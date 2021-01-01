I've finished the series now. I enjoyed it a lot, and ended up feeling quite sorry for Pam. As someone who was only vaguely aware of the story (honest) I didn't think I'd feel that way towards her.



Just finished it now also.At the time I thought she came across as a bit of an air head, but the TV series really shows that she really was a victim in the whole thing and did pay quite a high price for something that was not her fault at all.It's also thankful that the victim blaming culture back then is nowhere near as bad now after Me2 etc. The scene in the lawyer office is horrendous when in g=fact she was the victim of a burglary and intentional sharing of a private video and was being interrogated like she did something wrong.