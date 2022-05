Been watching Red Dwarf, halfway through series 7



Series 1 is bad to the point that I'm surprised it got renewed. Series 2 is okay. 3-6 are bloody brilliant.



7 so far is fine but it's badly missing Rimmer.



I love series 1, the fact is is made so cheaply just adds to its charm plus if you've read the books you can see where its come from.2 was ok,3 and 4 you can see everybody truly building into their charactersSeries 5 is the best followed by 6 which you can tell had some decent budget thrown at it.7 onwards are very hit and miss for me, more nostalgic in some respects and just keeping the fan boys happy - of which i'm one - but some of it is forced and not that great!Rimmer is the best character superbly acted by Chris Barrie - he was made for that role.