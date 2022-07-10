Watched the first two episodes of Black Bird and thought it was excellent.



Hadn't realised that it's based on a true story and adapted for TV by Dennis Lehane who's more widely known as a author of thriller novels (Shutter Island & Mystic River amongst the many). Lehane also wrote for The Wire.



Some very good performances, but the stand out for me is Paul Walter Hauser, playing suspected serial killer Larry Hall. Sinister, creepy but strangely vulnerable all in the same scene.



Looking forward to Friday's episode