealed in time), and subsequent seasons will be a blast of a journey, i really hope so and im rooting for it. And if this does prove to be the case, season 1 will have done a good job. However, at this point, i see those red flags i mentioned earlier as more indicative that they have built an interesting world they themselves have no clue about really and where and how to take it meaningfully forward is as yet unknown to them - something we've had before with shows of this ilk that ultimately didn't cut it.



So im not pissing on any chips here, i have hope for it and i agree a decent job for season 1 if they know what they're doing.