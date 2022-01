Was a bit underwhelmed by the Yellowjackets finale.



Wasn't expecting a satisfying conclusion cos I've heard the showrunners apparently want five seasons but thought at least a few things would have been answered. A little bit concerned it's going too far down the Lost route with all the mysteries.



Spoiler I was a bit disappointed on the Adam storyline I was convinced he was Javi! But I don't think he was just some random person neither, I do think he was part of Lottie's cult, Along with Taissa and maybe even Misty

Yeah I don't think it was as good as the 9th episode but I loved the ending. I wasn't aware they wanted to do 5 seasons I thought 3 would of been enough.It definitely gives me Lost vibes, But that's probably why I like it so much