Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12880 on: Today at 03:50:48 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 02:19:27 pm
For any Bosch fans, I was nervous about the new Season Bosch:Legacy but after 2 episodes not only can I say its good, but probably better than Season 7. It's basically more Bosch and Bosch himself is still very much the main character. I was worried at the prospect of Chandler and Maddie getting more lifting to do but Chandler is great in it and Maddie isn't too bad thus far. I haven't read anything about the show so I don't know if other characters from before (eg Edgar, Irving) are coming back.

The other thing I was worried about was the ad-supporting viewing on Amazon but its very unobtrusive so far. I think 2-3 ads total across the hour, each about 10-15 secs. Less than Youtube these days honestly.

The only thing I don't like is the new theme music/title sequence. Much prefer the old one.

That doesn't sound too bad - it was the adverts that were putting me off as I'm so used to seeing things ad-free or at least having the ability to forward through them. But I'll watch this once all the episodes are available, cheers for the heads up.

Been reading the Bosch books in order (it's taking a while....) and this season is based on one I've just read, The Wrong Side Of Goodbye, which is excellent.

Also, for fans of Michael Connolly's other works, the new adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer starts on Netflix this Friday.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12881 on: Today at 04:55:54 pm »
Just grabbed the whole season 1 of Tokyo Vice from a torrent.  Looking forward to starting tonight.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12882 on: Today at 09:58:09 pm »
Good gear this Severance isnt it? 2 episodes in and completely intrigued.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12883 on: Today at 11:41:54 pm »
Watched the first 3 episodes of Shining Girls on Apple this evening, enjoying it. Its a bit dark and definitely has some kind of supernatural/time shifting aspect to it which is adding to the intrigue. Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura (Narcos Pablo Escobar although he looks very different) are the lead roles
