I was instructed last night to "tape it!" by the missus. Don't get me wrong, unlike you, I actually like ITV dramas of late but now I'm really curious as to the Bi-fold door rule



I noticed a few shite dramas ago, that ITV scriptwriters seem incapable of writing characters who dont live in gleaming minimalist multi million pound homes. Said characters are usually middle class southerners, smug and self absorbed as fuck, with a penchant for turtle neck jumpers and staring into the distance.I neither liked nor cared about any of them, and the dramas were usually drab, formulaic shite. With Suranne Jones in.So, I pointed this out to Mrs Only Me some time ago, and said that I would henceforth refuse to watch anything where the opening five minutes contained a posh house with full width bi-fold doors, opening onto an immaculate garden.She proclaimed me to be a fucking idiot but Ive stuck to my guns, as its got me out of watching lots of shite so far 😁.Fast forward to last night, and she nagged the life out of me to give this programme a go. I made her agree that this was subject to the bi-fold rule, and she agreed (although Im sure I caught the fucking idiot jibe under her breath again).In fairness, she laughed even more than I did, when literally during the first establishing shot, the camera panned through a lovely house, with lovely full width bi-folds. It was about 40 seconds in.Off went the programme, and on went ep 2 of that boss Netflix documentary about the Cardiff 5.I dont think shell ask me to watch anything like that again 👍