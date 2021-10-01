Ive not read the books but you should expect some time jumping im sure i read the book span 20,000 years in history



And i think the first book in the end ends up as the 3rd book in the storyline



I don't have an issue with time-hopping, it can be interesting if done right, however it's been relentless and unnecessary so far. It's like they're trying to be clever, they want people to pick up on a lot more things when they watch it a second time, without really considering the impact it's having on first viewings. Maybe it's one of those situations where it was easy to follow for the people working on it because they knew the full scope, but no one really considered what it would be like coming into it cold.I'll probably stick with it as it'll likely settle down, but yeah it's a lot of jumping around and yet very little really going on.