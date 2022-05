Just watched the first episode of The offer a mini series about the writing and making of the Godfather films



Some parts can be a bit over whelming you have a scene with Arthur Hill meting Ali Mcgraw to star in Love Story... Then you are on the set of butch cassidy and the sun dance kid... Oh look theres Anne Margaret.... Then people making decisions about the Willy Wonka poster and why is there no chocolate on it.



I felt like sometimes it need title cards for who people are.... I'm enjoying it but it can do you head in sometimes with all the TV and film checks



But still enjoying it.