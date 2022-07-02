The killer just being all 'lol I dunno whatever' regarding all the other arrows that were shot by him at people who were key to the stories told. Think it's bad form to swerve viewers like that and just wasn't necessary. I get that in the end it wasn't really about him, but about communities and history, but it felt a little cheap for me.

Spoiler

Basically it ends up being a series of unconnected stories which, whilst being more realistic, is boring TV.



Killer out there shooting at loads of victims? Ends up all being unconnected. He's basically annoyed at the fact that he has no prospects and hated Gary for what he did to his Dad over the years.



Undercover copper spent years living amongst the community? No impact to anything at the end.



Kids from feuding families hook up? Not relevant to anything.





Tory councillor killed by father-in-law who was also seemingly targeted by the shooter? Not linked.



Just thought the premise of the whole show was summarised by Leslie Manville's speech at the end: "We end up defining ourselves by what we used to be". Just watch this bit and save yourself the bother of the rest.