Spoiler

Ben Oakley was seen attending Ice Hockey games with the Russian spy Peter Ingles. We also know Ben stole Jades laptop and downloaded the photo of Ingles talking to a Royal Navy person. Oakley then handed the photo over to the Russians and effectively handed Jade a death sentence.



What I can't understand is, if Oakley was working with Russian intelligence then why did he then take the same photo to the MP and then take refuge at the Chinese consulate?



I am confused as to Oakley's end-game and who's side he is on?