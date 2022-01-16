« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 310 311 312 313 314 [315]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 835195 times)

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,124
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12560 on: January 16, 2022, 10:52:51 pm »
Very excited for Ozark coming on 21st Jan, but also pumped for Will Arnetts Muderville on Netflix start of Feb.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/netflix-will-arnett-famous-celebs-improvised-mystery-murderville-1235074040/

Think Tom Davies is involved too, following Murder in Successville. Dont think there is a cross over, just input in a producer capacity. But some great names involved.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,995
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12561 on: January 16, 2022, 11:25:34 pm »
Is Euphoria worth watching? Looks like its trying too hard to be edgy from what Ive seen.
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,995
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12562 on: January 17, 2022, 06:04:48 pm »
Ive probably recommended it on here before, but Bonus Family on Netflix is worth watching. Sort of like a Scandi version of Outnumbered, but a bit more serious from what I gather (never seen Outnumbered). Might take some getting into but it gets progressively better. I think the most recent season was its strongest, and was also the most emotionally complex.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,954
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12563 on: January 17, 2022, 09:32:01 pm »
I finally got round to watching the end of Yellowjackets as well, would agree with others on here that it is an enjoyable watch, looking forward to Season 2
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,866
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12564 on: January 17, 2022, 10:38:08 pm »
I'm late to the party but started watching Master of None recently - very good show. I'm a big Aziz Ansari fan
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,168
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12565 on: January 18, 2022, 01:38:41 pm »
Just watched 'The Puppet Master: Hunting The Ultimate Conman' on Netflix. Enjoyable but what a fucking crazy story.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,816
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12566 on: January 19, 2022, 12:42:42 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on January 18, 2022, 01:38:41 pm
Just watched 'The Puppet Master: Hunting The Ultimate Conman' on Netflix. Enjoyable but what a fucking crazy story.

Did the same, echo the worthwhile time spent watching a three episode limited series.

 
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline shy_talk

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 25
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12567 on: January 19, 2022, 03:47:27 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on January 16, 2022, 07:12:47 pm
Bez on Dancing On Icewhat a time to be alive.

Dancing on Spice*
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,156
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12568 on: January 19, 2022, 05:43:32 am »
New AppleTV Sci Fi show.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/xEQP4VVuyrY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/xEQP4VVuyrY</a>
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,401
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12569 on: January 19, 2022, 03:44:51 pm »
Some good shows back in the next month or so!

Servant season 3 21st January.
Ozark season 4 22nd January.
Snowpiercer season 3 25th January.

Raised By Wolves season 2 3rd February.
Snowfall season 5 24th February.
Killing Eve season 4 28th February.

 :lickin
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,878
  • Scrubbers
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12570 on: Yesterday at 11:50:43 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on January 18, 2022, 01:38:41 pm
Just watched 'The Puppet Master: Hunting The Ultimate Conman' on Netflix. Enjoyable but what a fucking crazy story.

This was mad.  One bloke I wouldn't mind giving a good kicking.  Destroyed a lot of lives and still is.  I sort of remember the court case.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12571 on: Yesterday at 11:51:45 am »
Enjoyed After Life 3. A good way to bow out.
Logged

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,666
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12572 on: Yesterday at 06:57:00 pm »
Quote from: S on January 17, 2022, 06:04:48 pm
Ive probably recommended it on here before, but Bonus Family on Netflix is worth watching. Sort of like a Scandi version of Outnumbered, but a bit more serious from what I gather (never seen Outnumbered). Might take some getting into but it gets progressively better. I think the most recent season was its strongest, and was also the most emotionally complex.

Seconded brilliant show
Logged
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Who voted in this lying corrupt bastard anyway

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,193
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12573 on: Today at 01:51:32 am »
Peacemaker is some good shit.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 310 311 312 313 314 [315]   Go Up
« previous next »
 