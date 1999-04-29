Me and the missus binged watched the last 4 episodes of 'Sherwood' last night. Great Sunday evening viewing.
Pretty stellar UK drama cast to be fair. So many times we had to pause it and try and remember what we had seen each actor appear in before. There were at least 2 husbands of Corrie's Eileen Grimshaw in it
Great to see Christopher Fairbank make a brief but sublime appearance.
Thought Adeel Akhtar as Adam Fisher was good too. Remember him from Utopia. He was bloody great in that too.
The monologue from the solicitor who was representing the NUM was very poignant. Good to see the writers acknowledging Hillsborough as one of the many police failings over the last 4 or 5 decades.