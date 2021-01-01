Started watching The Sinner on Netflix last night. Police procedural anthology from 2017 starring Bill Pullman.Brilliant first episode. Top notch acting and looking forward to seeing where the story goes.
Hate to say it but enjoy season one. That's where it peaked.
Pretty much.Two was alright. Three was distinctly average. Couldnt finish four.
The kid in two was annoying. I don't think I've even tried season 4.
So glad Apple have Greenlighted a 2nd series of Severance.
