« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 315 316 317 318 319 [320]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 882292 times)

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,304
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12760 on: March 30, 2022, 07:59:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 30, 2022, 07:00:48 pm
Three episodes into Top Boy, enjoying it so far. Quick question though:

Spoiler
Who is the pregnant woman in Liverpool and whats her relationship with Jaq? Cant remember her from the previous series. [\spoiler]
[close]
Sisters. I vaguely remember her snitching or something and Sully and Deshane wanted her dead.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,231
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12761 on: March 30, 2022, 08:01:26 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on March 30, 2022, 06:35:39 pm
The Tourist

Its on HBO Max in the states at the moment so will doubtless work its way through in time.

The old genre of man who wakes up with no memory of who he is. Add to that he's in the Australian Outback with nice scenery then throw in some interesting characters and it starts out slow then speeds. Really enjoyed it.

We got that in January as it was a BBC1 series.

Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on March 13, 2022, 07:14:49 pm
Is it fairly true to the real events then?

Im a bit young to remember/know but really enjoyed the series, just wasnt sure how much of it was true.

John Corabi, who was Motley Crues singer from 1992 to 1996 has been very scathing of the show, saying its a crock of shit, 98% fictional and the series creators didn't give a fuck about Pam having to relive it all, how Tommys wife feels nor how their kids feel about seeing an overblown story about their parents.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12762 on: March 30, 2022, 08:51:18 pm »
I'd have to ask why her kinds would watch it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,476
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12763 on: March 30, 2022, 09:51:36 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 13, 2022, 10:00:48 pm

Vikings shades it for me.
Nope Ragnar is just a miles better character than anyone on Vikings.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12764 on: March 30, 2022, 10:56:50 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 30, 2022, 09:51:36 pm
Nope Ragnar is just a miles better character than anyone on Vikings.

I agree








Vikings also has better female warriors & queens.

That's not to say I didn't enjoy TLK
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,332
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12765 on: March 31, 2022, 09:00:04 am »
Quote from: jillc on March 29, 2022, 11:36:09 am
The Last Kingdom shades it for me over both of those shows.  ;)

Second that.  Rangnar is brilliant - probably the best character out of the respective series - but as an overall show The Last Kingdom is better in my opinion.  Oh, and David Dawson (Alfred in TLK) is a brilliant actor.  Excellent in everything that I've seen him in.
« Last Edit: March 31, 2022, 09:09:43 am by Darren G »
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,422
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12766 on: March 31, 2022, 05:22:45 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on March 31, 2022, 09:00:04 am
Second that.  Rangnar is brilliant - probably the best character out of the respective series - but as an overall show The Last Kingdom is better in my opinion.  Oh, and David Dawson (Alfred in TLK) is a brilliant actor.  Excellent in everything that I've seen him in.

I loved him in The Thick of It.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12767 on: March 31, 2022, 07:13:13 pm »
I thought Alfred was portrayed better in Vikings as well.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,372
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12768 on: March 31, 2022, 08:07:41 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on March 31, 2022, 09:00:04 am
Second that.  Rangnar is brilliant - probably the best character out of the respective series - but as an overall show The Last Kingdom is better in my opinion.  Oh, and David Dawson (Alfred in TLK) is a brilliant actor.  Excellent in everything that I've seen him in.

David Dawson was brilliant as Alfred, especially as he is a really complex man anyway. He is very good as the psychological aspect of portraying a character, it's a very skilful process that not every actor has. But one of the very best bits of TLK is that all of the actors are first rate and the writers develop proper arcs for each character, it's what makes it the show it is. For all the action stuff, they are not afraid to stop all that and really build up on emotional aspects of the story overall. If you give good actors opportunity they will mostly deliver and that happened time after time.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12769 on: April 1, 2022, 04:25:39 pm »

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey - Samuel L.Jackson in top form
 
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,346
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12770 on: April 1, 2022, 04:46:53 pm »
Just finished the German show Funeral for a Dog and I thought it was brilliant. Beautiful both in visuals and sentiment. I haven't really seen anything at all said about it so maybe it's just right up my street, but I'd recommend you give it a try.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ClRWzEM2j0s&amp;t" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ClRWzEM2j0s&amp;t</a>
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12771 on: April 1, 2022, 05:03:37 pm »
Watched the first couple episodes of Slow Horses, the new spy drama with Gary Oldman on Apple+. Really enjoyed it, nice to see a show like that being more driven by character and dialogue than just being plot focused.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12772 on: April 2, 2022, 08:23:32 am »
A new Dinosaur show coming to Apple in May, narrated by David Attenborough

https://twitter.com/TVPlusUpdates/status/1509989260409061380?t=oW5V60IULlxYvIbNv05FQQ&s=19
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,176
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12773 on: April 2, 2022, 10:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April  1, 2022, 05:03:37 pm
Watched the first couple episodes of Slow Horses, the new spy drama with Gary Oldman on Apple+. Really enjoyed it, nice to see a show like that being more driven by character and dialogue than just being plot focused.

Yes I'm really enjoying the show as well.
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,476
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12774 on: April 2, 2022, 10:23:08 pm »
Morning Show on Apple TV. Watchable but nothing outstanding.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,332
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12775 on: April 3, 2022, 07:41:30 am »
Quote from: Hazell on March 31, 2022, 05:22:45 pm
I loved him in The Thick of It.

I've never seen it, but been meaning to for some time, so will have to take a look.  The only comedy I've seen him do is in Year of The Rabbit.  I was actually shocked to find out that it was him doing The Elephant Man. 

Quote from: jillc on March 31, 2022, 08:07:41 pm
David Dawson was brilliant as Alfred, especially as he is a really complex man anyway. He is very good as the psychological aspect of portraying a character, it's a very skilful process that not every actor has. But one of the very best bits of TLK is that all of the actors are first rate and the writers develop proper arcs for each character, it's what makes it the show it is. For all the action stuff, they are not afraid to stop all that and really build up on emotional aspects of the story overall. If you give good actors opportunity they will mostly deliver and that happened time after time.

Well put Jill. 

Out of the cast of The Last Kingdom, which admittedly is very strong, I think that Alexander Dreymon is probably the weakest in terms of acting ability.  That's not to say that he's not bad as such, but I do find myself a bit underwhelmed at times.  To go back to the earlier discussion,  although TLK is the better show in my opinion, Vikings had a far better lead - at least while Ragnar was in it.
« Last Edit: April 3, 2022, 07:45:15 am by Darren G »
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,422
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12776 on: April 3, 2022, 08:52:17 am »
Quote from: Darren G on April  3, 2022, 07:41:30 am
I've never seen it, but been meaning to for some time, so will have to take a look.  The only comedy I've seen him do is in Year of The Rabbit.  I was actually shocked to find out that it was him doing The Elephant Man. 

Was only messing about The Thick of It, he's in it for about 30 seconds and doesn't have any dialogue :P But definitely watch it, it's such a brilliant show. In The Loop, which is the film 'version' of it is on Prime and if you like that, you'll like The Thick of It.

I've been meaning to watch The Year of The Rabbit too and I've seen the clip of the Elephant Man teaching someone to be cockney, suffice to say it's piqued my interest.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,332
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12777 on: April 3, 2022, 09:42:19 am »
Quote from: Hazell on April  3, 2022, 08:52:17 am
Was only messing about The Thick of It, he's in it for about 30 seconds and doesn't have any dialogue :P But definitely watch it, it's such a brilliant show. In The Loop, which is the film 'version' of it is on Prime and if you like that, you'll like The Thick of It.

I've been meaning to watch The Year of The Rabbit too and I've seen the clip of the Elephant Man teaching someone to be cockney, suffice to say it's piqued my interest.

Year of The Rabbit was a bit mediocre in my opinion and I really like Matt Berry.  I much preferred What We do in The Shadows and of course The IT Crowd.  I'll check out In The Loop though, cheers.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,422
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12778 on: April 3, 2022, 10:39:26 am »
Quote from: Darren G on April  3, 2022, 09:42:19 am
Year of The Rabbit was a bit mediocre in my opinion and I really like Matt Berry.  I much preferred What We do in The Shadows and of course The IT Crowd.  I'll check out In The Loop though, cheers.

Hope you like it :)

What We Do In The Shadows is ace as well, one of my favourite shows over the past few years.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,372
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12779 on: April 3, 2022, 02:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on April  3, 2022, 07:41:30 am
I've never seen it, but been meaning to for some time, so will have to take a look.  The only comedy I've seen him do is in Year of The Rabbit.  I was actually shocked to find out that it was him doing The Elephant Man. 

Well put Jill. 

Out of the cast of The Last Kingdom, which admittedly is very strong, I think that Alexander Dreymon is probably the weakest in terms of acting ability.  That's not to say that he's not bad as such, but I do find myself a bit underwhelmed at times.  To go back to the earlier discussion,  although TLK is the better show in my opinion, Vikings had a far better lead - at least while Ragnar was in it.

I think Alexander really improved as he went along. You forget in that first series just how unlikeable Uhtred is in the beginning, but he goes on such an emotional journey as he goes along. Those reactions when he learns about Æthelflæd in the last series for example were incredibly emotional bits of acting. I found it really hard to watch. I would put him right up there now in terms of how his acting has improved. It also needs to be stressed that Bernard Cornwell sees him as the ultimate Uhtred now and he even dedicated the final book War Lord to Alexander.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,372
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12780 on: April 4, 2022, 05:09:53 pm »
It's confirmed that another of Bernard Cornwell book series is getting a television adaption the Warlord Chronicles which include the books the Winter King, The Enemy of God and Excalibur. Its being made by the company who made His Dark Materials, due to start filming in Wales and the West Country later this year. No confirmed stars yet. It was a brilliant read.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,304
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12781 on: Yesterday at 11:38:04 am »
Anybody watched Winning Time? Might give it a go next.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12782 on: Yesterday at 12:19:57 pm »
Anyone seen HBO's  The Gilded Age?

I thought it wouldn't be my cup of tea when I was told it was made by the creator of Downton Abbey which I e never watched, but just finished last night and it's fantastic.

Carrie Coon is brilliant in it, seemed a fascinating time in NYC in the late 1800's with the old European Money in the City going against the new money of the Rockefeller's, Vanderbilt's and JP Morgan etc.

Now she wants to rewatch Downton Abbey, trying to get me into that, I'll be giving that the big swerve, no thank you very much!!
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,908
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12783 on: Yesterday at 12:24:46 pm »
Watched the first episode of the Savile doc on Netflix.  Was really hesitant because there's bound to be some infuriating stuff in there, but it was interesting viewing for someone like me, who only really knew of him at the tail end of his career.  It gives you some insight into the incredible sway he had with people in positions of power, not just at the BBC, but royalty and government.  He was a really layered character and clearly knew exactly how to work everyone he met.

Old clips of him kissing women on the lips is pretty horrific though.  I know it was a different time, but it's still so jarring to see.

Think the second episode is going to be the tough watch because it'll be all about the nasty shit he got up to.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,227
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12784 on: Yesterday at 12:38:10 pm »
Got hit with the Covid stick for the first time. so going to put my feet up and start Better Call Saul. Ive done two watch throughs of Breaking Bad, and love it, so not sure why it has taken so long. But looking forward to it.
Logged
JFT96.

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,553
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12785 on: Yesterday at 01:38:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:24:46 pm
Watched the first episode of the Savile doc on Netflix.  Was really hesitant because there's bound to be some infuriating stuff in there, but it was interesting viewing for someone like me, who only really knew of him at the tail end of his career.  It gives you some insight into the incredible sway he had with people in positions of power, not just at the BBC, but royalty and government.  He was a really layered character and clearly knew exactly how to work everyone he met.

Old clips of him kissing women on the lips is pretty horrific though.  I know it was a different time, but it's still so jarring to see.

Think the second episode is going to be the tough watch because it'll be all about the nasty shit he got up to.

Yep. Kept thinking that this is how politicians like Trump stay so popular. The ability to admit you were so wrong about a person is really not easy to develop, and certain individuals know how to prey on this.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,839
  • Truthiness
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12786 on: Yesterday at 02:07:48 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:38:04 am
Anybody watched Winning Time? Might give it a go next.
Only watched the first episode, but you could tell straightaway it was Adam McKay directing it.

There was a good bit where it showed various team executives discussing whether to draft Larry Bird or Magic Johnson. When talking about Bird, they say things like 'hard-working' 'blue-collar' 'great basketball fundamentals' and the word WHITE is superimposed all over the screen, and when talking about Magic they'd say 'flamboyant' 'athletic' etc and the screen would fill with BLACK.

Not sure if I'll go the full ten episodes, and if you don't like actors breaking the fourth wall it's not for you, but so far so good.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,960
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12787 on: Yesterday at 04:32:07 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:24:46 pm
Watched the first episode of the Savile doc on Netflix.  Was really hesitant because there's bound to be some infuriating stuff in there, but it was interesting viewing for someone like me, who only really knew of him at the tail end of his career.  It gives you some insight into the incredible sway he had with people in positions of power, not just at the BBC, but royalty and government.  He was a really layered character and clearly knew exactly how to work everyone he met.

Old clips of him kissing women on the lips is pretty horrific though.  I know it was a different time, but it's still so jarring to see.

Think the second episode is going to be the tough watch because it'll be all about the nasty shit he got up to.

Watching that youd come to the conclusion that he was a bit of an eccentric, did a lot for charity, sucked up to Royalty and may have been in the closet.

Regards the music he was an irritating twat but so were most DJs of that era.

Some of the sexualised comments and the touchy-feely stuff looks really creepy now but the 1970s in particular was a very different time.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12788 on: Yesterday at 04:42:55 pm »
Even as a teenager in the 80s I knew Savile was weird, everybody did.  Obviously the internet didn't exist then and it was all word of mouth and whispers, looking back the animal was pretty bloody blatant, hiding in pure sight.  He was protected because when he builds a hospital wing the government don't have to do it. He hid behind his charity work and the government of the time were all too happy to let him carry on because of what he achieved.  Charity as a shield.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,147
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12789 on: Yesterday at 07:10:31 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 12:38:10 pm
Got hit with the Covid stick for the first time. so going to put my feet up and start Better Call Saul. Ive done two watch throughs of Breaking Bad, and love it, so not sure why it has taken so long. But looking forward to it.
Oh youre in for a treat
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,107
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12790 on: Yesterday at 07:40:09 pm »
Really enjoyed Severance, thought it was excellent throughout, I presume it will be coming back for a second season.

Apple mightn't have a huge number of shows but definitely have some good stuff on there
Logged

Offline Anfield14

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • * * * * *
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12791 on: Today at 12:02:05 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:19:57 pm
Anyone seen HBO's  The Gilded Age?

I thought it wouldn't be my cup of tea when I was told it was made by the creator of Downton Abbey which I e never watched, but just finished last night and it's fantastic.

Carrie Coon is brilliant in it, seemed a fascinating time in NYC in the late 1800's with the old European Money in the City going against the new money of the Rockefeller's, Vanderbilt's and JP Morgan etc.

Now she wants to rewatch Downton Abbey, trying to get me into that, I'll be giving that the big swerve, no thank you very much!!

Yeah Ive being watching it and funnily enough only watched it because of the Downton Abbey link.

Im enjoying it from what Ive seen so far, and my advice would be if you like this watch Downton abbey.

Regardless of your preconceptions you really should give it ago because it is an exceptional watch.  I was basically made to watch this by the missus but was drawn in to it and ended up loving it, also if you are in to history youll love how its major stories are linked to key historical events of the twentieth century.

In short listen to the missus and stop being stubborn.
Logged

Online leinad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12792 on: Today at 12:41:42 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 07:40:09 pm
Really enjoyed Severance, thought it was excellent throughout, I presume it will be coming back for a second season.

Apple mightn't have a huge number of shows but definitely have some good stuff on there

I've really enjoyed pretty much everything Apple have put out so far, also pretty funny that they got an oscar before Netflix did. I've waited for all the eps of severance to come out before starting, can't wait to check it out!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 315 316 317 318 319 [320]   Go Up
« previous next »
 