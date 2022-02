Reacher



At least the actor is in proportion to the books and he’s not Tom Cruise

Pretty decent watch more in keeping with how Lee Child’s character should have been



Thought Roscoe was great and the flashbacks to when they were kids gave the character a bit more depth. Miles better than the films



Despite the huge backlash to Cruise I actually really liked the first Jack Reacher movie. The second one was nowhere near as good though. Haven't seen the series since I don't have Prime. Hopefully, this gets a stand-alone digital release like the Jack Ryan series has so I can buy it on iTunes and watch it there.