If anyone is considering watching Good Girls on Netflix; Don't bother.
What has been a pretty good show overall, was absolutely killed with a rushed ending that made little sense, left a tonne of unanswered questions, and generally disappointed to a huge extent.
From reading a little bit it would appear that the writers had initially expected a 5th season, which didn't materialise, and so having been cancelled prematurely, they frantically tried (and failed) to wrap everything up in the 4th.
The finale is genuinely one of the poorest you'll see anywhere.
Shame.