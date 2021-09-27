« previous next »
Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 27, 2021, 10:35:56 am
Quote from: Only Me on September 27, 2021, 01:32:07 am
Poor bastard looks like someone who has been forced to watch Vigil for the past few weeks.

Pull the fucking trigger mate, save yourself some pain.

:)

Amen to that. Utter tripe.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 27, 2021, 03:45:16 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September 21, 2021, 11:42:40 pm
Squid game it's bloody good. Two episodes left!


Just started this last night (my daughters badgered me into watching it) and it's pretty good, if a little tragic.

I asked for the English dub, but after 5 mins we agreed to switch to subtitles, and it was better that way.



Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 27, 2021, 03:59:29 pm
Quote from: Only Me on September 27, 2021, 01:32:07 am
Poor bastard looks like someone who has been forced to watch Vigil for the past few weeks.

Pull the fucking trigger mate, save yourself some pain.

I had high hopes for Vigil after the first episode, but it descended into sheer farce.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 27, 2021, 11:23:49 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on September 20, 2021, 12:55:30 pm
Couldn't be arsed working on a sub me.

I think thats a job that would be beneath you, Andy.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 28, 2021, 12:45:08 am
Quote from: Stubbins on September 27, 2021, 03:59:29 pm
I had high hopes for Vigil after the first episode, but it descended into sheer farce.

I see what you did there :)
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 28, 2021, 12:57:29 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 28, 2021, 12:45:08 am
I see what you did there :)

Punnery detection requires finely attuned vigilance...
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 28, 2021, 12:59:26 am
Quote from: Trada on September 24, 2021, 10:50:40 pm
And star wars, dune parts reminds me of enders game and other sci fi films/novels

But of course foundation came first in 1951

Loved the end scene in episode 2 with the star wars vibe

Ah, youve put me off.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 28, 2021, 12:07:24 pm
Quote from: Garrus on September 27, 2021, 09:38:05 am

Midnight Mass on Netflix getting good reviews. From the same people involved with The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor.

I'm three episodes into this and it's very good so far. Isolated island community where a new strange but charismatic priest turns up. Mystery, intrigue and supernatural events all follow, along with a few genuine shocks. If you enjoyed the two previous shows you mentioned then I'm sure you'd enjoy this one as well.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 28, 2021, 03:34:39 pm
Quote from: Stubbins on September 28, 2021, 12:07:24 pm
I'm three episodes into this and it's very good so far. Isolated island community where a new strange but charismatic priest turns up. Mystery, intrigue and supernatural events all follow, along with a few genuine shocks. If you enjoyed the two previous shows you mentioned then I'm sure you'd enjoy this one as well.

Finished this last night, decent. Thought the actor that played the priest was superb, carried the whole thing.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 28, 2021, 03:43:21 pm
Finished Squid Game today, thought it was pretty good however some of the actors were absolutely atrocious.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 28, 2021, 03:44:16 pm
Quote from: mentalgellar on September 28, 2021, 03:43:21 pm
Finished Squid Game today, thought it was pretty good however some of the actors were absolutely atrocious.

Yes, mainly the VIP's
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 28, 2021, 04:48:26 pm
Yeah, the English speaking characters were pretty cringeworthy although I suppose the show was made largely with a Korean audience in mind and may not be as jarring to them.

Finished the first episode of Midnight Mass, very intriguing.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 28, 2021, 06:26:39 pm
Quote from: mentalgellar on September 28, 2021, 03:43:21 pm
Finished Squid Game today, thought it was pretty good however some of the actors were absolutely atrocious.

I guess that's true when you think about the VIPs, but that was a tremendous bit of telly I thought. That first episode was genuinely, viscerally shocking too.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 28, 2021, 06:44:32 pm
Quote from: royhendo on September 28, 2021, 06:26:39 pm
I guess that's true when you think about the VIPs, but that was a tremendous bit of telly I thought. That first episode was genuinely, viscerally shocking too.

The first episodes climax was just thing of horrific beauty, both visually and audibly.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 28, 2021, 08:49:55 pm
Vigil final episode. Underwhelming.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 28, 2021, 10:58:36 pm
Started Squid Game.

Big fan so far.

Gone with Korean and english subs. Think its the best way. The dub would be too jarring.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 12:55:33 am
Midnight Mass has got good reviews and sounds like the sort of thing I'll like, but I'm going to wait until the end of the season and binge.
Sort of wish I'd done the same with Foundation, but my self-control failed me.

I've started season one of Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), any tips on which season to stop on, or does it stay good all the way through?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 03:25:20 am
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 12:55:33 am
Midnight Mass has got good reviews and sounds like the sort of thing I'll like, but I'm going to wait until the end of the season and binge.
Sort of wish I'd done the same with Foundation, but my self-control failed me.

I've started season one of Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), any tips on which season to stop on, or does it stay good all the way through?

It's more or less impossible to stop watching, so there's no point in planning to do so. Ridiculously addictive. The final seven episodes will be here in December, so you should be good to watch everything available now.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 06:15:36 am
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 12:55:33 am
Midnight Mass has got good reviews and sounds like the sort of thing I'll like, but I'm going to wait until the end of the season and binge.
Sort of wish I'd done the same with Foundation, but my self-control failed me.

I've started season one of Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), any tips on which season to stop on, or does it stay good all the way through?
All the episodes have been released on Netflix.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 01:25:44 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on September 28, 2021, 03:34:39 pm
Finished this last night, decent. Thought the actor that played the priest was superb, carried the whole thing.

Yes he's outstanding. Hamish Linklater is the actor. I can't say that I've seen him in anything before.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 01:53:17 pm
Quote from: Stubbins on Yesterday at 01:25:44 pm
Yes he's outstanding. Hamish Linklater is the actor. I can't say that I've seen him in anything before.

He was superb, even I thought of going back to church with my atheist roots. Very Jonestown
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 02:39:55 pm
Gamesmaster is coming back!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 06:44:15 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on September 26, 2021, 07:02:28 pm
Binged watched this and thought it was great. The 6th episode with the marbles was something else.

Just watched E6 and was a bit gobsmacked.

Massive spoiler below so do not read unless you have passed E6

Spoiler
Killing off 3 main characters in one hit was a bold move.  I honestly didn't see it coming.  I thought something unexpected was going to occur that saved all our hero's.

The moment between Gi-hun and the old man was one of the most touching pieces of TV I've seen for a long while

Oh yeah, Sang Woo is an utter wanker  :no

[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 08:01:38 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 02:39:55 pm
Gamesmaster is coming back!
Dominick Diamond back again?

Hes a DJ in Canada now
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 08:15:40 pm
4 episodes into Midnight Mass and it's really good so far, episode 4 in particular was brilliant.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 10:12:11 pm
Midnight Mass does improve as it goes on. Story has a familiar if unoriginal vibe about it but echo the comments that the actor playing Priest was the highlight.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 10:20:17 am
Quote from: Jake on September 28, 2021, 10:58:36 pm
Started Squid Game.

Big fan so far.

Gone with Korean and english subs. Think its the best way. The dub would be too jarring.
Watched the first episode. Enjoyed it. Seems like it's going to be fun / disturbing.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 04:14:18 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:12:11 pm
Midnight Mass does improve as it goes on. Story has a familiar if unoriginal vibe about it but echo the comments that the actor playing Priest was the highlight.

I thought this was really good, bit of Stephen King with a tad of Carpenters The Fog.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 05:06:28 pm
I was watching Frasier this morning when Daphne mentioned Liverpool  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LXya2_MSiN4&amp;t=1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LXya2_MSiN4&amp;t=1s</a>
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 05:39:46 pm
Usually swerve ITV dramas like the plague, but got nagged into watching Hollington Drive last night.

It lasted exactly 40 seconds until it fell foul of my bi-fold door rule. Stopped watching immediately. I wont be putting it back on.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 05:46:01 pm
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 05:39:46 pm
Usually swerve ITV dramas like the plague, but got nagged into watching Hollington Drive last night.

It lasted exactly 40 seconds until it fell foul of my bi-fold door rule. Stopped watching immediately. I wont be putting it back on.

I was instructed last night to "tape it!" by the missus.  Don't get me wrong, unlike you, I actually like ITV dramas of late but now I'm really curious as to the Bi-fold door rule :)
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 05:50:57 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 05:06:28 pm
I was watching Frasier this morning when Daphne mentioned Liverpool  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LXya2_MSiN4&amp;t=1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LXya2_MSiN4&amp;t=1s</a>

And dissed Mancunia in the same breath.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 06:23:30 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 05:46:01 pm
I was instructed last night to "tape it!" by the missus.  Don't get me wrong, unlike you, I actually like ITV dramas of late but now I'm really curious as to the Bi-fold door rule :)

I noticed a few shite dramas ago, that ITV scriptwriters seem incapable of writing characters who dont live in gleaming minimalist multi million pound homes. Said characters are usually middle class southerners, smug and self absorbed as fuck, with a penchant for turtle neck jumpers and staring into the distance.

I neither liked nor cared about any of them, and the dramas were usually drab, formulaic shite. With Suranne Jones in.

So, I pointed this out to Mrs Only Me some time ago, and said that I would henceforth refuse to watch anything where the opening five minutes contained a posh house with full width bi-fold doors, opening onto an immaculate garden.

She proclaimed me to be a fucking idiot but Ive stuck to my guns, as its got me out of watching lots of shite so far 😁.

Fast forward to last night, and she nagged the life out of me to give this programme a go. I made her agree that this was subject to the bi-fold rule, and she agreed (although Im sure I caught the fucking idiot jibe under her breath again).

In fairness, she laughed even more than I did, when literally during the first establishing shot, the camera panned through a lovely house, with lovely full width bi-folds. It was about 40 seconds in.

Off went the programme, and on went ep 2 of that boss Netflix documentary about the Cardiff 5.

I dont think shell ask me to watch anything like that again 👍
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 06:58:39 pm
haha brilliant.  I totally get you. Suranne Jones or another ex Coronation Street actress who probably shagged Steve McDonald at one time or another.

I've also noticed ITV are constantly basing many of their dramas by desolate seaside towns or remote villages in the lakes and suchlike.  Makes filming so much easier when joe public aren't knocking about ruining external shots

Also, producers don't have to budget in paying for streets and town centres to be closed off and factoring in tons of extras.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 07:31:08 pm
Just finished Vigil, think it was alright in the end but it started off a lot better than it finished.

Spoiler
Was funny how the detective on the submarine only influence in the conclusion of the story was to get that man stabbed. All the resolution was done on land essentially.
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 07:45:57 pm
I only caught a few minutes of it,it was the part where the fella started going on about paedos in the area and how it's the perfect place for them to operate,very funny.


Anyone been watching Chapelwaite ?  I've really enjoyed it,Brody is as good as ever.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 09:29:26 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:20:17 am
Watched the first episode. Enjoyed it. Seems like it's going to be fun / disturbing.

Battle Royale meets Takeshi's Castle.
