Watched the first episode of the Savile doc on Netflix. Was really hesitant because there's bound to be some infuriating stuff in there, but it was interesting viewing for someone like me, who only really knew of him at the tail end of his career. It gives you some insight into the incredible sway he had with people in positions of power, not just at the BBC, but royalty and government. He was a really layered character and clearly knew exactly how to work everyone he met.



Old clips of him kissing women on the lips is pretty horrific though. I know it was a different time, but it's still so jarring to see.



Think the second episode is going to be the tough watch because it'll be all about the nasty shit he got up to.