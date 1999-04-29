« previous next »
Quote from: BER on July  1, 2022, 11:46:18 am
The Old Man, The Boys, For All Mankind and Alone.

Fridays is good eating! 

Alone is excellent, they seem to be hunting a lot more this year than previous but probably depends on the location.
What were peoples thoughts on Man vs Bee? Cant make my mind up on whether it was abysmal or weirdly sweet and endearing.
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on July  2, 2022, 03:19:59 pm
Alone is excellent, they seem to be hunting a lot more this year than previous but probably depends on the location.

Only got into it recently but have already binged most of it, can't get enough, chill yet highly compelling.

Some real snipers this season, that weasel kill was nuts!  :o
A couple of episodes into Chris Pratt new TV The Terminal list enjoying it so far a lot darker than I thought it would be.

About someone using the tactics he learnt in special ops to uncover a governmen/army cover up or is it all in his head.?
Quote from: Trada on July  3, 2022, 08:13:55 am
A couple of episodes into Chris Pratt new TV The Terminal list enjoying it so far a lot darker than I thought it would be.

About someone using the tactics he learnt in special ops to uncover a governmen/army cover up or is it all in his head.?

Tim Riggins has aged well...
Quote from: Trada on July  3, 2022, 08:13:55 am
A couple of episodes into Chris Pratt new TV The Terminal list enjoying it so far a lot darker than I thought it would be.

About someone using the tactics he learnt in special ops to uncover a governmen/army cover up or is it all in his head.?

just finished it today

pretty much binge watched it. holiday day weekend here due to some event in US history a while ago

really enjoyed it, it is a bit slow in parts, but then again its 8 hours of TV, so it should be. The extra time allows you to really get into the lead characters head. I heard an interview with the writer on a podcast and he was a pretty interesting guy.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 27, 2022, 12:58:51 am

Managed to binge through 'We Own This City' over the weekend. Sensational piece of television and a very sad indictment on how some cities are policed and run.
Same. I didnt realise it was based on a true story until episode 3. Great series though. HBO never seem to show bad TV.
Me and the missus binged watched the last 4 episodes of 'Sherwood' last night.  Great Sunday evening viewing.

Pretty stellar UK drama cast to be fair.  So many times we had to pause it and try and remember what we had seen each actor appear in before.  There were at least 2 husbands of Corrie's Eileen Grimshaw in it :)

Great to see Christopher Fairbank make a brief but sublime appearance.

Thought Adeel Akhtar as Adam Fisher was good too.  Remember him from Utopia. He was bloody great in that too.

The monologue from the solicitor who was representing the NUM was very poignant.  Good to see the writers acknowledging Hillsborough as one of the many police failings over the last 4 or 5 decades.
Quote from: tubby on July  1, 2022, 04:15:04 pm
Thought Sherwood was excellent, some stellar performances, really gritty stuff.  Only thing that bugged me (and a few others I assume) was:

Spoiler
The killer just being all 'lol I dunno whatever' regarding all the other arrows that were shot by him at people who were key to the stories told.  Think it's bad form to swerve viewers like that and just wasn't necessary.  I get that in the end it wasn't really about him, but about communities and history, but it felt a little cheap for me.
[close]

This is the main reason I thought this show was disappointing.

Spoiler
Basically it ends up being a series of unconnected stories which, whilst being more realistic, is boring TV.

Killer out there shooting at loads of victims? Ends up all being unconnected. He's basically annoyed at the fact that he has no prospects and hated Gary for what he did to his Dad over the years.

Undercover copper spent years living amongst the community? No impact to anything at the end.

Kids from feuding families hook up? Not relevant to anything.


Tory councillor killed by father-in-law who was also seemingly targeted by the shooter? Not linked.

Just thought the premise of the whole show was  summarised by Leslie Manville's speech at the end: "We end up defining ourselves by what we used to be". Just watch this bit and save yourself the bother of the rest.
[close]
Finished Slow Horses over these last two days. Thanks to you all who mentioned and recommended it. Thought the first 3 episodes were the best, but still good stuff.
Got the house to myself later for an hour or so.

I am so excited to watch the season finale of 'Severance' and see how it wraps up.

Absolutely brilliant show.
Quote from: Buck Pete on July  4, 2022, 03:33:41 pm
Got the house to myself later for an hour or so.

I am so excited to watch the season finale of 'Severance' and see how it wraps up.

Absolutely brilliant show.

I doubt you will be disappointed, the finale is a cracking episode
Yeah one of the best finales I've seen in a long time to be honest.
aww lads. Now I am REALLY excited! :)
The Terminal list is getting better and better episode 5 is brilliant

Will have to binge watch the last 3 tonight now
Quote from: Trada on July  4, 2022, 08:39:02 pm
The Terminal list is getting better and better episode 5 is brilliant

Will have to binge watch the last 3 tonight now

Hmm.. will have to add this one then.

Just started The Responder, only one episode in. Too early to tell.
Quote from: tubby on July  1, 2022, 04:15:04 pm
Thought Sherwood was excellent, some stellar performances, really gritty stuff.  Only thing that bugged me (and a few others I assume) was:

Spoiler
The killer just being all 'lol I dunno whatever' regarding all the other arrows that were shot by him at people who were key to the stories told.  Think it's bad form to swerve viewers like that and just wasn't necessary.  I get that in the end it wasn't really about him, but about communities and history, but it felt a little cheap for me.
[close]

It was based on a true story, and thats similar to what happened. The guy in real life was suffering from paranoia and thought the victim was literally taking the bricks off his house. The police et al had always thought thered been some deeper link to the history of conflict between the miners, police and scabs. But it was just some bloke who went a bit mad.
Quote from: .adam on July  4, 2022, 10:56:45 am
This is the main reason I thought this show was disappointing.

Spoiler
Basically it ends up being a series of unconnected stories which, whilst being more realistic, is boring TV.

Killer out there shooting at loads of victims? Ends up all being unconnected. He's basically annoyed at the fact that he has no prospects and hated Gary for what he did to his Dad over the years.

Undercover copper spent years living amongst the community? No impact to anything at the end.

Kids from feuding families hook up? Not relevant to anything.


Tory councillor killed by father-in-law who was also seemingly targeted by the shooter? Not linked.

Just thought the premise of the whole show was  summarised by Leslie Manville's speech at the end: "We end up defining ourselves by what we used to be". Just watch this bit and save yourself the bother of the rest.
[close]

Spoiler
They were all unconnected because thats how it turned out in the real life story they based it on. There was no conspiracy.
[close]
Quote from: AndyMuller on July  4, 2022, 03:43:20 pm
Yeah one of the best finales I've seen in a long time to be honest.

Nerve shredding stuff but only 40 minutes for the finale!   Bit annoying that runtime but still so good

New series was only greenlighted a few months back so gonna be at least a year I reckon :(
American Rust

I'd seen it described as "misery porn" before watching but my God...
Quote from: Peabee on July  4, 2022, 11:26:06 pm
Spoiler
They were all unconnected because thats how it turned out in the real life story they based it on. There was no conspiracy.
[close]

Spoiler
I don't doubt that was the case. What I'm saying is that it doesn't make a particularly enjoyable TV show if this is how it turns out.
[close]
Quote from: Ycuzz on July  4, 2022, 10:24:27 pm
Hmm.. will have to add this one then.

Just started The Responder, only one episode in. Too early to tell.

It's good but Freeman don't do dee accent dat good doe.
Finished The Terminal list last night. I enjoyed the show OK one or two of the twists were easy to work out.

But I liked how dark the show was almost like a version of the Punisher


Quote from: .adam on July  5, 2022, 11:38:42 am
Spoiler
I don't doubt that was the case. What I'm saying is that it doesn't make a particularly enjoyable TV show if this is how it turns out.
[close]

Spoiler
I disagree. It was a good example of how rumours and conspiracies create their own narrative despite the truth usually being much simpler. all those skeletons were dragged out of cupboards, old emotional wounds cut open again and people were questioning themselves and each other.

All that happened despite there being no link to the murder, so whatever reasons he gave changed nothing about what had already happened.

There was still a conspiracy unearthed (spy cops) during the hunt for the killer.

[close]
Just read that True Detective has been renewed for a fourth series. Set in Alaska and starring Jodie Foster.
Started watching Slow Horses last night. Really enjoying it so far.

Also a big recommendation for The Bear. It's ability to convey the chaos and anxiety of working in a kitchen is great. Short, punchy half hour episodes too.
Quote from: .adam on Yesterday at 09:54:05 am
Started watching Slow Horses last night. Really enjoying it so far.

Yeah, was good stuff. Will deffo check out the next season.

Quote from: .adam on Yesterday at 09:54:05 am
Also a big recommendation for The Bear. It's ability to convey the chaos and anxiety of working in a kitchen is great. Short, punchy half hour episodes too.

Aand thanks! That'll be one of the next ones - after The Responder.
Now I've finished the AMAZING 'Severance', think I'm gonna catch up with the latest series of Last Kingdom ready for Better Call Saul next week.
Disappointing news Amazon has cancelled Night Skys
I liked the concept of Severance...original...was very slick in its production. Did like it but not love it

I did find it drag a little...was waiting for more to happen to be honest

I know I'm probably in a minority and I do tend to like slow burners so don't need action packed episodes but just wanted more from it. Maybe in following seasons as the building blocks are there I suppose

Spoiler
did not like how she almost instantly clocked he was an innie in the finale! But good end to the show overall
[close]
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 09:20:18 pm
Disappointing news Amazon has cancelled Night Skys

Hopefully it gets picked up by another network...really enjoyed this.
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July  5, 2022, 08:12:16 pm
Just read that True Detective has been renewed for a fourth series. Set in Alaska and starring Jodie Foster.

The first series set such a high bar. Hope this one reaches that standard.
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 09:20:18 pm
Disappointing news Amazon has cancelled Night Skys

Damn. I was really looking forward to seeing where it went in S2 with that City they found.
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 10:22:12 pm
Spoiler
did not like how she almost instantly clocked he was an innie in the finale! But good end to the show overall
[close]


Which bit do you mean mate?

Spoiler
Do you mean at Ricken's book reading, when Ms Cobel/Selvig realised Mark was in 'Innie' form?

Mark had made the terrible mistake of calling her Ms Cobel.  There is no way Mark's 'Outie' would have known her by that name.
[close]
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 09:20:18 pm
Disappointing news Amazon has cancelled Night Skys
FFS.

After that cliff hanger damn.

J.K Simmons had another interesting show (Counterpart) cancelled after 2 seasons which pissed me off.
