Very good series. Definite improvement on series 2 which I felt was a bit all over the place. Interesting that a few of the main cast weren't in this one (journalist doing work experience, the sex worker and the therapist) and Ratty and the Nonce kept to a minimum.



I suppose that this a series where if you've lost someone close it has an entirely different effect.





Maybe it will have a different effect on people but I found the first series quite effecting I was shocked at the last episode, after a really tame and pointless season 3.Nothing could prepare me for how awful the season finale of #AfterLife3 was going to be. It was like Gervais forgot how to write drama and just spewed clichés at the screen. Bit of a shame as the series had promise.And I like emotional shows and I get the subject matter is important for anyone who has gone though a loss.Anyway, props to Gervais for dealing with grief in a show like this, not his best but brave nevertheless.