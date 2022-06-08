« previous next »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on June  8, 2022, 11:38:25 am
The "1899" show from Netflix looks to be good.

It's not bad.

Started well but quickly went all soppy bollocks though.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June  8, 2022, 05:32:31 pm
It's not bad.

Started well but quickly went all soppy bollocks though.

Concise, declarative review... :D
We Own This City was fantastic,  Without spoiling anything there's also a documentary on Sky called 'The Slow Hustle' which is about one of the officers involved in the case, Sean Suiter, directed by Sonja Sohn who played Kima in The Wire.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on June  8, 2022, 09:02:42 pm
We Own This City was fantastic, 

Watched the Premiere last night.  Very good indeed.

Bernthal's character got a massive Alonzo Harris vibe going on.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June  8, 2022, 05:32:31 pm
It's not bad.

Started well but quickly went all soppy bollocks though.

Damn thats a shame. I didn't even know it was out already.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on June  8, 2022, 09:02:42 pm
We Own This City was fantastic

Yes it is isn't it. With the added enjoyment of a few familiar actors from the Wire cropping up like old friends.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June  8, 2022, 05:32:31 pm
It's not bad.

Started well but quickly went all soppy bollocks though.
Do you mean 1883? I don't think 1899 has been released yet.
Quote from: AndyInVA on June  2, 2022, 09:21:35 am
Working my way through the new TV version of The Lincoln Lawyer

Pretty nice and easy procedural court room TV show with a bit of character and easy to watch actors

Half way through and although it's a bit cheesy I'm going to persist.

One thing I hate is the overuse of 'tilt shift' for nearly every landscape still shot.
Quote from: Agent99 on June  9, 2022, 12:31:53 pm
Do you mean 1883? I don't think 1899 has been released yet.


That's exactly what I meant  :lmao
Really enjoying The Time travelers wife such a well written show.

Something I also like it doesn't shy away from tough subjects 2 episodes on the trot that has got very dark in parts
I would definitely recommend The Midwich Cuckoos! I thought it was a kids show going by the name but it definitely isn't!!

I've never read the book so I'm not sure how close they follow it. Currently on episode 3 of 7 and the kids are great! creepy but great.


"A small fictional village in England that is completely subdued by an alien presence for an entire day. Upon waking, it is discovered that numerous women in the town are pregnant"


https://www.imdb.com/title/tt14245846/?ref_=ttmi_tt

Quote from: Henry Gale on June 10, 2022, 01:58:50 pm
I would definitely recommend The Midwich Cuckoos! I thought it was a kids show going by the name but it definitely isn't!!

I've never read the book so I'm not sure how close they follow it. Currently on episode 3 of 7 and the kids are great! creepy but great.


"A small fictional village in England that is completely subdued by an alien presence for an entire day. Upon waking, it is discovered that numerous women in the town are pregnant"


https://www.imdb.com/title/tt14245846/?ref_=ttmi_tt



Saw the first episode the other night, must have been a repeat if were onto the third already. Id not read the book either.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 10, 2022, 03:32:55 pm
Saw the first episode the other night, must have been a repeat if were onto the third already. Id not read the book either.

All 7 are up on Sky at the moment.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 10, 2022, 03:32:55 pm
Saw the first episode the other night, must have been a repeat if were onto the third already. Id not read the book either.

Theres been a few adaptations over the years and I think all of them were called The village of the Damned. 

Which is mad considering the original title is far far better given its reference to cuckoos and the theme of brood parasites.
Quote from: Henry Gale on June 10, 2022, 01:58:50 pm
I would definitely recommend The Midwich Cuckoos! I thought it was a kids show going by the name but it definitely isn't!!

I've never read the book so I'm not sure how close they follow it. Currently on episode 3 of 7 and the kids are great! creepy but great.


"A small fictional village in England that is completely subdued by an alien presence for an entire day. Upon waking, it is discovered that numerous women in the town are pregnant"


https://www.imdb.com/title/tt14245846/?ref_=ttmi_tt
The little girl with that astounding funny hair, it cracks me up how ridiculous it looks.

Seen 4 episodes so far and exceeded expectations.
Any fans of The Peacemaker? Have one episode to go and have loved it.  Really made me laugh in places but had no knowledge of the characters beforehand. Looking forward to the last one tonight.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on June  8, 2022, 09:02:42 pm
We Own This City was fantastic,  Without spoiling anything there's also a documentary on Sky called 'The Slow Hustle' which is about one of the officers involved in the case, Sean Suiter, directed by Sonja Sohn who played Kima in The Wire.
Just downloaded episode 1. Hope it's good!
Quote from: Kashinoda on June  6, 2022, 10:06:53 am
The Outlaws season 2 is out in full on iPlayer, happy days:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p0c70xw3/the-outlaws-series-2

Really enjoyed series 2. Thought it was better than the first series too, which usually doesn't happen with these types of shows.
Is there any news about when Gangs of London's second series is beginning, weird that it's gone so quiet when they were reckoning it has almost finished filming.
Quote from: RedSince86 on June 11, 2022, 10:56:09 am
The little girl with that astounding funny hair, it cracks me up how ridiculous it looks.

Seen 4 episodes so far and exceeded expectations.

Yeah it was like a 50's throwback that hair  ;D

Finished it earlier and enjoyed it overall. Need to turn your brain off though as some of the decisions made were utterly crazy.

 
Midwich Cuckoos was crap compared to both the original novel (which I read about 40 odd years ago) and the black and white film adaptation called Village of the Damned made in the 60s I think.

The book was miles more suspenseful and spooky than the Sky offering, something the old film also captured much more effectively.

Finally finished Severance last night so I probably missed most of the discussion before due to avoiding spoilers.

I think the finale was possibly the best episode of TV I've seen since Ozymandias. Its an amazing show, something of a cross between Lost and a concept out of Black Mirror.
Red Dwarf S9 is borderline unwatchable

The rhythm of the dialogue makes me think they intended to put canned/audience laughter in and never got around to it. 4th wall stuff is shit as well.
Enjoying Sherwood. A lot going on under the surface, cracking cast as well
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 10:14:35 pm
Enjoying Sherwood. A lot going on under the surface, cracking cast as well

Yeah only watched the first episode so far but it was quality drama.
Watched the first episode of Season 3 of For All Mankind, thought it was really great. I was getting a little put off by the soapy elements in the previous season, like
Spoiler
Mrs Baldwin having the affair with the Stevens' young son
[close]
, but I felt this was really gripping.
