Offline stjohns

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11960 on: September 16, 2021, 11:15:24 pm »
Quote from: Trada on September 16, 2021, 10:28:35 pm
Wow help is a tour de force of acting and film making

Heartbreaking and hard hitting it's going to win so many awards and get a lot of hate from Tory MPs

Superb throughout. Loved the ad lib near the end when SG outs Jodie as a bluenose.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11961 on: September 16, 2021, 11:45:24 pm »
Does Fabinho  remind anyone else of mr inbetween?
Its more so when he grimaces . Or maybe it's just me ;D
« Last Edit: September 17, 2021, 02:35:33 am by didi shamone »
Offline Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11962 on: September 17, 2021, 03:12:58 am »
I'm trying to remember now in Help, was that whole 20 mins or so scene of her working a night shift on her own was it done in one shoot it felt like it and also reminded me of the Shining with the camera following her around corridors and hanging outside the room as she entered etc
Offline Fromola

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11963 on: September 17, 2021, 08:34:46 am »
Quote from: Trada on September 17, 2021, 03:12:58 am
I'm trying to remember now in Help, was that whole 20 mins or so scene of her working a night shift on her own was it done in one shoot it felt like it and also reminded me of the Shining with the camera following her around corridors and hanging outside the room as she entered etc

Yeah, seemed like just one 20 minute scene, no cut.

Jodie Comer is an incredible actress.
Online bradders1011

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11964 on: September 17, 2021, 11:17:44 pm »
Lasso's Beard After Hours.

What an episode. What I said about the earlier couple of episodes being sweet, it's clear they were building up to the last couple.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11965 on: September 17, 2021, 11:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on September 12, 2021, 02:34:50 pm
Loved the 6-part Netflix Korean drama D.P (Deserter Pursuit)..follows a young recruit drafted into the DP team....reveals the institutional bullying and brutality that appears intrinsic to the Korean military ...while also managing to be both very funny and moving .....

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ru0PmaWoHxM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ru0PmaWoHxM</a>




Watched cause of this recommendation..was good! The last two episodes in particular.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11966 on: September 18, 2021, 09:29:32 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September 17, 2021, 11:20:58 pm
Watched cause of this recommendation..was good! The last two episodes in particular.


Yep, finished strongly....looks like it's getting a well deserved second season too...


Very impressed with the first couple of episodes of the Irish gangland drama Kin ....superb cast - Charlie Cox, Ciaran Hinds, Emmett J Scanlan, Aiden Gillan et al .....shades of the (still missed) Love / Hate, and moves along at a similarly pleasing violent pace ....eagerly awaiting ep3
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11967 on: September 18, 2021, 01:42:16 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on September 18, 2021, 09:29:32 am

Yep, finished strongly....looks like it's getting a well deserved second season too...
Great stuff.

Some of the foreign shows on Netflix is some of the better programs that streaming service has.
Online Nitramdorf

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11968 on: September 18, 2021, 05:02:20 pm »
Foundation starts on Apple+ next Friday.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11969 on: September 19, 2021, 06:49:37 pm »
The North Water is fucking bleak, watched the whole thing in one sitting.

Beautifully shot and acted, claustrophobic and harrowing.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11970 on: September 19, 2021, 08:48:09 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on September 19, 2021, 06:49:37 pm
The North Water is fucking bleak, watched the whole thing in one sitting.

Beautifully shot and acted, claustrophobic and harrowing.


You can say that again,from the very first scene (not watched the last yet).
Online Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11971 on: Yesterday at 08:54:00 am »
Quick question about last nights episode of "Vigil" please.  Am I reading this right and can someone put me straight.

Spoiler
Ben Oakley was seen attending Ice Hockey games with the Russian spy Peter Ingles.  We also know Ben stole Jades laptop and downloaded the photo of Ingles talking to a Royal Navy person.  Oakley then handed the photo over to the Russians and effectively handed Jade a death sentence.

What I can't understand is,  if Oakley was working with Russian intelligence then why did he then take the same photo to the MP and then take refuge at the Chinese consulate?

I am confused as to Oakley's end-game and who's side he is on?
[close]
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11972 on: Yesterday at 09:03:29 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 08:54:00 am
Quick question about last nights episode of "Vigil" please.  Am I reading this right and can someone put me straight.

Spoiler
Ben Oakley was seen attending Ice Hockey games with the Russian spy Peter Ingles.  We also know Ben stole Jades laptop and downloaded the photo of Ingles talking to a Royal Navy person.  Oakley then handed the photo over to the Russians and effectively handed Jade a death sentence.

What I can't understand is,  if Oakley was working with Russian intelligence then why did he then take the same photo to the MP and then take refuge at the Chinese consulate?

I am confused as to Oakley's end-game and who's side he is on?
[close]

Spoiler
I have no fucking clue whats going on anymore. Still all very watchable but I think Im going to wait for the big reveal and then pretend to my wife I knew that was going to happen.
[close]
Online Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11973 on: Yesterday at 09:12:05 am »
Even "Den of Geek" in their episode review aren't sure either to be fair.

Spoiler
Onshore, things werent a great deal more relaxed. Peace camp member Ben Oakley was unveiled as the wrong-un that his lurking presence had marked him out to be from the start. Precisely what kind of wrong-un I couldnt confidently say. First, he appeared to be working with the Russians, but hell be top of their hit-list when he releases the photo of Ingles and Doward he stole from Jades laptop. Did Oakley conspire with Ingles in Jades murder? Somebody else will have to tell me
[close]
Offline F-T-9

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11974 on: Yesterday at 10:29:19 am »
Anyone started watching that Korean show Squid Game on Netflix? 3 episodes in and really enjoying it, my type of show.
Offline Only Me

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11975 on: Yesterday at 10:37:58 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:03:29 am
Spoiler
I have no fucking clue whats going on anymore. Still all very watchable but I think Im going to wait for the big reveal and then pretend to my wife I knew that was going to happen.
[close]

I think from an interesting premise and initial episode, this things gone on a downward spiral faster than a nuclear sub.

Its now quite laughable. Instead of building tension, Im now just pissing myself laughing at the next crisis. Theyre like the fucking keystone cops.

Still, Im  so relieved that a four stone ginger from GOT can run down and single handedly overpower an undercover Russian special agent. So at least the land side of things is more realistic.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11976 on: Yesterday at 10:50:00 am »
Yeah Vigil has gone a bit daft I think. Promising start but just too far fetched as usual with these type of shows.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11977 on: Yesterday at 10:53:21 am »
Quote from: F-T-9 on Yesterday at 10:29:19 am
Anyone started watching that Korean show Squid Game on Netflix? 3 episodes in and really enjoying it, my type of show.

Watched the first one last night,they make some great entertainment don't they.
Online Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11978 on: Yesterday at 11:15:02 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:50:00 am
Yeah Vigil has gone a bit daft I think. Promising start but just too far fetched as usual with these type of shows.

Telegraph review on last episode was scathing.

Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 10:37:58 am
a four stone ginger from GOT can run down and single handedly overpower an undercover Russian special agent.

:lmao
Online duvva

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11979 on: Yesterday at 11:40:20 am »
Have to agree with the shouts re Vigil. Thought last night was better, good cliffhanger, but the previous two episodes didnt really do much, prob should have been a 4 parter.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11980 on: Yesterday at 11:47:06 am »
The whole going round pretty much the whole crew setting it up to make them look guilty to then find out they did something bad but isn't the actual guy gets a bit tedious after a while.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11981 on: Yesterday at 11:55:28 am »
On a general submarine point, how far so the subs roam when theyre on patrol?

Is the whole point of having the nuclear weapons on board that its safe than having them kept Ona base on land that could get attacked? Cant say I know as much as I probably should about it all!
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11982 on: Yesterday at 12:04:48 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:55:28 am
On a general submarine point, how far so the subs roam when theyre on patrol?

Is the whole point of having the nuclear weapons on board that its safe than having them kept Ona base on land that could get attacked? Cant say I know as much as I probably should about it all!

That's kind of been one of the central themes of the show.... that no one should ever know where the active sub is at any time.  ;D
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11983 on: Yesterday at 12:09:50 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 12:04:48 pm
That's kind of been one of the central themes of the show.... that no one should ever know where the active sub is at any time.  ;D

Ha, well I knew that much. :D

But do they stay relatively close to home? Just the Atlantic or are they on a constant round the world cruise without any of the good bits?!

They went to the US for repairs and got in a big fight a few episodes back I suppose.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11984 on: Yesterday at 12:55:30 pm »
Couldn't be arsed working on a sub me.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11985 on: Yesterday at 01:02:46 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 12:09:50 pm
Ha, well I knew that much. :D

But do they stay relatively close to home? Just the Atlantic or are they on a constant round the world cruise without any of the good bits?!

They went to the US for repairs and got in a big fight a few episodes back I suppose.

No idea, and I doubt it is public knowledge! I'm sure they try and avoid the busy shippibg lanes like the Channel. They must get a bit bored of just cruising around waiting for an order to fire.

I'm just imagining the Captain asking the crew  "RIght ladies and gents, where do fancy going today? A trip to the Marianas Trench? Or maybe the Arctic Circle?"
Offline Grobbelrevell

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11986 on: Yesterday at 02:45:37 pm »
If anyone is considering watching Good Girls on Netflix; Don't bother.

What has been a pretty good show overall, was absolutely killed with a rushed ending that made little sense, left a tonne of unanswered questions, and generally disappointed to a huge extent.

From reading a little bit it would appear that the writers had initially expected a 5th season, which didn't materialise, and so having been cancelled prematurely, they frantically tried (and failed) to wrap everything up in the 4th.

The finale is genuinely one of the poorest you'll see anywhere.

Shame.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:51:13 pm by Grobbelrevell »
Offline tubby pls.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11987 on: Yesterday at 02:48:28 pm »
Quote from: F-T-9 on Yesterday at 10:29:19 am
Anyone started watching that Korean show Squid Game on Netflix? 3 episodes in and really enjoying it, my type of show.

Watched the first episode, took a while to get going but ramped up in the final third.  Will crack on with the rest of the episodes, but feels like a show where 1 episode a day is enough.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11988 on: Yesterday at 03:18:04 pm »
Vigil plot went a bit skew whiff last night.

Looks like i might need to watch episode 5 again.

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11989 on: Yesterday at 06:41:10 pm »
Help with Jodie Comer is brilliant and sad at the same time.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11990 on: Yesterday at 07:46:23 pm »
Power Book III: Raising Kanan was surprisingly good...surprising, because Power itself turned into absolute shit after the first 3 series ..and the first spin off show, featuring the ludicrous 'Tariq' - was appalling cack....this one was a very watchable urban / crime drama - and had actors in it who could actually act....second season already rubber-stamped, deservedly so
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11991 on: Yesterday at 07:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Yesterday at 02:45:37 pm
If anyone is considering watching Good Girls on Netflix; Don't bother.

What has been a pretty good show overall, was absolutely killed with a rushed ending that made little sense, left a tonne of unanswered questions, and generally disappointed to a huge extent.

From reading a little bit it would appear that the writers had initially expected a 5th season, which didn't materialise, and so having been cancelled prematurely, they frantically tried (and failed) to wrap everything up in the 4th.

The finale is genuinely one of the poorest you'll see anywhere.

Shame.
Nailed it. It was very good and then disappointed with final season and how it ended especially.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11992 on: Today at 12:26:28 am »
Quote from: F-T-9 on Yesterday at 10:29:19 am
Anyone started watching that Korean show Squid Game on Netflix? 3 episodes in and really enjoying it, my type of show.
Just watched first two. Very addictive.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11993 on: Today at 12:27:27 pm »
Quote from: jackh on November  7, 2020, 03:25:58 am
Watched the eight episodes of Giri/Haji over the last few weeks, and thoroughly enjoyed it.  Cracking cast and a compelling story.  Read Lucy Mangan's review and - though I think she underrated the series - particularly enjoyed her describing Kelly MacDonald's "patented form of stoic anguish".

Thought Aoi Okuyama played Taki really well and that Will Sharpe (Rodney) stole every scene he was in - read up on him afterwards and learned that 'Flowers' (which he wrote, directed, and acted in) earned him a BAFTA in 2016.  One to watch.

The main cast of 5 characters were all very good, but I also enjoyed the parallel story that picked up from the midway point on too.

Spoiler
I think it had originally been renewed, but I've just read that it was mutually cancelled by BBC & Netflix back in September - suspect it'd go down as a bit of a lost cult classic if we weren't living in a time where you can pick something else up immediately!
[close]

Binged this over the weekend. Thought it was excellent.

Spoiler
The dance scene near the end of final show was fantastic. Literally summed up every relationship in one scene
[close]

I've always had a thing for Kelly MacDonald.
Online Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11994 on: Today at 01:31:10 pm »
First episode of the second series of "Manhunt" last night was really good yet quite grim.  Covering the investigation into the "Nightstalker" burglary/rapes in South London during the 90's-2000's

Never thought I'd enjoy Martin Clunes so much.  He's great as DCI Colin Sutton

No spoilers as to the actual real-life case please guys as I'm really not familiar with it.
Online duvva

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11995 on: Today at 04:35:57 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 01:31:10 pm
First episode of the second series of "Manhunt" last night was really good yet quite grim.  Covering the investigation into the "Nightstalker" burglary/rapes in South London during the 90's-2000's

Never thought I'd enjoy Martin Clunes so much.  He's great as DCI Colin Sutton

No spoilers as to the actual real-life case please guys as I'm really not familiar with it.
Yep we started watching this last night, think its on over 4 nights this week. Really good and as you say Martin Clunes is very good as Colin Sutton. Enjoyed the last one and this ones shaping up just as well.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11996 on: Today at 04:37:11 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 01:31:10 pm
First episode of the second series of "Manhunt" last night was really good yet quite grim.  Covering the investigation into the "Nightstalker" burglary/rapes in South London during the 90's-2000's

Never thought I'd enjoy Martin Clunes so much.  He's great as DCI Colin Sutton

No spoilers as to the actual real-life case please guys as I'm really not familiar with it.

We recorded this so will watch later. I assume Im real life the same detective who investigated the Millie Dowling case also did this one too then?
Online Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11997 on: Today at 04:49:10 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:37:11 pm
We recorded this so will watch later. I assume Im real life the same detective who investigated the Millie Dowling case also did this one too then?

Yeah Colin Sutton.  The first series was hunting Levi Bellfield.  I got the tip here on RAWK to watch it.

It's a really good police procedural.  Not stupid sub plots where the lead detective is struggling with personal crap at home etc.

I'm watching part 2 after the match tonight.
