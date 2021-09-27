I was instructed last night to "tape it!" by the missus. Don't get me wrong, unlike you, I actually like ITV dramas of late but now I'm really curious as to the Bi-fold door rule
I noticed a few shite dramas ago, that ITV scriptwriters seem incapable of writing characters who dont live in gleaming minimalist multi million pound homes. Said characters are usually middle class southerners, smug and self absorbed as fuck, with a penchant for turtle neck jumpers and staring into the distance.
I neither liked nor cared about any of them, and the dramas were usually drab, formulaic shite. With Suranne Jones in.
So, I pointed this out to Mrs Only Me some time ago, and said that I would henceforth refuse to watch anything where the opening five minutes contained a posh house with full width bi-fold doors, opening onto an immaculate garden.
She proclaimed me to be a fucking idiot but Ive stuck to my guns, as its got me out of watching lots of shite so far 😁.
Fast forward to last night, and she nagged the life out of me to give this programme a go. I made her agree that this was subject to the bi-fold rule, and she agreed (although Im sure I caught the fucking idiot jibe under her breath again).
In fairness, she laughed even more than I did, when literally during the first establishing shot, the camera panned through a lovely house, with lovely full width bi-folds. It was about 40 seconds in.
Off went the programme, and on went ep 2 of that boss Netflix documentary about the Cardiff 5.
I dont think shell ask me to watch anything like that again 👍