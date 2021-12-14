I had you at number one Royston, but Ill add the others to the shortlist.Lorraine Kelly and the bloke from the View too?But not Paddy Barclay the Hodgson loving weirdo.
The lack of respect for Ricky Ross and Deacon Blue from you is shocking. Talk about a lack of Dignity.
A lot of hype for Succession but we tried one episode and just didnt feel it. My mate was in it though (on the dance floor in the background apparently). And not only that, we met one of the main cast in Union Street in Dundee and recommended a sandwich shop for him and his wife (the fella who played Sledge Hammer in the 80s).
Working through Justified and just finished S3.Robert Quarles might be my favourite TV villain of all.
