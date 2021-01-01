For any Bosch fans, I was nervous about the new Season Bosch:Legacy but after 2 episodes not only can I say its good, but probably better than Season 7. It's basically more Bosch and Bosch himself is still very much the main character. I was worried at the prospect of Chandler and Maddie getting more lifting to do but Chandler is great in it and Maddie isn't too bad thus far. I haven't read anything about the show so I don't know if other characters from before (eg Edgar, Irving) are coming back.



The other thing I was worried about was the ad-supporting viewing on Amazon but its very unobtrusive so far. I think 2-3 ads total across the hour, each about 10-15 secs. Less than Youtube these days honestly.



The only thing I don't like is the new theme music/title sequence. Much prefer the old one.



That doesn't sound too bad - it was the adverts that were putting me off as I'm so used to seeing things ad-free or at least having the ability to forward through them. But I'll watch this once all the episodes are available, cheers for the heads up.Been reading the Bosch books in order (it's taking a while....) and this season is based on one I've just read, The Wrong Side Of Goodbye, which is excellent.Also, for fans of Michael Connolly's other works, the new adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer starts on Netflix this Friday.