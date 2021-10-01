Christ, "Foundation" is a mess.
Yep, it's been massively disappointing, all over the place. At first I thought it was trying too hard to be Game Of Thrones In Space ( even the theme song has some faint echoes) - if only though, just 3 episodes in and it's already looking like one of the biggest turkeys of all time... incomprehensible uninteresting plotlines, abysmal dialogue and a woeful collection of Crossroads standard wooden actors forlornly trying to pump some life into the drabbest, dreariest bunch of poorly written, one dimensional, po-faced characters imaginable.
(One good thing I liked about ep 3 - nobody mentioned 'the math' . Ep 2 was full of it... 'the math, the math, the math, the math' .... aaaaaarggh
)