Anyone seen HBO's The Gilded Age?
I thought it wouldn't be my cup of tea when I was told it was made by the creator of Downton Abbey which I e never watched, but just finished last night and it's fantastic.
Carrie Coon is brilliant in it, seemed a fascinating time in NYC in the late 1800's with the old European Money in the City going against the new money of the Rockefeller's, Vanderbilt's and JP Morgan etc.
Now she wants to rewatch Downton Abbey, trying to get me into that, I'll be giving that the big swerve, no thank you very much!!