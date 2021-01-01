« previous next »
Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 870165 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12720 on: Yesterday at 10:09:46 am »
Only Murders in the building. Brilliant. Good clean enjoyable fun. Great performances all around. Can't wait for a second season.
Online Sarge

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12721 on: Yesterday at 01:32:37 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:09:46 am
Only Murders in the building. Brilliant. Good clean enjoyable fun. Great performances all around. Can't wait for a second season.

100% agree.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12722 on: Yesterday at 04:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 01:32:37 pm
100% agree.
Martin & Short are really funny and Gomez was quite decent as well.
Online AndyInVA

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12723 on: Today at 05:45:04 am »
Just binge watched about 4 episodes of Pam and Tommy. If your a child of the 80s or 90s its a brilliant show. Really well produced. Watched it with my lovely wife and she enjoyed it also.
Online Sarge

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12724 on: Today at 04:40:38 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 04:21:03 pm
Martin & Short are really funny and Gomez was quite decent as well.

And this was a surprise to me as I am not a fan of the both of them but yes they really were good in this.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12725 on: Today at 04:48:32 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 05:45:04 am
Just binge watched about 4 episodes of Pam and Tommy. If your a child of the 80s or 90s its a brilliant show. Really well produced. Watched it with my lovely wife and she enjoyed it also.

I've finished the series now. I enjoyed it a lot, and ended up feeling quite sorry for Pam. As someone who was only vaguely aware of the story (honest) I didn't think I'd feel that way towards her.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12726 on: Today at 05:38:53 pm »
Quote from: Sat1 on March  3, 2022, 08:27:31 pm
Do I need to watch Vikings before watching Vikings Valhalla?

I havent watched any of the Vikings, so guessing its worth the watch?
Thought it was decent but nothing more. Not a patch on Ragnar.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12727 on: Today at 05:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 04:40:38 pm
And this was a surprise to me as I am not a fan of the both of them but yes they really were good in this.
I've listened to Short on Smartless podcast and he was entertaining on that as well to be fair ;D
Online AndyInVA

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12728 on: Today at 07:09:08 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on Today at 04:48:32 pm
I've finished the series now. I enjoyed it a lot, and ended up feeling quite sorry for Pam. As someone who was only vaguely aware of the story (honest) I didn't think I'd feel that way towards her.

Just finished it now also.

At the time I thought she came across as a bit of an air head, but the TV series really shows that she really was a victim in the whole thing and did pay quite a high price for something that was not her fault at all.

It's also thankful that the victim blaming culture back then is nowhere near as bad now after Me2 etc. The scene in the lawyer office is horrendous when in g=fact she was the victim of a burglary and intentional sharing of a private video and was being interrogated like she did something wrong.
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12729 on: Today at 07:14:49 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 07:09:08 pm
Just finished it now also.

At the time I thought she came across as a bit of an air head, but the TV series really shows that she really was a victim in the whole thing and did pay quite a high price for something that was not her fault at all.

It's also thankful that the victim blaming culture back then is nowhere near as bad now after Me2 etc. The scene in the lawyer office is horrendous when in g=fact she was the victim of a burglary and intentional sharing of a private video and was being interrogated like she did something wrong.

Is it fairly true to the real events then?

Im a bit young to remember/know but really enjoyed the series, just wasnt sure how much of it was true.
