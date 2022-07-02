« previous next »
Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 921998 times)

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13040 on: July 2, 2022, 03:19:59 pm »
Quote from: BER on July  1, 2022, 11:46:18 am
The Old Man, The Boys, For All Mankind and Alone.

Fridays is good eating! 

Alone is excellent, they seem to be hunting a lot more this year than previous but probably depends on the location.
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13041 on: July 2, 2022, 05:55:51 pm »
What were peoples thoughts on Man vs Bee? Cant make my mind up on whether it was abysmal or weirdly sweet and endearing.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13042 on: July 2, 2022, 07:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on July  2, 2022, 03:19:59 pm
Alone is excellent, they seem to be hunting a lot more this year than previous but probably depends on the location.

Only got into it recently but have already binged most of it, can't get enough, chill yet highly compelling.

Some real snipers this season, that weasel kill was nuts!  :o
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13043 on: Yesterday at 08:13:55 am »
A couple of episodes into Chris Pratt new TV The Terminal list enjoying it so far a lot darker than I thought it would be.

About someone using the tactics he learnt in special ops to uncover a governmen/army cover up or is it all in his head.?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13044 on: Yesterday at 11:52:46 am »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 08:13:55 am
A couple of episodes into Chris Pratt new TV The Terminal list enjoying it so far a lot darker than I thought it would be.

About someone using the tactics he learnt in special ops to uncover a governmen/army cover up or is it all in his head.?

Tim Riggins has aged well...
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13045 on: Yesterday at 11:21:07 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 08:13:55 am
A couple of episodes into Chris Pratt new TV The Terminal list enjoying it so far a lot darker than I thought it would be.

About someone using the tactics he learnt in special ops to uncover a governmen/army cover up or is it all in his head.?

just finished it today

pretty much binge watched it. holiday day weekend here due to some event in US history a while ago

really enjoyed it, it is a bit slow in parts, but then again its 8 hours of TV, so it should be. The extra time allows you to really get into the lead characters head. I heard an interview with the writer on a podcast and he was a pretty interesting guy.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13046 on: Today at 07:54:30 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 27, 2022, 12:58:51 am

Managed to binge through 'We Own This City' over the weekend. Sensational piece of television and a very sad indictment on how some cities are policed and run.
Same. I didnt realise it was based on a true story until episode 3. Great series though. HBO never seem to show bad TV.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13047 on: Today at 10:01:00 am »
Me and the missus binged watched the last 4 episodes of 'Sherwood' last night.  Great Sunday evening viewing.

Pretty stellar UK drama cast to be fair.  So many times we had to pause it and try and remember what we had seen each actor appear in before.  There were at least 2 husbands of Corrie's Eileen Grimshaw in it :)

Great to see Christopher Fairbank make a brief but sublime appearance.

Thought Adeel Akhtar as Adam Fisher was good too.  Remember him from Utopia. He was bloody great in that too.

The monologue from the solicitor who was representing the NUM was very poignant.  Good to see the writers acknowledging Hillsborough as one of the many police failings over the last 4 or 5 decades.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13048 on: Today at 10:56:45 am »
Quote from: tubby on July  1, 2022, 04:15:04 pm
Thought Sherwood was excellent, some stellar performances, really gritty stuff.  Only thing that bugged me (and a few others I assume) was:

Spoiler
The killer just being all 'lol I dunno whatever' regarding all the other arrows that were shot by him at people who were key to the stories told.  Think it's bad form to swerve viewers like that and just wasn't necessary.  I get that in the end it wasn't really about him, but about communities and history, but it felt a little cheap for me.
[close]

This is the main reason I thought this show was disappointing.

Spoiler
Basically it ends up being a series of unconnected stories which, whilst being more realistic, is boring TV.

Killer out there shooting at loads of victims? Ends up all being unconnected. He's basically annoyed at the fact that he has no prospects and hated Gary for what he did to his Dad over the years.

Undercover copper spent years living amongst the community? No impact to anything at the end.

Kids from feuding families hook up? Not relevant to anything.


Tory councillor killed by father-in-law who was also seemingly targeted by the shooter? Not linked.

Just thought the premise of the whole show was  summarised by Leslie Manville's speech at the end: "We end up defining ourselves by what we used to be". Just watch this bit and save yourself the bother of the rest.
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13049 on: Today at 01:45:41 pm »
Finished Slow Horses over these last two days. Thanks to you all who mentioned and recommended it. Thought the first 3 episodes were the best, but still good stuff.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13050 on: Today at 03:33:41 pm »
Got the house to myself later for an hour or so.

I am so excited to watch the season finale of 'Severance' and see how it wraps up.

Absolutely brilliant show.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13051 on: Today at 03:42:31 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 03:33:41 pm
Got the house to myself later for an hour or so.

I am so excited to watch the season finale of 'Severance' and see how it wraps up.

Absolutely brilliant show.

I doubt you will be disappointed, the finale is a cracking episode
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13052 on: Today at 03:43:20 pm »
Yeah one of the best finales I've seen in a long time to be honest.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13053 on: Today at 04:21:19 pm »
aww lads. Now I am REALLY excited! :)
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13054 on: Today at 08:39:02 pm »
The Terminal list is getting better and better episode 5 is brilliant

Will have to binge watch the last 3 tonight now
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13055 on: Today at 10:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 08:39:02 pm
The Terminal list is getting better and better episode 5 is brilliant

Will have to binge watch the last 3 tonight now

Hmm.. will have to add this one then.

Just started The Responder, only one episode in. Too early to tell.
