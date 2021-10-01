« previous next »
Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 1, 2021, 12:50:44 pm
Yep, the bulk of Harlan Coben Netflix dramas and suchlike are often set in some kind of gated community.

Again, no pesky general public going about their business and fucking up filming.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 08:12:13 pm
Christ, "Foundation" is a mess.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 09:44:53 pm
Crimson on Yesterday at 08:12:13 pm
Christ, "Foundation" is a mess.

Im totally loving it.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 09:56:12 pm
I want to like Foundation, but it feels at times like it's jumping between points in time to make it seem more complex and hide the fact that little is happening. I'm also not a big fan of shows that intentionally don't explain why something has happened so they can do a big reveal 5 episodes later.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 10:28:43 pm
I did read that Apple are fully committed to 8 seasons of 80 episodes of Foundation.

They want it to be one of their crown jewels for when they really go full on when they have a lot of content to go against Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon.

3rd episode was a bit of a filler episode.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 10:36:07 pm
Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:56:12 pm
I want to like Foundation, but it feels at times like it's jumping between points in time to make it seem more complex and hide the fact that little is happening. I'm also not a big fan of shows that intentionally don't explain why something has happened so they can do a big reveal 5 episodes later.

Ive not read the books but you should expect some time jumping im sure i read the book span 20,000 years in history

And i think the first book in the end ends up as the 3rd book in the storyline
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 11:18:10 pm
Just finished Midnight Mass - really good

Anyone else get a kind of 'Salem's Lot vibe?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 11:26:52 pm
JayNY on Yesterday at 11:18:10 pm
Just finished Midnight Mass - really good

Anyone else get a kind of 'Salem's Lot vibe?

Did Saracen ever marry Julie or what?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 12:45:23 am
Crimson on Yesterday at 08:12:13 pm
Christ, "Foundation" is a mess.

Yep, it's been massively disappointing, all over the place. At first I thought it was trying too hard to be Game Of Thrones In Space ( even the theme song has some faint echoes) - if only though, just 3 episodes in and it's already looking like one of the biggest turkeys of all time... incomprehensible uninteresting plotlines, abysmal dialogue and a woeful collection of Crossroads standard wooden actors forlornly trying to pump some life into the drabbest, dreariest bunch of poorly written, one dimensional, po-faced characters imaginable.

(One good thing I liked about ep 3 - nobody mentioned 'the math' . Ep 2 was full of it... 'the math, the math, the math, the math' .... aaaaaarggh  :no  ;D )
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 03:10:43 am
Trada on Yesterday at 10:36:07 pm
Ive not read the books but you should expect some time jumping im sure i read the book span 20,000 years in history

And i think the first book in the end ends up as the 3rd book in the storyline

I don't have an issue with time-hopping, it can be interesting if done right, however it's been relentless and unnecessary so far. It's like they're trying to be clever, they want people to pick up on a lot more things when they watch it a second time, without really considering the impact it's having on first viewings. Maybe it's one of those situations where it was easy to follow for the people working on it because they knew the full scope, but no one really considered what it would be like coming into it cold.

I'll probably stick with it as it'll likely settle down, but yeah it's a lot of jumping around and yet very little really going on.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 07:49:58 am
Schmidt on Today at 03:10:43 am
I'll probably stick with it as it'll likely settle down, but yeah it's a lot of jumping around and yet very little really going on.

Exactly. Very little is actually happening. Yet, they had time for some romance in every episode.

I know the books are expansive and I know they've already taken a lot of creative freedom when adapting them for TV, but in my head, it would have been better to focus on some stories/characters. Right now, there is no attachment to anything and I don't care what happens to any characters.  Think I'll give it a miss for now, but will monitor IMDB-scores if it gets back on track  :D
